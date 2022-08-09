The Ford Eluminator crate motor was revealed shortly before the 2021 SEMA Show – where it made its official debut alongside a vehicle featuring two of them – the 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator concept. This electrified offering comes straight from the the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque in a compact package that weighs just 205 pounds, all for a retail price of $3,900. In addition to some future project cars and builds, it seems as if the Ford Eluminator crate motor will also now power an affordable EV sports car from another manufacturer – the E-Cite Motors E-CGT.

