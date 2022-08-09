Justice system has ‘failed my family miserably,’ widow says of prison release for convicted murderer

Read full article on original website
Kidnapping charge filed in 2018 murder of 16-year-old
A man who was found incompetent to stand trial in the 2018 killing of a Grand Rapids teenager is now facing federal charges, according to a criminal complaint.
Family of murdered man: ‘Infuriating’ juvenile lifer will walk free
The family of a Muskegon County man murdered in 1990 learned of his killer's impending release from the prisoner herself.
Woman sentenced as teen to life in prison set to be paroled
A western Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison as a 16-year-old is scheduled to be released from prison next month, a corrections spokesman said Monday.
Juvenile lifer Amy Black granted parole for killing Muskegon County man when she was 16
MUSKEGON, MI – After nearly 32 years in prison, Amy Lee Black, a juvenile lifer convicted of killing a Muskegon County man in 1990, is set to be released from prison next month. Black, who received a sentence reduction a year ago after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling a...
Man sentenced to 3 decades in prison for 2020 murder
A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for shooting and killing another man in Grandville in 2020.
Retrial to begin this week for alleged Whitmer kidnapping plotters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (MPRN)— Jury selection begins Tuesday in Grand Rapids for the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Federal prosecutors say Barry Croft and Adam Fox were both upset with emergency orders issued at the start of the pandemic, and plotted to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home to send a signal to other politicians and kick off a civil war.
Man and woman found dead in Grand Rapids home with unharmed toddler
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman were found dead in a Southeast Grand Rapids home with an unharmed toddler also located. Grand Rapids police said they responded to a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE and discovered two adults dead in the home. They also...
Mom thanks GRPD officers for saving son, ‘risking their lives’
The mother of a gunshot victim credits the heroic actions of two Grand Rapids police officers with saving her son’s life.
Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week. The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday. The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business...
WATCH: Surveillance video shows aftermath of Grand Rapids City Commission meeting that ended in three arrests
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About a month after a Grand Rapids City Commission ended early with three people under arrest, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained security footage of those arrests. On July 12, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss adjourned the meeting early during the public comment section when a...
Police: Two adults found dead, toddler safe in GR home
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Grand Rapids home.
One shot, police looking for suspect in Muskegon
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Muskegon.
Man sentenced in connection to 2020 GR riot
A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for his involvement in the Grand Rapids riot of 2020.
Grand Rapids officers hailed for rushing downtown shooting victim to hospital in cruiser
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom is touting two officers as “heroic” for using a cruiser to rush a man to the hospital after he was seriously wounded in a July downtown shooting. Grand Raids police released body cam footage Monday, July 8 of...
Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say. The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away. Police...
Baby hospitalized after possible drowning at Holland shelter
Authorities are investigating a possible drowning of a 1-year-old at a homeless shelter in Holland.
Grand Rapids Police investigating after two found dead, 3-year-old unhurt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A death investigation is underway on Grand Rapids' south side Wednesday afternoon. Grand Rapids Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that first responders found a man and a woman dead inside a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE. A 3-year-old child was...
Police release name of Ottawa County drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An autopsy showed that a person found floating in the Grand River on Aug. 6 died in an accidental drowning. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Aug. 8 identified the person as 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. Police responded to a call shortly before...
Judge lowers bond for mom in crash that killed her 3 boys
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI –A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed her three boys had her $250,000 bond lowered. Leticia Gonzales, 30, can be released by posting 10 percent of a $100,000 bond, Holland District Judge Bradley Knoll said Friday, Aug. 5.
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
