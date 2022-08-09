Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
wrestlinginc.com
Real-Life Inspiration For WWE’s Eugene Passes Away
Family, friends, and fans are remembering the real-life inspiration for one of the more unique characters in WWE history. Eugene Palermo passed away Sunday at the age of 57. Palermo’s introduction to the world of professional wrestling came through his father. Bucky Palermo (who passed in 2017) worked as a referee in Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas for more than three decades. Those included shows for what was then the World Wrestling Federation. Eugene Palermo lived with Down syndrome, but it didn’t prevent him from getting involved in wrestling. After attending WWF shows in the Pittsburgh area for years, he got the chance to work on them as a ring boy, retrieving entrance gear from wrestlers and performing other duties. He was a beloved and well-known presence across the independent wrestling scene in the Pittsburgh area. In 2016, he was inducted into the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.
Popculture
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
PWMania
Ric Flair Passed Out Twice During His “Last Match”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson revealed what transpired behind the scenes leading up to “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event in Nashville on the most recent episode of “To Be The Man.”. On his last match, Flair said, “I don’t think people realized...
411mania.com
Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Gave Him the Option to Wrestle Another Year to Face John Cena
– During the latest edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how Vince McMahon gave him the option of wrestling another year so he could face John Cena after his retirement feud with Baron Corbin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt...
wrestlingrumors.net
Surprise Return Takes Place At The End Of WWE Monday Night Raw
Welcome back. There are a lot of wrestlers today and not all of them are in WWE or AEW. It can be interesting to see where those wrestlers wind up, as some of them will either debut or return to one of the bigger promotions. That can make for some very interesting moments, especially if the return is a surprise. That was the case this week as a familiar face came back to WWE.
411mania.com
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
411mania.com
Wrestling Legend, Stuntman Gene Lebell Passes Away At 89
The wrestling and martial arts world has lost a legend as Gene Lebell has passed away. PWInsider reports that Lebell passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. Lebell was best known for his martial arts work and as a stunt performer, and is famour for his grappling, which he popularized in professional fighting. Lebell was the son of Aileen Eaton, who ran the Olympic Autorium in Los Angeles where professional wrestling was hosted. He trained in catch wrestling and boxing from early on, training under Ed “Strangler” Lewis at the early age of seven and also training in judo. He competed in judo and won the heavyweight and overall Amateur Athletic Union National Judo Championships in 1954 and 1955 before transitioning over to professional wrestling. He would compete in NWA Los Angeles (which his brother Mike promoted) as well as Don Owens in the Pacific Northwest and the Funks in Amarillo, sometimes under a mask as The Hangman.
Yardbarker
Dustin Rhodes: If Your Contract Is Up And You’ve Had Enough With AEW, ‘Get The F-ck Out’
Dustin Rhodes says that if anyone wants to leave AEW because it’s not working for them, they should move on if they decide that’s their best course of action. Rhodes has been with AEW since 2019, and he works both as a wrestler and as a coach. He has remained with the company since his brother, Cody, left earlier this year, and he is often commended for his work with the women’s division.
411mania.com
More On Vince McMahon Following Retirement, If He Has Any Involvement With WWE, Status of John Laurinaitis
UPDATE: Fightful Select has a few more details on this situation as well, backing up PWInsider’s claims that Vince McMahon is not running WWE from the shadows. Several higher ups in WWE have told the website during Summerslam week that McMahon has no involvement in the company anymore. At the time, it was said that last week’s RAW would be a “statement” show to prove who is running things now.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram
The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
ComicBook
Photo: Chris Jericho Reveals Brutal Cut Suffered on AEW Dynamite
One of the many faces of Chris Jericho emerged last night on AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake. For the first time in decades, the multi-time world champion brought back "Lionheart" Chris Jericho, a monicker he used during his time in ECW and WCW. Jericho has never been shy to dig into his closet since joining AEW, as he has previously made one-off appearances as his New Japan Pro Wrestling gimmick, the Painmaker, and evolved the fan-favorite List of Jericho into the Lexicon of Le Champion in the early days of AEW. As is the case with his various gimmicks, Jericho undergoes a complete makeover. Not only does his entrance music and gear change, but his moveset does as well.
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves. * Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky.
digitalspy.com
NWA's Billy Corgan: "I've been saying for years all the non-WWE companies should run a 'Super Event'"
Since taking over the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) in 2017, Billy Corgan has taken it from strength to strength, with weekly shows Powerrr and NWA USA and pay-per-view events including the upcoming NWA: 74. NWA has also seen its talent featured on AEW Dynamite and, more recently, on the Ric...
411mania.com
What Should Be the AEW All Out Main Event?
AEW All Out is scheduled for September 4 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago has always been a hub for AEW, and even more so since the First Dance, which saw the return of CM Punk to professional wrestling. The main event of every AEW pay-per-view to date has been the AEW...
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 8.10.22 (Quake By The Lake)
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 8.10.22 (Quake By The Lake) It’s another themed show with Quake By The Lake, though in this case it seems to just be a name instead of anything specific. The card is pretty stacked as we have Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Chris Jericho, plus a coffin match and a tornado tag. That should be enough so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.08.22 – Edge Warns Damian Priest, Plus More!
-A couple shameless plugs as you can find my latest recap of WWE Rivals here and my latest Retro Review (Clash of The Champions XXXV) here. Also, apparently there was no SmackDown LowDown this past Saturday or if there was, it was never uploaded to Peacock as I couldn’t find it. RAW Talk is here though, so let’s get to it!
411mania.com
MLW News: Sam Leterna Joins Broadcast Team, The Von Erichs: Decoded Video
– MLW has added a member to its broadcast team in Sam Laterna. The company made the announcement on Monday that Laterna will join the commentary team for its fall season, as you can see below:. Sam Leterna joins MLW broadcast team. Leterna to serve as a correspondent for the...
411mania.com
Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn’t actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
