Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 10, 2022
FRAZIER, THOMAS CARTER – MTR/POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS. SNIDER, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONT; UNL CARRYING WEAPON.
Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday
3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SSPD: 75-Year-Old Sulphur Springs Woman Injured During Altercation With Granddaughter
A 75-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was reportedly injured during an altercation with her granddaughter at a Glover Street residence Saturday afternoon. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Officer Derrick Williams responded at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, to the reported disturbance. Upon arriving the older woman was reported to have been pushed down by her granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Bender. The grandmother reportedly fell over a wooden glider and hit a glass end table, causing injury to her wrist. The grandmother claimed the wrist to be burning. A short time later, Mayes noted the woman’s wrist was red.
Dike Man Accused Of Shooting At Son During Disturbance
A 46-year-old Dike man was accused Saturday evening of shooting at his son during a disturbance, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Isaac Foley, Zack Horne, Chris Baumann and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, to a disturbance in which a man was alleged to be shooting a firearm at another man in front of a County Road 3518 residence.
KXII.com
Paris Police investigate multiple fraud auto purchases
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said they are investigating two fraudulent auto purchases that happened Tuesday. Paris Police said they spoke with the victim of a vehicle theft Tuesday around 11 a.m. The victim reported they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022 and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana.
That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested
Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
KTAL
Fundraisers set for Bowie deputy shot in face
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Local businesses in Texarkana are stepping up to host fundraisers for the Bowie County deputy shot in the line of duty over the weekend in an encounter with a homicide suspect. Lt. Scott Lillis was shot in the face as he approached a vehicle he...
Smith County Sheriff: Drunk driver strikes, kills deputy on final day of training
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County deputy died after being struck by a drunk driver Thursday night while conducting a traffic stop, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. Smith said the deputy, who was identified as 29-year-old Lorenzo Bustos, was with his training officer, 39-year-old Michael Skinner, when the back of the patrol […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 10, 2022
Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested 3 persons on August 8, 2022. Paris Police spoke with the victim of a theft of a vehicle at 10:48 A.M. on August 9, 2022. The victim reported that they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022, and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana, Texas. Since that sale, the victim has learned that the person that bought the vehicle had used stolen identity information to make the purchase. The vehicle was valued at over $41,000. The incident is under investigation.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Aug. 1-7, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Aug. 1-7, 2022, included:. Bobby Hughes, 55 years of age, of Kilgore, was arrested on Aug. 4, 2022, for Possession of Less than 2 Ounces of Marijuana. Daniel Ramirez, 58 years...
KLTV
Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw
Mayor Frank Serrato said he's “relieved for the citizens, myself, the council members, because there is unity here." He also made a personal announcement. A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
txktoday.com
Murder Suspect Found Dead
A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 8, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Brown,Bradley Dale – Paris Municipal Court Capias. Faulk,Jeremy Landon – ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL; ASSAULT. Frazier,Thomas Carter – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. Hayes,Dandre Ahmad – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Jefferson,Vikki Lynn – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD...
‘You really just did that’: Tyler stabbing suspect recalled victim’s last words to him
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An Alba man was charged with murder after police said that he stabbed a man in the chest who then died from his injuries. Police responded to a stabbing call in the 1900 block of south Sneed Avenue in Tyler on Sunday around 5:16 a.m. Officials said that during the 911 […]
ktoy1047.com
Bowie County sheriff updates on status of wounded deputy
Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office pulled the suspect over, believing it was merely a DUI stop before the suspect drew a firearm and shot Lillis in the face. Lillis was airlifted to Little Rock and the suspect was eventually cornered in an abandoned home before...
KLTV
Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 2