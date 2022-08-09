ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Thompson
1d ago

When is the last time any of you visited a classroom later than the 4rd grade? If you did, you would know why teachers are leaving!

votered
1d ago

This report didn’t say why teachers are not accepting positions or leaving the districts. Typical reporting. But, according to the teachers unions pay is the reason, and the unions have also convinced teachers that parents have no say so in what gets taught. The colleges have brain washed potential teachers that the CRT Curriculum should be taught, and parents don’t want it taught. Simply put, the teachers unions and the democrats have put school systems and parents at odds, and teachers don’t want to deal with the turmoil, and rightfully so. The first step to solving this issue is do away with the US Department of Education and give education back to the individual states where it belongs.

Carol Ortiz
1d ago

Because of teaching at schools where they are not supported against kids raised by druggies and have no respect taught to them!

Reply
