Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

A-List No. 8: Physical nature of defensive line suits Gardendale’s Kelby Collins

The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Let’s call it the pile, football’s version of legalized mayhem where activities that might be considered criminal or at least ill-mannered in polite society are common among constantly warring opposing offensive and defensive lines.
GARDENDALE, AL
AL.com

Alabama football moments that made us cry tears of joy

We already went through the moments in Alabama football history that reduced us to puddles in ways we’d prefer not to re-live. So why not recall those that made us cry tears of joy instead?. John Talty’s new book “The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban: How Alabama’s Coach Became...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule

The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Houston Texans adding former Crimson Tide running back

The Houston Texans are signing former Alabama running back BJ Emmons, Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday night. The Texans have a roster spot open at the position after Darius Anderson went on injured reserve because of a dislocated knee, and Emmons worked out for the team on Wednesday. ·...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The story behind Saban’s light-hearted press conference moment

How do we say this … there aren’t compilations of Nick Saban’s tender news conference moments on the internet. The podium in the Crimson Tide football complex is better known for tin horns than hearty laughter. That’s what made the final moments of Wednesday’s post-practice press briefing notable and, frankly, a little surprising.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama linebacker to miss his rookie NFL season

The foot injury that limited Christopher Allen to one game during Alabama’s 2021 season will prevent him from playing during the NFL’s 2022 season, too. The Denver Broncos placed the linebacker on injured reserve on Wednesday, and he’ll spend the rest of his rookie year there. ·...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

‘Pretty tough’: Tejhaun Palmer reaching full potential after 2-for-1 season

Tejhaun Palmer’s introduction to the UAB football program was nothing as expected but raised a few eyebrows in the process. Less than a week since capping his junior college career with an appearance in the NJCAA championship game, against Hutchinson (Kan.) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Palmer enrolled and started offseason summer workouts with the UAB football team.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

3 Alabama high schools named to MaxPreps’ top 100 football teams this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented. The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion. Thompson […]
AL.com

AL.com

