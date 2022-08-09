Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvxu.org
Analysis: J.D. Vance 'rejects' idea that he believes women should stay in abusive marriages
There is no question that J.D. Vance, the Middletown native and Republican candidate for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat, currently has a problem with women voters. The question is whether it is a problem of his own making or a problem spun out of thin air by his political opponents.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish leaders sign onto Ohio ‘heartbeat law’ challenge
Jewish leaders throughout Ohio have filed an amicus brief supporting a legal challenge to Senate Bill 23, Ohio’s so-called Fetal Heartbeat Act. The brief, filed July 25 with Ohio Supreme Court by Stephanie Chmiel of Thompson Hine LLP of Columbus, challenges Senate Bill 23 on the grounds that it violates Ohioans’ right to freedom of religion. The group of Jewish and other religious leaders signing onto the brief included more than two dozen Ohio rabbis, three cantors, one temple, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, the Ohio Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism as well as two Christian organizations and several ministers.
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose accuses 11 non-citizens of being illegally registered to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office has accused 11 non-citizens living in the state of being illegally registered to vote and has referred the matter to law enforcement for further investigation. LaRose claims 10 of the individuals were unlawfully registered but did not vote, while...
As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio
With the culture war surrounding Critical Race Theory in full force in Ohio, schools are getting increased calls to ban literature. The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison, is the latest victim.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
wksu.org
Advocates warn of ‘COVID cliff’ as Ohio looks to spend remaining federal relief dollars
After unveiling a new digital tool that tracks federal relief dollars distributed in Ohio, a collection of advocates said the state needs to put more money into services for low-income Ohioans. The state received $5.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and leaders have distributed $3.5...
PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
WYTV.com
Struthers building to become event hall, hotel
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A long-vacant building in the heart of Struthers won’t be vacant much longer, as a local businessman recently purchased it and has plans of turning it into an event hall and boutique hotel. Co-owner of Selah Restaurant Brian Palumbo has plans for the two-story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Warren assistant prosecutor to take unpaid administrative leave
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren law director Enzo Cantalamessa says city assistant prosecutor Nick Graham will be on unpaid administrative leave starting August 15. The leave is indefinite due to an ongoing investigation. Graham has been on approved sick leave since August 1 until the 14th. On Sunday, Graham...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Why Dolly Parton regularly visited Cleveland in her youth
Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program.
wosu.org
First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts
To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any […] The post Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WSYX ABC6
Secretary of State refers 11 non-citizens to Ohio AG for possible election fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred 11 non-citizens to Attorney General Dave Yost for investigation of potential election law violations. LaRose said the referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have...
WYTV.com
Seniors learn to swim for free in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Instructors from the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy started teaching seniors to swim Wednesday. The city and academy brought the Senior Learn to Swim Program back after 40 years. Their goal is to help people to feel more comfortable near the water and give them the confidence...
WYTV.com
EGCC given new sanction by DOE, suspends free college program
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Eastern Gateway Community College has suspended its Free College Benefit Program after violating the rules of the program. Recently, they have been given a new sanction by the Department of Education. On Monday, EGCC learned the DOE is placing them on Heightened Cash Monitoring 2,...
Comments / 14