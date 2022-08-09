ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf

The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury

The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season

Wake Forest football was looking forward to building off of last year’s 11-3 season and a trip to the ACC title game, led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman and the Demon Deacons were dealt a shocking blow on Wednesday morning. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details. Breaking from Wake Forest Fall Camp: […] The post Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'

Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#Chiefs#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Pro Football Focus
ClutchPoints

Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years

Conference realignment has made sweeping changes in college football in recent years — and months — with top schools such as Texas, Oklahoma and USC announcing their intention to bolt from their longtime homes for greener pastures. However, it’s not just schools making waves. It’s the conferences themselves, too. The big networks, such as ESPN, […] The post Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward

The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract. […] The post Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson looming suspension has new wrinkle revealed

The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson are stuck in limbo. They are waiting on the appeal to his six game suspension levied by Judge Sue L. Roberts last week. The NFL and appealed the decision and instead of deciding for himself Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson looming suspension has new wrinkle revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s dad drops worrying injury update after Bengals QB’s appendectomy

The Cincinnati Bengals are eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow at training camp. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year is currently sidelined while recovering from an unexpected appendix surgery that he underwent at the start of camp. Burrow’s dad, Jim Burrow, made an appearance on the In the Trenches podcast with Dave Lapham on Aug. 5, and revealed that the star QB may not be back in action as quickly as fans were hoping.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Quarterback Signing

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a reserve quarterback option to their depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. According to team insider Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed 25-year-old signal caller K.J. Costello. Costello, a former QB for Stanford and Mississippi State, is well known for his production...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy