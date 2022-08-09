Read full article on original website
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Portland police are looking for a woman who they believed killed a man in July.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies spent hours Wednesday afternoon searching for a suspect following a stolen vehicle crash in Washington County. Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a Volkswagen Rabbit was stolen at gunpoint Wednesday morning in Southeast Portland. Then just after 12:30 p.m. near Northwest Murray Boulevard and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding who murdered a couple in the Mt. Hood National Forest in Aug. 2019. Stacy Jean Rickerd and Jeremy David Merchant were found dead on Aug. 12, 2019, at an improvised target shooting area off 4615 Road and the 130 Spur.
Officials are asking for the public's help solving the "suspicious deaths" of a man and woman found in the Mount Hood National Forest on Aug. 12, 2019.
A Portland woman has been charged with distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl from a Portland apartment, officials said. Sarah Hartley, 45, faces two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Hartley has had a prior trafficking conviction, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the agency...
A convicted felon was charged Wednesday for attacking a woman in Portland with a rock the size of a basketball.
Early Tuesday morning, two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.
The body of a missing woman was found in a Corvallis landfill Tuesday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
GRESHAM, Ore. — There have been at least six shootings in four nights across the city. Somebody was shot after 10:15 on Monday night near SE 1st and Burnside just blocks away from another shooting over the weekend. There’s no word on the person’s condition. A suspect has not been identified.
SALEM, Ore. — A young woman and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The victims, age 24 and 17, were shot at an apartment complex on D Street Northeast near Charter Place Northeast just after midnight. They were taken to the hospital and treated. Both victims are expected to live.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is responding to a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Officers first arrived in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived and found one person dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
A wanted man was arrested on Monday after reportedly shooting into a tent in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service from July 25-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 25 A man spat in the face of a customer while inside a store in the 300 block of South First Avenue. The man took off running and was chased by multiple witnesses, who pointed out to responding officers where the man was hiding. The man was located inside...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects or suspects in the homicide of a 40-year-old man on August 2, 2021. Mauricio Ponce-Gonzalez was shot and killed while standing outside of the 1823 Mystery Bar on 1823 Southeast Tualatin Valley...
A Portland man was sentenced Monday to eight years and three months in state prison after prosecutors said he killed a man he believed had “snitched” to police four years ago. Daniel T. Harwood, now 31, pleaded no contest to second-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon...
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police is investigating an overnight shooting in Gresham, Monday morning. Officers responded to Northeast 169th Avenue, just south of I-84, around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after a call about a shooting. Police said an initial investigation suggested that it was a drive-by shooting and that one...
The Forest Grove Police Department had some odd calls to handle from July 22-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Friday, July 22 Police responded to a reported physical altercation behind a shopping center during which a robbery allegedly took place. After a brief interview, officers arrested the instigator for robbery and assault. They...
A Redmond man and woman were arrested as they arrived home late last week, allegedly returning from a trip to the Portland area to buy drugs to distribute, and were found to possess fentanyl and methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Their home was raided as well. The post Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized appeared first on KTVZ.
