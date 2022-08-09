ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish leaders sign onto Ohio ‘heartbeat law’ challenge

Jewish leaders throughout Ohio have filed an amicus brief supporting a legal challenge to Senate Bill 23, Ohio’s so-called Fetal Heartbeat Act. The brief, filed July 25 with Ohio Supreme Court by Stephanie Chmiel of Thompson Hine LLP of Columbus, challenges Senate Bill 23 on the grounds that it violates Ohioans’ right to freedom of religion. The group of Jewish and other religious leaders signing onto the brief included more than two dozen Ohio rabbis, three cantors, one temple, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, the Ohio Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism as well as two Christian organizations and several ministers.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
YourErie

PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WYTV.com

Struthers building to become event hall, hotel

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A long-vacant building in the heart of Struthers won’t be vacant much longer, as a local businessman recently purchased it and has plans of turning it into an event hall and boutique hotel. Co-owner of Selah Restaurant Brian Palumbo has plans for the two-story...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

Warren assistant prosecutor to take unpaid administrative leave

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren law director Enzo Cantalamessa says city assistant prosecutor Nick Graham will be on unpaid administrative leave starting August 15. The leave is indefinite due to an ongoing investigation. Graham has been on approved sick leave since August 1 until the 14th. On Sunday, Graham...
WARREN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts

To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any […] The post Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Seniors learn to swim for free in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Instructors from the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy started teaching seniors to swim Wednesday. The city and academy brought the Senior Learn to Swim Program back after 40 years. Their goal is to help people to feel more comfortable near the water and give them the confidence...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

EGCC given new sanction by DOE, suspends free college program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Eastern Gateway Community College has suspended its Free College Benefit Program after violating the rules of the program. Recently, they have been given a new sanction by the Department of Education. On Monday, EGCC learned the DOE is placing them on Heightened Cash Monitoring 2,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

