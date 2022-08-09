Read full article on original website
Lubbock man attacked with box knife, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after he assaulted another man with a knife, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Fabian Sanchez, 31, was invited to the victim’s residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth when Sanchez attacked the victim with a “wooden handled box knife with a curved blade.”
Lubbock officer assaulted during call, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and evading arrest on Sunday, according to reports Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 3300 block of East Cornell Street. Police found Jason Tijerina,19, sitting on the couch with a bloody nose and “red marks on his face and neck.”
Man arrested, accused of assaulting, choking woman in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault and injuring a child, according to a police report. Vicente Sandoval, 44, was arrested August 5. According to the police report, a witness said he was riding his bike in the area when he heard a woman shouting. He said he called police […]
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kesjon Malik Reed was taken into custody on Tuesday, one of three suspects in a shooting that occurred in central Lubbock on Monday afternoon and left one person injured. At around 1 p.m. on Monday, Lubbock police received a report of shots fired at 3202 Salisbury...
Missing infant and mother possibly in Lubbock area, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and infant from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in […]
Police investigate report of man ‘exposing’ himself at Lubbock school playground
The suspect was arrested on charges unrelated to the playground incident and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to police reports.
Vehicle found submerged in Buddy Holly Lake, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle was found fully submerged in Buddy Holly Lake Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in at 9:07 p.m. to 2700 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Police said the vehicle “left the road for unknown reasons,” and that no one was found inside. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there […]
‘Do everything we can’ 12 arrests made in Operation Lubbock Tornado investigation
In total, 466 addresses were investigated, and of those, twelve were arrested. Lt. Brady Cross with LPD said that’s an overwhelmingly good number and low percentage.
Another Random Shooting in Lubbock? Help Police Find the Culprit
On the morning of Sunday, August 7th, yet another Lubbock man was the victim of a seemingly random shooting. Police responded to a call of shots fired near East 42nd Street and Avenue A a bit after 2:30 a.m. There they found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
UPDATE: LPD locates missing woman last seen in May
LUBBOCK, Texas (UPDATE) — The Lubbock Police Department announced Tuesday it was searching for missing 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch. Crouch was last seen May 13, LPD said. LPD said Wednesday that Crouch was found and is safe. Previous Story: Read the full release below: The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch, who […]
One injured after shooting Monday afternoon, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue. One person suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The call was initiated just before 1:00 p.m., LPD said. Three suspects were located and arrested, according to LPD. Police had no further information as of […]
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
City of Plainview Police Department encourage safety in school zones
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Plainview area students will return to school next week, and the City of Plainview’s Police Department would like to share some back-to-school traffic safety tips:. Tips for Driving in School Zones. Be aware that traffic patterns around school zone changes including North, Central...
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
Girlfriend accused of stabbing Texas Tech alum to death arrested, charged: reports
MIAMI, Fla. — A woman accused of stabbing and killing Texas Tech University alumnus Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli in April, was arrested and charged with his murder Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald. The Miami Herald said Courtney Clenney, 26, was charged in connection to his death. The Miami Herald identified her as Obumseli’s girlfriend. A […]
You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood
Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39 a.m.,” police said. Other details were […]
Scam Alert: Randall County warns of scam texts or calls
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported a scam alert on Twitter after a complaint was made against someone claiming to be the legal department of Ace Cash Services regarding a “delinquent loan.” According to the Sheriff’s Office, the complainant received a text from the number 480-992-6595 telling them to call […]
Child car seat checkup event happening Aug. 12 at Safety City
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is partnering with the City of Lubbock’s Safety City to offer child safety seat checkups at the organization’s bicycle rodeo on Friday, August 12. Parents needing help installing their child’s car seat can stop by to...
These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing, Can You Help?
One of the worst things for a parent is for their own child to go missing. Too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
