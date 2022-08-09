ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Franken Criticizes Grassley’s ‘No’ On Capping Insulin Prices

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Washington, DC) — Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U-S Senate, says Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is engaging in double-speak when explaining his “no” vote on capping insulin prices.

Grassley says his vote was not about insulin, but about Democrats ignoring Senate budget rules. Grassley says the Senate should pass a bipartisan package that would include a limit on insulin prices. This weekend’s vote to cap insulin prices at 35 dollars a month failed, as it needed votes from ten Republican senators to pass.

Franken says Grassley played politics when he had the chance to cap the sky-high prices Americans are paying for insulin.

