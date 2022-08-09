ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Hammond High grad receives Pelican State Credit Union scholarship

HAMMOND---Pelican State Credit Union is excited to announce that Hammond High Magnet School's 2022 graduate, Alexis Pham, is a $1,000 scholarship winner for Pelican's 2022 Team Pelican Scholarship Program. The Team Pelican Scholarship Program is an exclusive benefit to the credit union's Team Pelican youth savings account members! Finalists are...
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Livingston Parish, LA
Livingston Parish, LA
Government
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
Livingston Parish, LA
Education
City
Albany, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
wbrz.com

It's back to school for students in East and West Baton Rouge School districts

School is back in session. Students in both East and West Baton Rouge Parish were welcomed back in style, making sure to start the new school year off on the right foot. "The teachers, the principals, the students, you always have somebody to talk to and feel comfortable with. Also, you can just be yourself," said Regan Primus, a junior at Brusly High School.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#Academic Achievement#Albany High School
an17.com

Henry designated a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator

St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court Melissa Henry will be designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA), the highest professional achievement for election officials and election vendors in the country. Henry is the first Clerk in Louisiana to be designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator. CERA designation is achieved through...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” Program Brings Free Career Courses to Thousands

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched “Tech Ready Louisiana” last week that will bring free online learning to thousands of people across Louisiana. LWC is partnering with Coursera to offer Louisianians access to thousands of courses to help develop new skills and increase their career readiness. Coursera is one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, offering over five thousand courses. They work with over 250 top universities and companies including Yale University, Columbia University, Microsoft, and Google to provide training for in-demand skills that employers need.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish to receive $3.17M in Hurricane Mitigation Grant Program funds

Iberville and 24 other parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida last year will receive funds from a $253 million allocation through the Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program. A total of $3,174,882 will be funneled to Iberville Parish to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects, according to the announcement last week by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
an17.com

Southside campus reopens today

LIVINGSTON, La. – When students attending Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High return to their schools this morning, they will be the first to take possession of the new shared campus that has been freshly constructed in the aftermath of the 2016 flood. However, their access will have limitations...
LIVINGSTON, LA
wbrz.com

Mayor Broome 'disappointed' after Metro Council approves majority white voting maps

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the Metro Council approved a voting map for East Baton Rouge Parish that will likely not change majority-minority parties. The Baton Rogue NAACP voiced concern before the vote, citing census results from 2020 that show the majority of Baton Rouge is Black and the current voting maps do not take into account the demographic of the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Regina Wedig

Congratulations are in order. Amite Attorney Regina Wedig is the new Rotary District Governor, covering huge area in Louisiana and Mississippi.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy