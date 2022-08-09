Read full article on original website
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is hoping the public can help locate a New Mexico woman and her one-year-old child. Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Deputies say they may be...
Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett. Police say they may be in the...
Amber Alert canceled; teen from Delaware found safe
DOVER, Del. (Gray News) - Police in Delaware said the 17-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been found safe. The Dover Police Department said on Twitter the alert was canceled for Taniyah Quail-Marker. No other information was immediately made available. Quail-Marker left a relative’s...
Excel Energy invests in local communities
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Excel Energy recently released an area impact report highlighting the $745 million dollars in goods and services it has purchased from businesses in Texas and New Mexico, along with other investments in the local communities it services. Outside of the money spent with local businesses, Excel...
Finalists named for H-E-B Quest for Texas Best 2022
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - H-E-B has released a list of its top 10 contestants who will present their products for judging at the Dallas Fair Park on Aug. 24. There were 564 products submitted by over 500 Texans for this year’s Quest for the Best competition, from spicy Harissa to hand soap. A panel of judges selected by H-E-B will determine four winning products, with the Grand Prize winner taking home $25,000 and the title of “Texas Best.” Additional cash prizes of $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners.
Essential workers in Connecticut eligible for up to $1,000 for working during pandemic
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A program was established by the Connecticut legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program, according to a report from WFSB. The program...
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
(CNN) – California’s Death Valley experienced widespread damage after it got nearly a year’s worth of rainfall over just three hours Friday. Images taken by a European Space Agency Satellite before and after the rains show the differences in the landscape. The enhanced color images use short...
