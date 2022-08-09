ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Shuttle's New SW580R8 Barebones Workstation Supports Xeon W CPUs

By Ian Evenden
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago

Taiwanese tiny-PC company Shuttle has announced via its EU site a new model in its XPC Barebone line, capable of accepting Intel Xeon W processors, sporting four Ethernet ports, and the first Shuttle PC compatible with error-correcting RAM.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yx6o9_0hAW011X00

(Image credit: Shuttle)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTOIQ_0hAW011X00

(Image credit: Shuttle)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQHyZ_0hAW011X00

(Image credit: Shuttle)

The SW580R8 isn't going to win any prizes for its name, but it's innovative in other ways. Extremely compact, as is the Shuttle way, the case comes with just the motherboard and PSU included - it's up to the customer to provide their own CPU, RAM sticks and graphics. It's small, but not as small as some we've seen .

The included chipset is Intel's W580, a product aimed at workstations and capable of housing Intel's 10th and 11th gen Xeon W processors, which in their Rocket Lake incarnation have six or eight hyper-threading cores, turbo speeds up to 5.3GHz, and draw up to 125W. Of course, you don't have to accept this much processing power; however: anything down to a Celeron G5905 can also be fitted.

The Xeon W chips all come with an Intel UHD P750 integrated GPU, but the case can accommodate a PCIe 4.0 x16 dual-slot AIB. There are four RAM slots, for a maximum of 128GB of ECC RAM, and a plethora of ports, including one HDMI 2.0b, two DisplayPort 1.4, four 10Gbit USB 3.2 plus a 5 Gbit USB 3.2 Type C. There are three USB 3.2 and four USB 2.0 Type-A ports too, audio around the back, and four Ethernet sockets (two of which are 2.5Gbps and the others plain old gigabit). One supports vPro and AMT, Intel's Active Management Technology, which can provide remote management even when the PC is switched off.

Inside, you can fit six drives by exploiting every port, and the case comes with a cooling system designed to keep it all cool. Accessories include wireless upgrade kits, an installation frame for hard drives, and an uprated 850W power supply should the built-in 500W unit prove insufficient. This is a small black cube with a lot of power inside, measuring just 33.2 x 21.5 x 19.0 cm (13 x 8.5 x 7.5 inches).

The recommended price is 483 Euros, which converts to $495 thanks to the current closeness of the two currencies. The case should be available from specialist retailers imminently.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

HP's back-to-school sale offer: $350 off the HP ENVY laptop

As summer comes to a close, the minds of parents and students alike begin turning to the next academic year and what gear they need for going back to school. In the modern-day classroom, technology often replaces pen-and-paper, handwritten assignments, and even classes themselves. In the aftermath of the pandemic, students now need a laptop and stable internet connection to complete tasks, attend teaching sessions over Zoom or Microsoft Teams, communicate with their classmates, and conduct research.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 4, first foldable to launch with Android 12L

Samsung today unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, during its virtual Unpacked event. After selling nearly 10 million foldables in 2021, the Galaxy phone-maker is pushing its foldable revolution further, with quintessential improvements that make the latest Z Fold model the most refined one yet. Same...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle#Workstations#Cpus#Xeon#Taiwanese#Eu#Xpc Barebone#Intel Xeon W#Celeron#Uhd#Gpu#Ram
Tom's Hardware

AMD's Encoder Tweaks Rival Nvidia, But Intel's AV1 Reigns Supreme

AMD has released a new update to its AMF encoder SDK, version 1.4.26, which has added several new features, including a brand new "quality boost" mode called PreAnalysis. Chris Griffith from Code Calamity managed to get hands-on time with the latest update, to determine whether or not this new boost mode is suitable. As it turns out, this feature can improve AMF's encoding quality by a percent or two, but at a severe cost to performance.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Go Big With Dells 34-Inch S3422DWG For $389: Real Deals

Sometimes bigger is better, and when you can get bigger for less - well, that's a no-brainer. If you want to play games or watch Netflix on a massive 34-inch screen, Dell's S3422DWG monitor for $389 (opens in new tab) is a fantastic option. Back down to its Prime Day sales price, this is the cheapest we've seen this widescreen beast.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Tom's Hardware

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Review: Practically Perfect Design

The DeathAdder is Razer’s most popular line of mice — thanks to a tried-and-true ergonomic design that fits users with larger hands very well. And don’t get me wrong: DeathAdder mice are very comfortable. I’ve just never been so blown away by how they feel that I’ve been ready to abandon all my loyalties and my 20 macro-programmed buttons and jump on the DeathAdder ship–until now.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy