talkbusiness.net
Catsavis, Director Dawson matchup for Fort Smith Board set for general election
With no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s (Aug. 9) primary city election, Christina Catsavis and City Director Robyn Dawson will face off once again in November for the Director-at-large Position 5 seat on the Fort Smith Board of Directors. Catsavis received 960 of the...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith metro home sales down 4.4% through June, sales value up 9.7%
Rising interest rates, inflation and concerns about future economic conditions continue to weigh on home sales nationwide and in the Fort Smith metro. Home sales in the region are down 4.4% through June, an increase from the 3.3% decline through April. The metro area had 1,949 homes sales in the...
Exploring Northwest Arkansas | List of local favorite spots
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From West Fork to Bella Vista, Northwest Arkansas offers visitors and residents a variety of activities to fill your weekends. Bike trails across the area will take you from the farther southern point of Northwest Arkansas to the most northern part. Bella Vista. There are several...
talkbusiness.net
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights
Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Commission recommends renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard
FAYETTEVILLE — The City Council will soon consider whether to rename a street in honor of an enslaved man who fled Fayetteville in 1841 in search of freedom. The city’s Black Heritage Preservation Commission last month voted to recommend the council change the name of Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard.
talkbusiness.net
Longtime banker retires after 46 years
There’s a regional leadership change coming to publicly traded Regions Bank. After 46 years, Rogers bank executive Jerry Vest will retire on Aug. 31 as the Alabama bank’s top Northwest Arkansas market executive. Vest, 68, has worked for Regions Bank in various positions in Fort Smith and Rogers...
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Brothers’ effort to ‘swim across America’ hits Arkansas
Experienced extreme open water swimmers Joe and John Zemaitis from Arizona set an impressive unprecedented goal: Swim 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in all 50-states in 30 days.
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
Fort Smith PD issues warning against phone scams
Fort Smith Police issued a release Wednesday warning of a phone scam in which individuals are trying to use the names of Fort Smith police officers to extort money by threatening victims with the app, Tinder.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Groundwaves, American Ninja Warrior
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tonight, it’s a Dyer Situation on American Ninja Warrior as local teen Owen Dyer will be making his semi-finals run on the show. There’s a watch party happening at Flip Side Ninja Park from 7-9 p.m.
Arkansas Targets in Updated Top247 for 2024
Several Arkansas targets are found on the updated Top247 rankings, which were released Wednesday morning by 247Sports. Getting the bad news out of the way first, the Razorbacks did see their only 2024 commitment, running back Braylen Russell, fall out of the Top247 after previously holding the final spot in April's list. Other Arkansas targets who fell from the Top247 include safety Ka'Davion Dotson, who has visited multiple times, and quarterback Josh Flowers, who added an offer in May and visited a couple of weeks later.
Three adults, two juveniles arrested in Fort Smith burglary, shooting
Fort Smith police arrested five suspects on August 9 related to a burglary where shots were fired.
Fort Smith police find dead woman in a creek
On August 3 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Fort Smith police responded to a call that resulted in discovering a dead woman in a creek.
Two teens arrested in Fort Smith burglary case
Fort Smith Police announced the arrest of two teens in connection to commercial burglaries that occurred in Fort Smith from July 29-August 4.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash takes place in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6. It took place at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue. All eastbound lanes were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening. The accident reconstruction team was...
hogville.net
Diamond Hogs picked for 2023 College Baseball Showdown
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball team is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023. According to a press release, Arkansas, along with fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for February 17-19, 2023.
