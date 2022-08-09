ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsboro, NC

COVID staffing shortages force this NC town to close its doors

By Tammy Grubb
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 1 day ago

Pittsboro will close its Town Hall and police department to the public this week because of staffing shortages related to COVID-19, a town spokesman said Tuesday.

The closure will affect both walk-in and drive-through services at Town Hall, located at 635 East St., spokesman Colby Sawyer said. The building will remain closed until at least Monday, Aug. 15, Sawyer said.

“We thank you for your patience as we work through these challenges and look forward to resuming our normal levels of service soon,” he said.

Chatham County is one of 67 counties in North Carolina experiencing high levels of community transmission for the coronavirus, with 255 cases for every 100,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, only 5.7% of available hospital beds are filled with COVID patients, the CDC reported.

Anyone who needs help with non-police matters while Pittsboro’s Town Hall campus is closed can call the front desk at 919-542-4621, ext. 1100, and leave a voicemail if no one answers.

Police officers can be reached by calling the department at 919-542-3200 during regular business hours or by calling Chatham County Emergency Communications at 919-542-2911 after hours and asking for a police officer.

Water bills can be paid online at municipalonlinepayments.com/pittsboronc , and other utility bills can be paid over the phone or by using the drive-through dropbox. More information can be found at pittsboronc.gov/200/Pay-Bill .

Comments / 0

 

