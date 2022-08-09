Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
CBS Sports
Diana Taurasi injury update: Mercury star to miss remainder of WNBA season with quad injury
Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season with a quad injury, the team announced Monday. Veteran guard Yvonne Turner, who previously played with the Mercury from 2017-19, was signed to a hardship contract to replace Taurasi on the roster. After playing just 41...
Predicting the final score in every Atlanta Falcons game this season
The Atlanta Falcons kick off their season in week one against the New Orleans Saints at home and will play New Orleans again in week 15. In both matchups are hard to find any advantage for the Falcons considering the Saints’ advantage in the trenches and their ability to at the very least match Atlanta at every other position.
Bears Win Total Cratering Amidst Disastrous Preseason
The Chicago Bears have gone from a house cleaning to a full-on Tobias Fünke-esque fire sale. After Chairman George McCaskey replaced General Manager Ryan Pace and Head Coach Matt Nagy with another "Ryan and Matt" in Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, many initially expected a season of transition with the new regime coming in, but not a complete disaster in Year 1.
Sparks Players Sleep in Airport After Game vs. Mystics
The travel woes mark the latest in a series of issues the league has faced regarding commercial travel for teams.
NBA・
Sports World Reacts To The WNBA Airport Controversy
A recent story involving the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks has caused a lot of controversy. According to The Athletic, the Sparks had to sleep in the airport on Sunday after their flight was canceled. The Athletic noted that WNBA players have to fly commercially, which has caused a lot of travel woes across the league recently.
Preseason College Football Playoff and NY6 Bowl projections for 2022
Back in the spring, we projected the New Year’s Six Bowl games and the College Football Playoff, and with the 2022 season rapidly approaching, we updated our projections. The 2022 college football season is literally just weeks away. It’s hard to believe since fall camps seemingly just started, but Week 0 of the college football season is 16 days away.
Mercury, Lynx meet with playoff spots dwindling
The Phoenix Mercury will have to hold on to a WNBA playoff spot without Diana Taurasi. The Minnesota Lynx hope
Lynx win tight battle with Mercury to force 4-way tie in standings
Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx
Sue Bird’s Final Regular-Season Home Game Sets Attendance Records￼
WNBA legend Sue Bird took the hardwood for her final regular-season home game on Sunday evening — to a historic crowd. About 18,100 fans packed into Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle to celebrate Bird’s illustrious career, the team announced. It was not only the largest crowd the Storm...
Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update
The Phoenix Mercury were hit with a devastating injury update ahead of their final stretch of the regular season. Currently outside of the playoffs looking in, the Mercury will be down one of their star players for the remainder of the season. According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, Diana Taurasi will see her 2022 season […] The post Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Storm look to regain form against first-place Sky
In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.
Mock Drafts have the Dallas Cowboys picking this man in the ’23 NFL Draft
I know, I know…the Dallas Cowboys haven’t even broken camp in Oxnard and already I’m talking about the 2023 NFL Draft (roughly eight months from now). But the draft process waits for no one, and when some of the top respected draft gurus on the planet start matching players with Dallas, we listen.
FanSided
