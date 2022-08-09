ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

22 people indicted in alleged drug trafficking ring in Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
(BlakeDavidTaylor/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ALBANY, Ga. — Almost two dozen people are facing several charges in an alleged armed drug trafficking organization in middle Georgia.

The U.S. Department of Justice released a list of 22 people listed in an indictment.

The charges come after an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation into the alleged organization.

The investigation discovered that the organization was distributing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances in Middle Georgia.

A federal indictment was returned on June 15 charging the following people:

  • Cornelius Leonard, 28
  • Kedric Fuller, 41
  • Markevious Snipes, 31
  • Pedro Valencia, 45
  • Horatio Venable, 25
  • Rashad Moreland, 36
  • Antovious Hunter, 39
  • Darius Wellmaker, 39
  • Ashley Ingram, 35
  • Mechile Hobbs, 48
  • Mark Dean, 44
  • Nehemiah Johnson, 29
  • Jennifer Moss, 38
  • Justin Whitten, 36
  • Natashia Antley, 34
  • Krystal Juarez Norman, 33
  • Dixie Bailey, 33
  • Carlton Power, 26
  • Dustin Robbins, 33
  • Sabrina Smith, 32
  • Joshua McAfee, 34
  • Ramone Zorn, 52

They are facing an extensive list of charges, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and distribution of methamphetamine.

If convicted, each person is looking at paying between $8 million and $20 million in fines, and serving up to life in prison.

Comments / 8

Cherri Ashton
1d ago

Awesome job officers! Thank you for your service and putting your lives on the line to protect others.

Reply
8
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Albany Herald

Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy

ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
DALTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New York woman pleads guilty to stealing deceased mother’s pension benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, prosecutors said Tuesday. According to a news release from State Attorney Letitia James, Cynthia Rozzell, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty in Albany County Court to second-degree grand larceny. She also must make restitution for the $240,000 she collected between May 2014 and May 2020, the release stated.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
