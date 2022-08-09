Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Voting Centers Lead Packed Christian Fiscal Court Agenda
Following nearly an hour of discussion regarding the passionate and important subject, the Christian County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a special-called meeting set for 11 o’clock Friday morning — in order to potentially act and approve on more voting machines, the possible return to 31 voting precincts and the increase of poll-worker pay for the county from $200 to $300.The special session will follow any action taken during what will now be a Friday special session of the Christian County Board of Elections.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
wkdzradio.com
Ronnie Mazac Outlines Reasons for Running for Trigg Sheriff
While three write-in candidates for Trigg County sheriff have prior law enforcement experience, a fourth is more focused on returning integrity to the office if he is elected. Ronnie Mazac is one of four people who have filed their intent to run as a write-in candidate against current sheriff Aaron Acree.
Largest enrollment ever expected in Christian County this school year
Summer is officially over for Christian County students. The district opened its doors Wednesday morning for the first day of school.
wkdzradio.com
Third Defender In Three Months Enters Into Curtis Case
The suggestion of mediation in the case against Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis will need careful consideration from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins. Such discussion took place during Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, in which Public Defender Katie Riley made her first appearance as defender for Curtis.
wnky.com
Attorney General Cameron announces indictment of Webster County Sheriff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking credit for the indictment of Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree. Jones is being charged with official misconduct and tampering with a witness. Cameron announced in a release that action by his special prosecutions unit resulted in the the grand jury’s decision today...
whopam.com
BWA lifted for section of NW Christian Co.
The boil water advisory that was issued Saturday night for Christian County Water District customers along a section of Princeton Rd, and the other included side roads, has been lifted for all customers. The advisory was lifted after water in the area was determined to be safe following testing.
John Tilley, former state justice secretary, charged with rape
John Tilley, a former state representative from Hopkinsville who served as Kentucky’s justice secretary, has been charged with first-degree rape. He was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center following his arrest Monday morning, according to the jail’s website. Tilley, 53, practiced law in Hopkinsville prior to...
whopam.com
CCPS opens new school year
Students returned to school Wednesday morning in Christian County and one local principal is expecting big things from her students, faculty and staff. Nichole Poindexter is in her second year as principal at Hopkinsville Middle School and says the first day of school got off to a good start at her building.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
whopam.com
Visit Hopkinsville, Pennyrile Area Hospitality Agency hosting hospitality training sessions
Those involved in the hospitality sector have a chance to learn more about how to provide quality service that keeps people coming back to the area through the Pennyrile Area Hospitality Agency and Visit Hopkinsville. Conventions and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Brooke Jung says they recently held a hospitality training...
WBKO
New program will offer heavy equipment operation as a career in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A brand new program in Warren County will create opportunities for teens and adults. The program will train and certify local residents that may be interested in a a career in heavy equipment operation. The program is a collaboration between various agencies, such as: Bowling...
whopam.com
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Acree Cites Marked Decrease In Crime
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says his recently released report shows progress during his first 23 months in office. Acree told the News Edge during a recent conversation the agency has focused on methamphetamines. Acree says the crackdown on meth is helping to reduce other crimes. He also noted deputies...
Hopkinsville felon charged with federal gun and drug offenses
A Christian County man could be facing upwards of 40 years in prison for his accused crimes if convicted.
theloganjournal.com
Russellville Schools announce revised COVID rules
The Russellville School System is communicating COVID-19 updates and additional steps our district is taking beginning Aug. 10,. Our district has been committed to taking the necessary steps to protect our students and staff during the pandemic and successfully did so during the 2021-2022 school year. As we proceed into the new school year, Russellville Independent Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our Panthers. Here is some information you may find useful as we begin:..
z975.com
F&M Bank Arena construction should be finished by end of year | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to completion, and construction should be finished by the end of the year. Clarksville Now toured the site this week, accompanied by Jordan Wyman, project manager for Commonwealth Development Group Inc. Wyman said construction of the facility...
WBKO
Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
WBKO
Local law enforcement to follow Warren County school buses to prevent traffic violations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Class is back in session for Warren County Public Schools tomorrow, meaning school buses will be back out in force. This year though, bus drivers will have an extra ride along. “We’re going to have unmarked cars following buses,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower....
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man federally indicted on drug trafficking, firearm offenses
A federal grand jury has returned an indictment for drug trafficking and firearm related offenses against a Hopkinsville man. According to a news release, the federal grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Buddy Chambless of Hopkinsville with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The investigation reportedly revealed over a dozen firearms, which were seized.
