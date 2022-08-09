Read full article on original website
Your News Local
Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
readthereporter.com
Eat all the fish you can at Wayne-Fall Lions Club Fish Fry!
The Wayne-Fall Lions Club invites the community to an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Clarksville Christian Church in the Picnic Shelter, 16600 Lehr St., Noblesville. The meal will include the Lions Club’s famous fried cod, plus two sides, a dessert, and...
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Fox 59
A brand new farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
ballstatedailynews.com
"I love Muncie": Fire Up DWNTWN was a step in helping rebuild Muncie by bringing people together and supporting local businesses
Though it didn’t go exactly to plan, with the scheduled “Special Shape Hot Air Balloon Glow Show” being canceled due to weather, Fire Up DWNTWN took over Walnut Street and the rest of downtown Muncie, Indiana, August 6, 2022. Hot air balloons still briefly took the skies, local businesses set up shop under tents, food trucks lined the street and countless other events ran from 1-10 p.m., prompting Muncie’s community to show out in full form.
munciejournal.com
Public Opinion Sought for Westside Skatepark Design
MUNCIE, IN—Excitement for the Westside Skatepark is ramping up as a new survey seeks public input for design elements. Westside Park, in addition to basketball courts, a playground, and other amenities, formerly held a model aviation area, which is now largely unused green space. “It’s exciting to see the project take shape,” comments Mayor Ridenour. “A dedicated skatepark means beginners have a safe place to learn, and will give Ball State students a great introduction to our city parks.”
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
shelbycountypost.com
West Side Pub & Grub changing hands
A new owner is on the way for a popular Shelbyville establishment. According to a Facebook post, the West Side Pub & Grub will be no longer as of August 19. Owner Scott Asher says that he and his wife, Christina, have enjoyed their seven years as owners. The location...
Inside Indiana Business
Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County
A tool-making company in Delaware County is marking its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and fabrication. It also designs...
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb ’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005064/en/ Kimblewick by Del Webb’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open in Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
munciejournal.com
Coalition to Honor Six Local Women During ‘Women’s Equality Day’
MUNCIE, IN—The Coalition of Women’s Organizations will host its 30th annual Women’s Equality Day program at 5 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022 in the Muncie City Hall auditorium. The event will honor the achievements of women who fought for the right to vote and the successes of today’s community leaders. Women’s Equality Day celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
WISH-TV
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville eyes annexation of land for Midland Pointe
The City of Noblesville is looking to annex 34 acres of land tied to a $72 million mixed-use development set to include commercial, retail and residential space. The project, known as Midland Pointe, was unveiled earlier this year and is being proposed at the southeast quadrant of Westfield and Hazel Dell roads. The project is being developed by Old Town Companies, which is also developing a separate mixed-use project in Noblesville known as The Village at Federal Hill located near Federal Hill Commons.
buildingindiana.com
Coolest AE Projects: Muncie Sanitary District Maintenance Facility
Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing […]
The expungement truth: Crimes follow long after people have been punished
For those who have been convicted of the more serious crimes, getting an expungement from a judge doesn’t seal the record from public view.
