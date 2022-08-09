ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Camp: NFL Sources Predict Seattle QB Winner

By Timm Hamm
 2 days ago

Since the trade of Russell Wilson to Denver, the debate of who will play quarterback in Seattle this season has grown increasingly hotter.

Unless something catastrophic happens, we know who will start at quarterback for 29 NFL teams. But there are three with ongoing battles at the quarterback position , with the Seattle Seahawks included, along with the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In March, the longtime face of the franchise and starting Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for two first-rounders, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant.

The inclusion of Lock in that deal was pivotal , as it gave an opportunity for a quarterback battle with existing backup, Geno Smith, and the discussions started almost immediately.

Pro Football Focus attempted to predict the winner of the three noted quarterback battles taking place in training camps this offseason.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Candidates: Geno Smith and Drew Lock

This appears to be the most wide-open (and some might say uninspiring) quarterback competition in training camp this summer despite the fact that Smith is taking the majority of first-team reps in practice.

Smith, 31, served as Russell Wilson’s backup last season and led Seattle to a 1-2 record while earning a 73.9 PFF grade. Lock is still only 25 years old and has produced a 61.8 PFF grade across 1,375 snaps over three NFL seasons.

“I’d give Smith the slight edge because he’s safer with the football and won’t lose a game due to his decision-making,” an AFC scout said. “Though I do think we’ll see Lock at some point.”

Another AFC source theorized that Seattle promised Smith a legitimate chance to start in order to get him to re-sign this offseason.

“Which is why you see all the rhetoric coming out of there that it's his job to lose,” the scout said. “Ultimately, I think Lock will start more games this year.”

An NFC analytics executive believes the Seahawks would be better off if Lock wins the job.

Ultimately, it was close and came down to just one vote, but Lock edged out Smith among the people we polled.

Sources pick: Lock

Of those who watch Seahawks camp on a regular basis, it seems they were torn in announcing a winner early on . Neither quarterback will be a superstar in the NFL, but the Seahawks desperately need one to be "serviceable" until a new star emerges under center.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarT im

Russell Wilson
