KTBS
After eight month study, BESE group recommends major changes in high schools, other classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. - A study group of Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to press ahead with major changes in how high schools are rated and other operations despite opposition from local superintendents and questions about the scope of the overhaul. A five-member panel of the state Board of...
brproud.com
EBR parents speak out over ‘no-show’ buses within school district
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Just a few days into the school year and East Baton Rouge parents say they are already having trouble with getting their children to school. “The transportation system is not very efficient,” said Brikea Williams, the mother of two students. EBR parents are...
an17.com
Hammond High grad receives Pelican State Credit Union scholarship
HAMMOND---Pelican State Credit Union is excited to announce that Hammond High Magnet School's 2022 graduate, Alexis Pham, is a $1,000 scholarship winner for Pelican's 2022 Team Pelican Scholarship Program. The Team Pelican Scholarship Program is an exclusive benefit to the credit union's Team Pelican youth savings account members! Finalists are...
L'Observateur
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
wbrz.com
It's back to school for students in East and West Baton Rouge School districts
School is back in session. Students in both East and West Baton Rouge Parish were welcomed back in style, making sure to start the new school year off on the right foot. "The teachers, the principals, the students, you always have somebody to talk to and feel comfortable with. Also, you can just be yourself," said Regan Primus, a junior at Brusly High School.
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
Louisiana Department of Health meeting being held Thursday
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building August 11, 2022 and is open to the public.
an17.com
Henry designated a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator
St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court Melissa Henry will be designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA), the highest professional achievement for election officials and election vendors in the country. Henry is the first Clerk in Louisiana to be designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator. CERA designation is achieved through...
houmatimes.com
LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” Program Brings Free Career Courses to Thousands
The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched “Tech Ready Louisiana” last week that will bring free online learning to thousands of people across Louisiana. LWC is partnering with Coursera to offer Louisianians access to thousands of courses to help develop new skills and increase their career readiness. Coursera is one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, offering over five thousand courses. They work with over 250 top universities and companies including Yale University, Columbia University, Microsoft, and Google to provide training for in-demand skills that employers need.
KTBS
Juvenile justice official suggests Louisiana prosecutors should charge more minors as adults
BATON ROUGE, La. - A new administrator for the state Office of Juvenile Justice suggested Monday that Louisiana prosecutors need to consider charging more underage teenagers with adult crimes. His stance has rankled child welfare advocates who believe people under 18 should not face adult prison sentences that can last decades.
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish to receive $3.17M in Hurricane Mitigation Grant Program funds
Iberville and 24 other parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida last year will receive funds from a $253 million allocation through the Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program. A total of $3,174,882 will be funneled to Iberville Parish to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects, according to the announcement last week by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
KTBS
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
KTAL
Louisiana State Police urge public to ‘Vote Louisiana’ in upcoming cruiser contest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the Ninth Annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosted “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest is in full swing and the public is invited to vote. The contest is in support of AAST, which aims...
brproud.com
Two Louisiana authors to be featured at the National Book Festival
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana has selected books by Louisiana authors to feature in the 2022 National Book Festival. A book for both youth books and adult books were selected. The youth book that was selected was...
an17.com
Southside campus reopens today
LIVINGSTON, La. – When students attending Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High return to their schools this morning, they will be the first to take possession of the new shared campus that has been freshly constructed in the aftermath of the 2016 flood. However, their access will have limitations...
wbrz.com
Mayor Broome 'disappointed' after Metro Council approves majority white voting maps
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the Metro Council approved a voting map for East Baton Rouge Parish that will likely not change majority-minority parties. The Baton Rogue NAACP voiced concern before the vote, citing census results from 2020 that show the majority of Baton Rouge is Black and the current voting maps do not take into account the demographic of the parish.
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
an17.com
Regina Wedig
Congratulations are in order. Amite Attorney Regina Wedig is the new Rotary District Governor, covering huge area in Louisiana and Mississippi.
