Public Safety

Man vanished while friend ran errands, Oregon cops say. His body was found in river

By Maddie Capron
The Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago

A man vanished in an Oregon river while his friend went to run an errand, deputies said. After hours of searching, his body was found.

The man and his friend were swimming near Terrebonne on Saturday, Aug. 6, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The friend went to run an errand and returned to find his friend missing.

He called officials for help, and they rushed to the scene. Two search-and-rescue volunteers scoured the area using a drone and a K-9 officer. They could not find the missing man.

The next morning, 17 rescuers and a swift water rescue team continued the search.

After more than five hours of searching, rescuers found the man’s body about a half-mile downstream.

“This investigation is a non-criminal investigation,” deputies said in a news release. “Nothing suspicious was noted during the investigation.”

The man was identified as a 37-year-old from Prineville. Officials did not disclose his name.

Terrebonne is about 140 miles southeast of Portland.

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

