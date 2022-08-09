ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man attacked with box knife, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after he assaulted another man with a knife, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Fabian Sanchez, 31, was invited to the victim’s residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth when Sanchez attacked the victim with a “wooden handled box knife with a curved blade.”
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock officer assaulted during call, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and evading arrest on Sunday, according to reports Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 3300 block of East Cornell Street. Police found Jason Tijerina,19, sitting on the couch with a bloody nose and “red marks on his face and neck.”
KCBD

2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kesjon Malik Reed was taken into custody on Tuesday, one of three suspects in a shooting that occurred in central Lubbock on Monday afternoon and left one person injured. At around 1 p.m. on Monday, Lubbock police received a report of shots fired at 3202 Salisbury...
FMX 94.5

Another Random Shooting in Lubbock? Help Police Find the Culprit

On the morning of Sunday, August 7th, yet another Lubbock man was the victim of a seemingly random shooting. Police responded to a call of shots fired near East 42nd Street and Avenue A a bit after 2:30 a.m. There they found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

UPDATE: LPD locates missing woman last seen in May

LUBBOCK, Texas (UPDATE) — The Lubbock Police Department announced Tuesday it was searching for missing 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch. Crouch was last seen May 13, LPD said. LPD said Wednesday that Crouch was found and is safe. Previous Story: Read the full release below: The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch, who […]
KCBD

3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
everythinglubbock.com

City of Plainview Police Department encourage safety in school zones

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Plainview area students will return to school next week, and the City of Plainview’s Police Department would like to share some back-to-school traffic safety tips:. Tips for Driving in School Zones. Be aware that traffic patterns around school zone changes including North, Central...
KCBD

Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Girlfriend accused of stabbing Texas Tech alum to death arrested, charged: reports

MIAMI, Fla. — A woman accused of stabbing and killing Texas Tech University alumnus Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli in April, was arrested and charged with his murder Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald. The Miami Herald said Courtney Clenney, 26, was charged in connection to his death. The Miami Herald identified her as Obumseli’s girlfriend. A […]
FMX 94.5

You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood

Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39 a.m.,” police said. Other details were […]
KCBD

Child car seat checkup event happening Aug. 12 at Safety City

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is partnering with the City of Lubbock’s Safety City to offer child safety seat checkups at the organization’s bicycle rodeo on Friday, August 12. Parents needing help installing their child’s car seat can stop by to...
FMX 94.5

These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing, Can You Help?

One of the worst things for a parent is for their own child to go missing. Too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
LUBBOCK, TX

