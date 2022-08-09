Packers Working Out One of Former Running Backs

Plus, here is Tuesday’s injury report, which includes one noteworthy absence.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are working out running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick by the team in 2019, on Tuesday, a source said.
The Packers could be a bit short-handed at running back for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers. Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unlikely to play, Patrick Taylor missed time with a groin injury and Kylin Hill is battling back from his torn ACL. That leaves only Taylor (maybe) and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson to face the 49ers.
Williams got his big chance at San Francisco in 2020. With Dillon sidelined due to COVID and Jamaal Williams out after being deemed a high-risk contact, Williams was elevated from the practice squad. He carried twice for 8 yards before suffering an injury that ended his night. He never saw the ball the rest of the season.
He failed to make the roster last season, losing out to then-rookie Hill for the third spot behind Jones and Dillon.
“I think for him, it probably just took him a little bit longer to process the offense in the beginning, and now that he has, he doesn’t make the same mistakes and errors he used to,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said last summer. “So, what that has done is allowed him to play a lot faster, not get out there and think about here’s what I need to do or what’s going on. Now his awareness is a lot better so now he can play at a faster speed and make good decisions. I thought he played pretty well.”
Williams had five stints on practice squads last season – two with the Giants, two with the Browns and one with the Dolphins. He spent time with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars in June but did not record any stats.
Turning to Tuesday's practice, here is the injury report. Taylor is practicing again and Aaron Rodgers is getting the day off.
Returned to practice: LB Ty Summers (illness).
New Injuries: QB Aaron Rodgers (rest), CB Donte Vaughn (hamstring), OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle).
Old injuries: S Darnell Savage (hamstring), S Innis Gaines (hamstring), C Cole Schneider (ankle), WR Osirus Mitchell (quad).
Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).
Comparing Unofficial Packers Depth Charts
Below is a position-by-position look at the team depth chart (in plain text) compared to what’s been on display at Ray Nitschke Field (in italics), with comments following each.
