Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like
Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
fordauthority.com
Ford Eluminator Crate Motor To Power Upcoming EV
The Ford Eluminator crate motor was revealed shortly before the 2021 SEMA Show – where it made its official debut alongside a vehicle featuring two of them – the 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator concept. This electrified offering comes straight from the the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque in a compact package that weighs just 205 pounds, all for a retail price of $3,900. In addition to some future project cars and builds, it seems as if the Ford Eluminator crate motor will also now power an affordable EV sports car from another manufacturer – the E-Cite Motors E-CGT.
fordauthority.com
Ford Had 18,000 Incomplete Vehicles At End Of Second Quarter
Since the onset of the chip shortage, Ford has been building incomplete vehicles and storing them at various lots – including the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, which Ford Authority spies previously spotted sitting in a parking lot and at the automaker’s Dearborn test track. Back in May, Ford had around 53,000 incomplete vehicles awaiting chips, a number that was as high as 70,000 in July 2021. However, as of the end of the second quarter, the automaker had just 18,000 of these units on hand, according to Ford CFO John Lawler.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Internal Combustion Lineup Is Too Complex
As it continues to deal with supply chain constraints amid a major electrification push, Ford is also working to simplify its operations and boost profit. As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley still believes that the automaker’s existing Ford Blue ICE lineup is too complex, as he discussed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call recently.
Buick, GMC Now Require $1,500 OnStar Subscription On New Vehicles
Shoppers who checked out a new Buick or GMC vehicle this summer were likely left scratching their heads looking at the window sticker. Since June 2, both General Motors brands have been selling vehicles with an optional OnStar package as standard equipment with no, uh, option to remove it, according to the Detroit Free Press. This forces buyers to pay $1,500 for three years of service whether they want it or not.
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Use the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning’s Onboard Scales and Other Cool Apps
Like it or not, touchscreens are becoming increasingly important in how we interact with our cars. They were originally used for navigation and little else, but now automakers have leaned into the software-defined vehicle craze Tesla began by offering new features, apps, and even games. Case in point: the new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
McLaren 765LT Hits Over 200 MPH In Bouncy Top Speed Run On Autobahn
McLaren may have a rather confusing lineup with more "special" models than we can count, but there's no denying that the peeps from Woking make some of the fastest cars money can buy. A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 765 Long Tail being pushed to the maximum, delivering lightning-quick acceleration. It shifts through all seven gears in the blink of an eye and picks up speed at a truly mesmerizing pace.
Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera
The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
New Lamborghini Urus Model Breaks Record For SUV Climbing Pikes Peak
Lamborghini has been keeping a secret. During the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June, a new variant of the Urus set a course record for a production-spec SUV. The performance-focused machine covered the 156-turn mountain road in 10 minutes and 32.064 seconds. A Bentley Bentayga held the title since 2018 by clocking a time of 10:49.902.
700-HP BMW M4 Vs Acura NSX Drag Race Holds A Surprising Upset
In a drag race, an all-wheel-drive versus rear-wheel-drive matchup with almost equal power output will most likely end up with the AWD finishing first. The benefit of having all four wheels gripping at a standing start is certainly an advantage, though there are of course many other factors that should be considered.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Tiny Four-Cylinder Engine Is A Mechanical Marvel That Actually Runs
An internal combustion engine with a flathead layout is the type of simple, yet robust design you'd find in a Ford Model T and lots of other early automobiles. In this video, the YouTuber JohnnyQ90 builds a tiny, yet fully functional example and showcases the entire project. Where just about...
Manhart MH3 GTR Tunes BMW M3 Competition To 641 HP
The German tuner Manhart gets ahold of the latest BMW M3 Competition and tunes it to create the one-off MH3 GTR. The company gives the speedy sedan comprehensive upgrades to the powertrain, suspension, and styling. The MH3 GTR continues to use the S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. Manhart's MHtronik auxiliary control...
Mustang Convertible Restomod Fuses Classic Pony Car With Modern Tech
Through its six generations, we've seen several iterations of the Ford Mustang. In its first generation alone, the Blue Oval pony car went through several changes. But if you're enamored with the original Mustang produced from 1964 to 1966, then you'll love what Ringbrothers' latest creation – a restored and modified Mustang Convertible like no other, nicknamed CAGED.
BMW Believes There’s Value In Subscriptions Despite Backlash
There has been a swift backlash to proposed subscription services in cars. BMW recently faced the brunt of it after an option for a heated seat subscription accidentally became available for South Korean customers. The automaker corrected the error, according to Bloomberg, but there was swift backlash at such a proposition, a backlash BMW believes will dissipate with time.
BMW Honors Final i3 Models With A Special Ceremony And Gold Paint
Pour one out for the beloved BMW i3. After an impressive eight-and-a-half-year run with a quarter of a million units sold in 74 different countries, the tiny hybrid hatchback is being discontinued. Inevitably the i3 will make way for a new pure electric crossover slotted underneath the iX, dubbed the iX1, but not before BMW sends off this icon in style.
Watch Stock 911 Turbo S Rocket Up Pikes Peak To Second Place Win
Today’s cars are quick and fast. Sophisticated software helps today’s performance vehicles manage massive amounts of horsepower and torque – a prime example of that is the Porsche 911 Turbo S. It’s a beast with all-wheel drive and over 600 horsepower on tap, which made it the perfect vehicle for David Donner, who earlier this year attempted to recapture Pikes Peak’s production car record with it. However, Donner fell short with this attempt due to poor weather.
Bowlus Volterra Is An Electric Travel Trailer That Can Charge Your EV
It's nearly impossible to miss a Bowlus travel trailer when you see one. The polished exterior with aero-minded retro styling is offset by a thoroughly modern interior. Now, there's a new model that looks like other Bowlus offerings, but you won't find any propane or internal combustion generators on board. It's called the Volterra, and it's 100 percent electric.
Jeep Debuts Windshield Wiper Blades That Clean Glass In A Single Swipe
Ever have something on your windshield, flip on your wipers, and you just get a dirty smear that makes seeing out of the window even more difficult? New high-performance wiper blades from Jeep Performance Parts aim to solve that problem, especially for people who frequently go off-roading. They're available now for the 2018 model year and newer Wrangler and Gladiator for $140.
2023 Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric Revealed As Dune Buggy With Zero Emissions
What's old is new again as the Meyers Manx dune buggy of the 1960s is back for the electric era. The small recreational vehicle used to have a shortened chassis borrowed from the Volkswagen Beetle, but this new version has no VW connections. Consequently, it's not related to that rad ID. Buggy concept we saw back in 2019. The new EV with its one-piece body shell has been designed by Freeman Thomas who also penned the original version.
