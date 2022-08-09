Read full article on original website
Two teenage murder-for-hire suspects plead not guilty
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two of the four teens in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw each pleaded not guilty to nine charges on Thursday. In the amended complaints, Andre Street, 17, and Nathaniel Maloney, 18, were each charged with two additional counts of first-degree murder. Street and...
9-year sentence for Tazewell County mother who smothered infant daughter
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter of her infant daughter will spend nine years in prison. In November, Angel Vanduker pled guilty to smothering her 11-month old daughter, Nova Tucker, in September 2020. “The judge had a lot to consider. I...
Peoria man convicted for intent to distribute cocaine, gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was convicted for drug and firearm-related charges Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict for 33-year-old Daryl G. McGhee for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Peoria Police arrest two wanted individuals Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two wanted individuals Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified 28-year-old Robert E. Early and 28-year-old Danielle M. Rogers while observing a residence on W. RB Garrett Avenue. After officers observed them enter a vehicle and drive...
Area police warn of increased car burglaries
LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Police in the Twin Cities and surrounding communities are warning residents to check their cars at night. According to Le Roy Police, there have been at least 24 car burglary reports within the city. Chief Jason Williamson said in most instances nothing was taken, however, valuables have been taken in a handful of reports.
UPDATE: Missing woman has been located
UPDATE (8:15 a.m.) — According to a Peoria Police press release, Thompson has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 54-year-old Dena M. Thompson was last seen...
Coroner confirms two dead after aircraft crash in Hanna City
UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) — According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, two individuals are dead after a plane crash in Hanna city. Harwood said that one of the victims died in the crash, and the other had critical injuries and later died on the scene. The autopsies are scheduled...
One injured by gunfire early Friday morning
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after suffering a gunshot wound. Just before 3:30 a.m., Peoria Police officers responded to the area of S. Oregon and W. Seibold Streets for reports of a gunshot victim. First responders found a man...
New Peoria Fire Chiefs honored at badge pinning ceremony
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Peoria has a new fire chief and assistant fire chief, both of which are familiar faces. Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger and Assistant Chief Rick Morgan were honored Friday during a badge pinning ceremony. Sollberger has been acting as interim chief since March, and Morgan was previously...
Grand View Special Care Center resident turns 105
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A resident of the Grand View Alzheimer’s Special Care Center turned 105 on Friday, Aug. 12. Marietta Bahl celebrated her birthday with five generations of her family, all the way down to her great-great-granddaughter. A parade was thrown for her, and the residents of...
First mother-son dance held at Avanti Dome
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first mother-son dance at the Avanti’s Dome happened Thursday afternoon. Mothers and sons were able to dance under disco lights and enjoy a nice meal. After the dome had two father-daughter dances in the past, employees thought a mother-son dance would be a...
County board rejects applicant over ‘anti-police’ views
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The search resumes to fill a vacant seat on the McLean County Board after board members voted down the only applicant Thursday night. In an 8-7 vote, the current board voted to reject applicant, Krystle Able’s application for the vacant District 4 board seat in what boiled down to a battle of Republicans vs. Democrats over what some say are “extreme left views.”
Safety Network holds second public meeting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders are finding ways to lower violence in the city of Peoria, and now, community organizations will soon be able to get money for their efforts. “People with a common vision coming together to serve the community, to look at strategies for reducing gun...
Peorians showcasing South side pride Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members came out to show their love for the city’s south side Saturday afternoon. Dozens packed the old ALDI parking lot on 210 S. Western Avenue for the inaugural “We Love the Southside Community School Supplies Giveaway” event. Families and kids...
Ignite Peoria returns after 3-year hiatus
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After the pandemic paused it for three years, Peoria’s largest arts and makers festival is back on Saturday at the Peoria Civic Center. Launched in 2014, Ignite Peoria showcases hundreds of local makers, artists, musicians, dancers and innovators for an interactive day of fun. The event also features two performance stages and a live professional fashion photo shoot.
Normal launches new notification system
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal has launched a new way to communicate important updates to its 50,000+ residents. Notify Normal allows residents and community members to be notified by the Town of Normal in case of emergency situations and receive information about community events and Town services.
First watermelon eating contest in Peoria Heights
Town of Normal requests additional funds for underpass project
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The town of Normal is requesting extra funds for its underpass project. On Monday, Aug. 15, the town will ask the US Department of Transportation for an additional $3.16 million, bringing the federal contribution to a little over $16 Million. The entire project is an estimated $24 million.
Magazine recognizes Washington as ‘family friendly city’
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois community was recognized by a magazine for its growth and development. Business View magazine dubbed Washington as “the family friendly city” for its proximity to larger cities, “Grade A” schools, recreation and population growth during the last 20 years.
