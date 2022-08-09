Justice system has ‘failed my family miserably,’ widow says of prison release for convicted murderer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (MPRN)— Jury selection begins Tuesday in Grand Rapids for the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Federal prosecutors say Barry Croft and Adam Fox were both upset with emergency orders issued at the start of the pandemic, and plotted to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home to send a signal to other politicians and kick off a civil war.

