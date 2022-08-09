ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Working Out One of Former Running Backs

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOT9F_0hAVzfYZ00

Plus, here is Tuesday’s injury report, which includes one noteworthy absence.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are working out running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick by the team in 2019, on Tuesday, a source said.

The Packers could be a bit short-handed at running back for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers. Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unlikely to play, Patrick Taylor missed time with a groin injury and Kylin Hill is battling back from his torn ACL. That leaves only Taylor (maybe) and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson to face the 49ers.

Williams got his big chance at San Francisco in 2020. With Dillon sidelined due to COVID and Jamaal Williams out after being deemed a high-risk contact, Williams was elevated from the practice squad. He carried twice for 8 yards before suffering an injury that ended his night. He never saw the ball the rest of the season.

He failed to make the roster last season, losing out to then-rookie Hill for the third spot behind Jones and Dillon.

“I think for him, it probably just took him a little bit longer to process the offense in the beginning, and now that he has, he doesn’t make the same mistakes and errors he used to,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said last summer. “So, what that has done is allowed him to play a lot faster, not get out there and think about here’s what I need to do or what’s going on. Now his awareness is a lot better so now he can play at a faster speed and make good decisions. I thought he played pretty well.”

Williams had five stints on practice squads last season – two with the Giants, two with the Browns and one with the Dolphins. He spent time with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars in June but did not record any stats.

Turning to Tuesday's practice, here is the injury report. Taylor is practicing again and Aaron Rodgers is getting the day off.

Returned to practice: LB Ty Summers (illness).

New Injuries: QB Aaron Rodgers (rest), CB Donte Vaughn (hamstring), OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle).

Old injuries: S Darnell Savage (hamstring), S Innis Gaines (hamstring), C Cole Schneider (ankle), WR Osirus Mitchell (quad).

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).

Comparing Unofficial Packers Depth Charts

Below is a position-by-position look at the team depth chart (in plain text) compared to what’s been on display at Ray Nitschke Field (in italics), with comments following each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TAVn_0hAVzfYZ00

Offensive Line

Left tackle

Yosh Nijman, Cole Van Lanen, Rasheed Walker

Yosh Nijman, Cole Van Lanen, Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker

Having missed the start of camp and struggling upon his return, seventh-round pick Walker has a lot of ground to make up.

Left guard

Jon Runyan, Michal Menet

Jon Runyan, Cole Van Lanen, Michal Menet

Runyan has been one the standbys on a line that has a lot of questions. Van Lanen is in good position to make the roster as a backup at most spots, including here.

Center

Josh Myers, Cole Schneider, Ty Clary

Josh Myers, Jake Hanson, Michal Menet, Cole Schneider, Ty Clary

Schneider, an undrafted rookie who is out with an ankle injury, has never been the No. 2 center.

Right guard

Jake Hanson, Sean Rhyan, George Moore

Royce Newman/Jake Hanson, Sean Rhyan, George Moore

We’ll go with co-starters here to reflect the open competition. In reality, Rhyan has been the second- and third-string right guard. He’s taken approximately 1.1 billion snaps in training camp.

Right tackle

Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones

Royce Newman/Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker

We’ll go with co-starters here to reflect the battle. Jones, the absolutely massive undrafted free agent, has gotten some second-team looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IPQa_0hAVzfYZ00

Offensive Skill Positions

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Danny Etling

Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Danny Etling

No explanation needed.

Running back

Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, BJ Baylor

Aaron Jones/AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, BJ Baylor

We’ll go with co-starters here. In a two-minute drill on Monday, for instance, Dillon was the running back.

Tight end

Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney, Alize Mack, Sal Cannella

Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney, Alize Mack, Sal Cannella

Tight end is a hard spot because it’s not really one position. Without Robert Tonyan, it’s not as if Davis is the No. 3 tight end. But, if you were to ask the coaches how they’d rank the group, this is probably accurate.

Receiver

Allen Lazard, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor

Allen Lazard, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor

Receiver

Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Danny Davis, Osirus Mitchell

Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Danny Davis, Osirus Mitchell

Receiver (slot)

Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure, Ishmael Hyman

Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure, Ishmael Hyman

The Packers like their receivers to line up here, there and everywhere, so it’s not quite as clear-cut as a depth chart makes it out to be. When Lazard needs a breather, for instance, it’s not as if Winfree would be the next man up. Lazard is the obvious No. 1 receiver, and Watkins, Doubs and Cobb round out the clear-cut top four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmOM6_0hAVzfYZ00

Defensive Front Seven

Defensive line

Dean Lowry, Jack Heflin, Akial Byers

Dean Lowry, Jack Heflin, Akial Byers

Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Jonathan Ford

Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Jonathan Ford

Jarran Reed, Devonte Wyatt, Chris Slayton

Jarran Reed, Devonte Wyatt, Chris Slayton

Like at receiver, this is a cleaner picture than the reality. If, for instance, Lowry needed a breather, Heflin would not be the next man up. If you had to rank the top group in order, you’d have Clark, Lowry/Reed, Slaton and Wyatt.

Outside linebacker

Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Kingsley Enagbare, Randy Ramsey, Chauncey Manac

Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Randy Ramsey, Kingsley Enagbare, Chauncey Manac

Outside linebacker

Rashan Gary, Tipa Galeai, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones

Rashan Gary, Tipa Galeai, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones

At Monday’s practice, Galeai and Garvin were the No. 2 tandem. Hamilton has taken a lot of second-team reps, as well. The fifth-round pick Enagbare has been going nowhere fast. If you had to rank the whole group based on usage, you’d go Gary, Smith, Galeai, Garvin, Hamilton, Ramsey, Jones, Enagbare, Manac.

Inside linebacker

De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Ty Summers, Ellis Brooks

De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Ty Summers, Ellis Brooks

Inside linebacker

Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn

Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn

Summers has been a key player on special teams in each of his three seasons but is buried on the depth chart at linebacker as well as special teams. Of the seven inside linebackers, he is clearly No. 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKeFT_0hAVzfYZ00

Secondary

Cornerback

Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Rico Gafford, Kabion Ento, Kiondre Thomas

Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas, Kabion Ento

Cornerback

Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Keisean Nixon, Donte Vaughn

Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Keisean Nixon, Donte Vaughn

Most teams play with three cornerbacks most of the time, so Douglas is a starter even if he’s not listed as one. The battle to be that fourth corner is wide open between Nixon, who held the job throughout the offseason before missing the start of camp with an injury, Jean-Charles, who moved into the No. 4 role without Nixon, and Gafford, who got a few snaps with the starters on Monday. Thomas is listed lasted on the team depth chart but has gotten plenty of second-team action.

Safety

Adrian Amos, Innis Gaines, Shawn Davis, Tariq Carpenter

Adrian Amos, Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines, Tariq Carpenter

Safety

Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Dallin Leavitt

Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Dallin Leavitt

Throughout the offseason, Davis was the No. 3 safety. When Savage went down at Family Night, Scott moved into that role. In order, it’s Amos/Savage, Scott, Davis and Leavitt. Unless he makes a late push, Carpenter will be an interesting call when final cuts are made. He’s clearly last on the pecking order but there’s so much potential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THms8_0hAVzfYZ00

Special Teams

Kicker

Gabe Brkic

Gabe Brkic

Punter

Pat O’Donnell

Pat O’Donnell

Holder

Pat O’Donnell

Pat O’Donnell

Punt returner

Amari Rodgers, Romeo Doubs, Rico Gafford

Amari Rodgers, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb, Ishamel Hyman

Kickoff returner

Rico Gafford, Amari Rodgers, Romeo Doubs

Amari Rodgers, Rico Gafford, Romeo Doubs

Long snapper

Jack Coco, Steven Wirtel

Jack Coco, Steven Wirtel

With Mason Crosby on PUP, Brkic is batting about .500 on field goals. That’s great for baseball but bad for kicking. If Gafford has taken punt-return reps, I’ve missed them. The coaches have had Coco ahead of the incumbent Wirtel throughout training camp and were right to do so. Wirtel’s punt snaps are consistently a bit low.

Green Bay, WI
