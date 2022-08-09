Read full article on original website
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Organ transplant breakthrough? Researchers develop compound that can maintain heart, liver and kidney cells for six hours after death - a tool that could quell a massive shortage
A new technology can keep organ cells alive for hours after the rest of the body dies in a breakthrough that experts hope can quell the dire need for more transplantable hearts, kidneys and livers. Researchers at Yale University developed 'OrganEx' - an offshoot of the breakthrough 'BrainEx' technology designed...
BBC
Fourth patient seemingly cured of HIV
A man who has lived with HIV since the 1980s seems to have been cured in only the fourth such case, say doctors. He was given a bone marrow transplant to treat blood cancer leukaemia from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus. The 66-year-old, who does not...
RELATED PEOPLE
Test could transform liver transplants by predicting complications – scientists
A new test could allow medics to predict the chances of liver transplants developing complications afterwards in less than 10 minutes, scientists have said.A prototype electrochemical biosensor is being developed by University of Edinburgh-based scientists SensiBile and Scottish technology company Integrated Graphene.The device, which is currently in the early stages of development, will work by using a small sample of bile from the donor liver to assess the organ’s risk of biliary complications prior to transplantation.The electrodes in the sensor, developed by Integrated Graphene, will pick up any risk of complications from the bile and quickly translate the signal into...
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
MedicalXpress
Preterm birth delay drugs safe for global reduction in neonatal death
Women around the world should be able to access the best medical treatments that help to delay preterm births and improve neonatal outcomes, new research suggests. A new paper published in Cochrane Reviews today looked at data from 122 clinical trials to create a league table of drugs that delay birth, called tocolytics, about their effectiveness and side effects. Researchers from the University of Birmingham and World Health Organization reviewed 122 randomized trials, published between 1966 and 2021, involving 13,697 women and conducted in 39 countries including high, middle and low-income states.
MedicalXpress
Scientists revive cells and organs in dead pigs
Scientists announced Wednesday they have restored blood flow and cell function throughout the bodies of pigs that were dead for an hour, in a breakthrough experts say could mean we need to update the definition of death itself. The discovery raised hopes for a range of future medical uses in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hcplive.com
Acute Myocardial Infarction Peaks Late Night, Early Morning in Patients with OSA
Patients with obstructive sleep apnea who sleep between 22:00 PM and 5:59 AM had higher incidences of acute myocardial infarction and chest pains, a new study observes. A new study observes a higher incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) during the late night time/early morning hours – as compared with morning or daytime hours.
Politicians seek to control classroom discussions about slavery in the US
Of all the subjects taught in the nation’s public schools, few have generated as much controversy of late as the subjects of racism and slavery in the United States. The attention has come largely through a flood of legislative bills put forth primarily by Republicans over the past year and a half. Commonly referred to as anti-critical race theory legislation, these bills are meant to restrict how teachers discuss race and racism in their classrooms.
healio.com
Review: In women of reproductive age with COVID-19, pregnancy confers worse CV outcomes
In women of reproductive age who have COVID-19, those who are pregnant are more likely to have poor CV outcomes than those who are not, according to a review published in JACC: Advances. “Data suggest increased risk of adverse outcomes in pregnant compared with nonpregnant women of reproductive age with...
US News and World Report
Study: 1 in 8 Coronavirus Patients Will Develop Long COVID
About 1 in 8 adults who get infected with the coronavirus will develop symptoms of long COVID-19, according to a new Dutch study. Study authors said their estimate is more reliable than previous ones because it looked at prevalence and severity of symptoms before COVID-19 infection and in uninfected populations for comparison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Study shows PPE was highly effective against COVID-19 in emergency department workers
Workers in America's emergency departments were more likely to contract COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic in community settings or at home rather than when providing patient care in a hospital setting, according to new research conducted at emergency departments across the nation. The study, part of the...
MedicalXpress
Blood tests in newly brain-injured patients predict death, severe disability
Blood tests taken within 24 hours of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) flag which patients are likely to die and which patients are likely to survive with severe disability, according to a study headed by UC San Francisco, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan. Their results—available within minutes—may confirm the need for prompt surgical interventions or may help guide conversations with families in cases of devastating injury.
Oldest patient yet cured of HIV after receiving stem cell transplant
The oldest patient yet has been cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant for leukemia, researchers reported on Wednesday. While the transplant was planned to treat the now 66-year-old’s leukemia, the doctors also sought a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes Aids, a mechanism that first worked to cure the “Berlin patient”, Timothy Ray Brown, in 2007.
China touts relationship with Russia, accuses US of being 'main instigator of the Ukrainian crisis'
Zhang Hanhui, China's ambassador to Moscow, touted his country's close relationship with Russia and accused the U.S. of being responsible for the "Ukrainian crisis" in an interview Wednesday with the Russian state-owned news agency Tass. "As the architect and main instigator of the Ukrainian crisis, Washington, while imposing unprecedented comprehensive...
Cancer patients were diagnosed later than expected because of switch to remote GP appointments, study suggests
The switch to remote GP appointments meant more cancers were not diagnosed as early as they might have been, a study has found. Doctors told Oxford University researchers that using video or phone calls prevent them from ‘seeing the full picture’. There was a rise in those later...
White House warns 'Iran will face severe consequences' if any US citizens are attacked
The White House warned Iran against attacking U.S. citizens on Wednesday after the Justice Department revealed that a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hatched plans to assassinate former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton. "We have said this before and we will say it again:...
renalandurologynews.com
Study: Women Less Likely to Receive Appropriate CKD Care
Although chronic kidney disease (CKD) care has improved over time, women are less likely than men to be diagnosed with CKD and have their kidney function monitored, a new Swedish study finds. They are also less likely to be referred to a nephrologist and receive guideline-recommended medications. The disparities are...
Nature.com
Maternal early-pregnancy body mass index-associated metabolomic component and mental and behavioral disorders in children
Maternal pre-pregnancy obesity and/or higher body mass index (BMI) have been associated with neurodevelopmental and mental health adversities in children. While maternal metabolomic perturbations during pregnancy may underpin these associations, the existing evidence is limited to studying individual metabolites, not capturing metabolic variation specific to maternal BMI, and not accounting for the correlated nature of the metabolomic measures. By using multivariate supervised analytical methods, we first identified maternal early-pregnancy BMI-associated metabolomic component during pregnancy. We then examined whether this component was associated with mental and behavioral disorders in children, improved the prediction of the child outcomes over maternal BMI, and what proportion of the effect of maternal BMI on the child outcomes this component mediated. Early-pregnancy BMI of 425 mothers participating in the PREDO study was extracted from the national Medical Birth Register. During pregnancy, mothers donated up to three blood samples, from which a targeted panel of 68 metabolites were measured. Mental and behavioral disorders in children followed-up from birth until 8.4"“12.8 years came from the Care Register for Health Care. Of the 68 metabolites averaged across the three sampling points, 43 associated significantly with maternal early-pregnancy BMI yielding a maternal early-pregnancy BMI-associated metabolomic component (total variance explained, 55.4%; predictive ability, 52.0%). This metabolomic component was significantly associated with higher hazard of any mental and behavioral disorder [HR 1.45, 95%CI(1.15, 1.84)] and relative risk of having a higher number of co-morbid disorders [RR 1.43, 95%CI(1.12, 1.69)] in children. It improved the goodness-of-model-fit over maternal BMI by 37.7"“65.6%, and hence the predictive significance of the model, and mediated 60.8"“75.8% of the effect of maternal BMI on the child outcomes. Maternal BMI-related metabolomic perturbations during pregnancy are associated with a higher risk of mental and behavioral disorders in children. These findings may allow identifying metabolomic targets for personalized interventions.
Fox News
777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0