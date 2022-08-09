It took five years, but the board of civilians that oversees the Charlottesville Police Department has its first case

Read full article on original website
Gregory Gallihugh
1d ago
it's a shame they have turned the once beautiful city of Charlottesville into a Cess Pool
Reply(3)
7
schillingshow.com
BREAKING: Schilling Show Host Sues Albemarle County Supervisors Over Illegal Secret Vote
Radio host and SchillingShow.com founder, Rob Schilling today filed suit (click to view) against the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and each of its members. The action follows a settlement agreement between Schilling and three individuals (Leo Mallek, David Carey, and Lawrence Bouterie) regarding Schilling’s assault at the hands Albemarle County elections workers. That assault took place while Schilling was attempting to cast a vote in the June 2021 Democrat Primary. In this instance, Schilling alleges that the all-Democrat Board of Supervisors illegally voted in “closed session” to approve the settlement of Schilling’s federal voting rights lawsuit, and that the County has effectively hidden the votes of all supervisors on this important issue. Worse, says Schilling, is the fact that it is unknown whether Supervisor Mallek recused herself from voting to settle a lawsuit involving her husband, Leo Mallek.
NBC 29 News
Petition circulating to recall Greene Co. Circuit Court Clerk
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Greene County are saying they haven’t seen the Circuit Court Clerk at work in months. Now, there is a petition to have the clerk, Susan Duckworth, recalled. This comes after claims they can’t get what they need from the Clerk’s Office....
Confederate groups may once again stall Charlottesville’s plans for the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee
The bronze statue of Robert E. Lee that was the rallying point for white supremacists on Aug. 12, 2017 has been out of sight for over a year. But it is far from out of mind. It’s now the centerpiece of Swords Into Plowshares, a community art project led by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, which intends to melt the statue down and use the metal for a new public art piece.
realcrozetva.com
Crozet Gazette – August 2022
Did you know the Daily Progress has only one reporter right now? Sean Tubbs at Charlottesville Community Engagement is providing extraordinary work for the community (please pay to subscribe; if you’re interested, I’ll gift you a subscription – ask me.) Sean reminded us this week. There’s an...
Proposed transgender bathroom policy draws large crowd to Hanover meeting
The proposed policy would have transgender and non-binary students apply to the school board to be granted permission to use a different bathroom or locker room.
Hanover transgender student bathroom policy officially released, vote set for end of August
After spending several months discussing a proposed policy of requiring transgender and nonbinary students to request access to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity, the Hanover County School Board decided to officially introduce the policy at their meeting Tuesday night.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville, police have safety measures in place as Aug. 12th anniversary approaches
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says there are no specific, credible threats to connected to August 12. “The safety and well being of every member of the Charlottesville community remains our top priority,” City Manager Michael Rogers said. The city and the Charlottesville Police Department say they have safety...
wina.com
Waynesboro police arrest Crozet man on several firearms charges
WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Waynesboro Police have arrested a Crozet man on several weapons charges. Police say they initially responded shortly after 11:30 Friday night to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Osage Lane… whic is the location of Moe’s Southwest Grill. Police don’t say if shots were fired inside or outside the building, but they started an investigation and identified 38-year old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet as the suspect.
wmra.org
Former Charlottesville journalist reflects on iconic, and troubling, Unite the Right photo
Among the images to emerge from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville nearly five years ago was Ryan Kelly’s Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd of counter protesters. Kelly now lives and works in Richmond. Five years after the rally, VPM News Director Elliott Robinson chatted with the journalist about the impact of his iconic and troubling photograph. Robinson and Kelly previously worked together at The Progress, but not at the time of the rally.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Heart Walk to be discontinued
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will be no Charlottesville Heart Walk this fall. According to a release, the American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the annual event following discussions with volunteer leaders. However, the AHA says its work will continue in the Charlottesville area. It will be launching...
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County residents warn of impact of gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Threats to kill public officials lead to Roanoke County’s first ‘red flag’ gun case. — The Roanoke Times. Online public comment portal for hemp task force open until Friday. — Richmond...
virginialegacy.com
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
(VM) – The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the...
In Charlottesville’s ‘summer of hate,’ a Chinese American pastor found his place in the struggle for civil rights
On Aug. 12, 2017, I spent the day at First United Methodist Church, helping counterprotesters and faith leaders communicate while white supremacists, neo-Nazis and racists marched the streets of Charlottesville, my home town. The church was a sanctuary for counter protesters, where I witnessed people seek care after being bloodied and bruised by the violence that day.
Fredericksburg Police looking for suspects in Home Depot shoplifting incident
The incident occurred on Monday, August 1, at a Home Depot, according to police. The two suspects were reportedly driving a black sedan -- possibly a Hyundai Equus -- with temporary Virginia tags.
NBC12
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Animal Control and other agencies found multiple livestock animals dead and removed several others from a property in Mechanicsville. On Aug. 9, officers executed a search warrant for alleged cruelty to agricultural animals in the 6600 block of Mattawan Trail. Officials said...
C-Ville Weekly
‘He is very sorrowful’
Charlottesville IT analyst Allen Groat was caught on a security camera entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020. Photo: Department of Justice Video. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
cbs19news
Around 1200 kids walking to school in the city this year due to bus driver shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--New school walk zones are up and in place in the city--due to a bus driver shortage, hundreds of children will be walking to and from school each day. The Charlottesville city school board tells me they have hired school crossing guards to help keep kids safe...
Advocates raise concerns over Hanover School Board’s proposed transgender policy as legal expert sees ‘lawful’ plan
Critics of the proposed policy say it's unnecessary, based on false assumptions and causes more harm to transgender and nonbinary youth. A University of Richmond law professor says while the board's response to individual cases could lead to challenges, the language in the proposed policy appears to be legal.
NBC12
‘We’re not here to judge or punish’: Spotyslvania church unites after vandalism
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A small town church community was shaken after their community center was vandalized. Members of Craigs Baptist Church in Spotsylvania were devastated by the sight of the damage, but now they’re picking up the pieces. “Was this a hate crime? Was it just a crime...
WHSV
Crimora man faces jury on first-degree murder charge
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Crimora is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife. Dwayne Lee White is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kelin Pacheco-White was shot...
