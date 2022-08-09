Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A-List No. 8: Physical nature of defensive line suits Gardendale’s Kelby Collins
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Let’s call it the pile, football’s version of legalized mayhem where activities that might be considered criminal or at least ill-mannered in polite society are common among constantly warring opposing offensive and defensive lines.
Alabama football moments that made us cry tears of joy
We already went through the moments in Alabama football history that reduced us to puddles in ways we’d prefer not to re-live. So why not recall those that made us cry tears of joy instead?. John Talty’s new book “The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban: How Alabama’s Coach Became...
What Kool-Aid McKinstry told his mom he wanted to do at Alabama
South Florida’s Ja’Corey Brooks’ introductory moment to the Iron Bowl was a reminder of how Alabama’s recruiting has stretched far beyond the state’s borders, drawing players who did not grow up around the Tide’s football tradition. There are a few throwbacks, though. Another Alabama...
Keon Keeley, 5-star DE and Alabama target, leaves wiggle room discussing Notre Dame pledge
The battle is heating up for Berkeley Prep (Florida) edge-rusher Keon Keeley, the nation's No. 3 overall prospect in the newly-released SI99. And for good reason. As a junior, Keeley compiled a stunning stat line - 93 total tackles, 34 tackles-for-loss and 20 sacks. A consensus five-star ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long-Time Vols DL Target Parker Reopens Recruitment
Just a month before he committed to Penn State, all signs pointed towards Tennessee being the team to beat for coveted Alabama edge rusher Tomarrion Parker. Now, a little more over a month after committing to the Nittany Lions, Parker has announced his de-commitment from James Franklin ...
It’s OK, Nick Saban: These Alabama football moments left us in tears, too
Alabama football can be sad, too, sometimes. John Talty’s new book “The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban: How Alabama’s Coach Became the Greatest Ever” recently revealed Alabama’s dramatic loss to Auburn at Jordan-Hare left Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban in tears. “You walk in, and...
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
College Football Analyst Names Season's Biggest Potential Upset
At least one member of the college football media has Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on upset alert. On Tuesday, 247Sports' Brad Crawford listed his biggest potential upsets of the 2022 season based on roster, time of game and where it lands on the schedule. And while there are...
RELATED PEOPLE
texags.com
Former A&M football player, head coach Gene Stallings joins TexAgs Radio
Former Texas A&M football player and head coach Gene Stallings joined Wednesday's edition of TexAgs Radio to share his thoughts on the A&M-Alabama budding rivalry, the latest news and notes from around college football and more. Key notes from Gene Stallings interview. I'm excited to watch football and Texas A&M....
This Is The Best Burrito In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule
The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
Alabama Takes Significant Step In Bryant-Denny Stadium Concession Sales
When the 2022 college football season kicks off, Alabama fans could be in for a very special treat. According to a new report, Crimson Tide fans could finally be able to buy alcohol at games this fall. Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News reports that Levy Premium Foodservice LP, the stadium’s concessionaire, has applied for a liquor license.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Texans adding former Crimson Tide running back
The Houston Texans are signing former Alabama running back BJ Emmons, Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday night. The Texans have a roster spot open at the position after Darius Anderson went on injured reserve because of a dislocated knee, and Emmons worked out for the team on Wednesday. ·...
The latest on Eli Ricks as Saban details challenge LSU transfer faced
In this era, a transfer arriving at Alabama has an inside track for a starting job. Henry To’o To’o and Jameson Williams are examples from the small group who arrived for the 2021 season. Another five came from Power 5 schools to Tuscaloosa for the 2022 campaign with...
The story behind Saban’s light-hearted press conference moment
How do we say this … there aren’t compilations of Nick Saban’s tender news conference moments on the internet. The podium in the Crimson Tide football complex is better known for tin horns than hearty laughter. That’s what made the final moments of Wednesday’s post-practice press briefing notable and, frankly, a little surprising.
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Alabama linebacker to miss his rookie NFL season
The foot injury that limited Christopher Allen to one game during Alabama’s 2021 season will prevent him from playing during the NFL’s 2022 season, too. The Denver Broncos placed the linebacker on injured reserve on Wednesday, and he’ll spend the rest of his rookie year there. ·...
‘Pretty tough’: Tejhaun Palmer reaching full potential after 2-for-1 season
Tejhaun Palmer’s introduction to the UAB football program was nothing as expected but raised a few eyebrows in the process. Less than a week since capping his junior college career with an appearance in the NJCAA championship game, against Hutchinson (Kan.) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Palmer enrolled and started offseason summer workouts with the UAB football team.
3 Alabama high schools named to MaxPreps’ top 100 football teams this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented. The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion. Thompson […]
Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0