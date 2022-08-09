ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KLTV

Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
HENDERSON, TX
KSST Radio

Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday

3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
CUMBY, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD: 75-Year-Old Sulphur Springs Woman Injured During Altercation With Granddaughter

A 75-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was reportedly injured during an altercation with her granddaughter at a Glover Street residence Saturday afternoon. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Officer Derrick Williams responded at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, to the reported disturbance. Upon arriving the older woman was reported to have been pushed down by her granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Bender. The grandmother reportedly fell over a wooden glider and hit a glass end table, causing injury to her wrist. The grandmother claimed the wrist to be burning. A short time later, Mayes noted the woman’s wrist was red.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Dike Man Accused Of Shooting At Son During Disturbance

A 46-year-old Dike man was accused Saturday evening of shooting at his son during a disturbance, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Isaac Foley, Zack Horne, Chris Baumann and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, to a disturbance in which a man was alleged to be shooting a firearm at another man in front of a County Road 3518 residence.
DIKE, TX
KXII.com

Paris Police investigate multiple fraud auto purchases

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said they are investigating two fraudulent auto purchases that happened Tuesday. Paris Police said they spoke with the victim of a vehicle theft Tuesday around 11 a.m. The victim reported they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022 and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana.
PARIS, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested

Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
TYLER, TX
KTAL

Fundraisers set for Bowie deputy shot in face

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Local businesses in Texarkana are stepping up to host fundraisers for the Bowie County deputy shot in the line of duty over the weekend in an encounter with a homicide suspect. Lt. Scott Lillis was shot in the face as he approached a vehicle he...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || Aug. 10, 2022

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested 3 persons on August 8, 2022. Paris Police spoke with the victim of a theft of a vehicle at 10:48 A.M. on August 9, 2022. The victim reported that they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022, and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana, Texas. Since that sale, the victim has learned that the person that bought the vehicle had used stolen identity information to make the purchase. The vehicle was valued at over $41,000. The incident is under investigation.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Aug. 1-7, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Aug. 1-7, 2022, included:. Bobby Hughes, 55 years of age, of Kilgore, was arrested on Aug. 4, 2022, for Possession of Less than 2 Ounces of Marijuana. Daniel Ramirez, 58 years...
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw

Mayor Frank Serrato said he's “relieved for the citizens, myself, the council members, because there is unity here." He also made a personal announcement. A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
TYLER, TX
txktoday.com

Murder Suspect Found Dead

A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
HOOKS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Aug. 8, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Brown,Bradley Dale – Paris Municipal Court Capias. Faulk,Jeremy Landon – ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL; ASSAULT. Frazier,Thomas Carter – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. Hayes,Dandre Ahmad – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Jefferson,Vikki Lynn – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD...
ktoy1047.com

Bowie County sheriff updates on status of wounded deputy

Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office pulled the suspect over, believing it was merely a DUI stop before the suspect drew a firearm and shot Lillis in the face. Lillis was airlifted to Little Rock and the suspect was eventually cornered in an abandoned home before...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
