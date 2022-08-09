ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Aspinwall officials postpone vote to advertise controversial ordinance

A controversial ordinance limiting outdoor business activities in Aspinwall has been put on hold until September. Borough officials had planned to advertise what has been called the “hours of operation” ordinance at Wednesday night’s meeting. However, council President Tim McLaughlin announced they would not be taking action...
ASPINWALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland municipal authority moves forward with water, sewer upgrades

More than $2 million in upgrades, including water line replacements in Murrysville, were approved Wednesday by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. The authority will spend more than $1.3 million to replace a water line on Murry Highlands Circle and McWilliams Road that serves about 50 customers. Officials said the new pipeline will replace cast iron water lines.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plum, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington planners support proposed downtown art project

New Kensington planners recommend approving a proposed project that would decorate a downtown alley and two intersections with artwork. The city’s planning commission voted 3-0 Tuesday in favor of the “Art in the Alley” project for Ivy Alley and the painting of crosswalks on Fifth Avenue at Eighth and 10th streets. Commission members Michael Keyes and Randi Shank were absent.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Natrona Heights group proposes more trees on ballfields

A project to plant 13 trees at the youth baseball fields on the perimeter of Highlands High School would provide shade, absorb rainwater and protect fans from fly balls, according to a proposal being considered by the Highlands School Board. Chris Cottone, a member of the Natrona Heights Baseball &...
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
PublicSource

A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system

Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By how much? And when? A lawsuit pitting property owners and their advocates against the county and school districts appears to be winding down, bringing a change in how taxes are calculated after assessment appeals. For taxpayers […] The post A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Access Point
cranberryeagle.com

Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources

Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leet names Brian Jameson as new interim police chief

Leet officials have appointed a new interim police chief as the township continues its legal battles with the township’s former top cop. Commissioners unanimously voted Aug. 8 to hire Brian Jameson as the police department’s temporary leader. Jameson, 50, of Ambridge, has more than 26 years of law...
AMBRIDGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County to treat mosquitos for West Nile virus

Thursday evening, the Allegheny County Health Department will take steps to reduce the South Side mosquito population in hopes of minimizing the risk of West Nile virus. Between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., the department will spray mosquito pesticide Zenivex E20 in numerous South Side neighborhoods, where mosquito samples continue to test positive for the virus.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
beavercountyradio.com

Construction, Resignations, and Hires during New Brighton School Board Special Voting Session

The featured photo above shows a lion painting in the NBHS Gymnasium. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published August 8, 2022 8:31 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) The New Brighton Area School Board held a special voting session prior to their committee meeting Monday night. The board ratified changes to orders with 2 companies for construction and plumbing work being done to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Joseph Gaurino clarified that the change in order was due to additional unforeseen work required to complete the project properly as well as plumbing issues discovered in two restrooms due to improper past work. D.J. Hannon & Sons, Inc. will be paid an additional $17,685 for plumbing work and GEM Building Contractors and Developers Inc. will receive an additional $17,243 for construction. The board went on to approve the resignation of 4 district employees before hiring 4 new instructional assistants, a custodian, and a certified school nurse. Also approved was the renewal of the cooperative sports agreement with the Freedom Area School District for Boys Wrestling during the 2022-2023 school year.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Liquor license transfer approved for specialty shop/cafe in Aspinwall

A specialty food store in Aspinwall that recently expanded with a cafe plans to sell beer, wine and alcoholic beverages. Council voted 5-0 Wednesday night to approve a restaurant liquor license transfer to Feast on Brilliant. Council members Heth Turnquist and Jeff Harris were absent. The license is coming from...
ASPINWALL, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Allegheny County signs contract to plan jail transformation

Allegheny County Jail. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource) Quietly executed, the contract with CDI Architects calls for a lengthy process including community engagement. Allegheny County has hired a consulting firm to plan an overhaul of its jail, offering a glimpse of the future as the jail’s leadership finds itself under scrutiny and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald’s administration nears the last of its 12 years in office.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Aug. 11, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Springdale to celebrate Community Day. Springdale Community Day will be from 11...
SPRINGDALE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Part of Pittsburgh Botanic Garden’s parking lot collapses

PITTSBURGH — A massive crater formed in the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden’s parking lot over the weekend, but Executive Director Keith Kaiser says it’s not a sinkhole. “All of a sudden, on this past Sunday morning, between 8:30 and 9, when just a few staff members were here, we started to see a small hole develop and then quickly, within 20 minutes or so, we had this happening,” he explained.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills School District to form its own police force

Penn Hills School District officials are in the process of creating a school police force. The board unanimously voted to authorize administrators and Solicitor Bruce Dice to “take the next steps” in forming the force at a special meeting Aug. 3, according to district documents. Steps include petitioning...
PENN HILLS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy