dotesports.com
Team Heretics to embrace Spanish roots, create LEC team that ‘makes people dream’
Team Heretics are looking to build a unique team. Team Heretics co-owner Arnau Vidal shared his thoughts on his organization climbing the ladder of European League of Legends, as well as its plans after being accepted into the LEC in an interview with Dexerto’s Meg Kay. On July 27,...
dotesports.com
Zeyzal nearly signed for Dignitas for LCS return, had ‘pretty much reached verbal confirmation’
Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam recently re-joined Cloud9’s League of Legends team as an assistant coach, but the 23-year-old almost played in the LCS under a different banner this season. Zeyzal was just a few steps away from joining Dignitas for the year, he admitted in an interview with...
dotesports.com
The best support champions for beginners in League of Legends
In League of Legends, support is probably the most underrated role, and possibly one of the hardest to master, especially for beginners. To be called a great League support, players must do a lot. The position requires a ton of in-depth game knowledge, how and when to roam throughout the map, what are the best support champions for certain compositions, and more. The most important aspect of playing support is most likely communication, which is key when it comes to winning your lane with your partner.
dotesports.com
Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League
Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
dotesports.com
Golden Guardians dismisses longtime League esports GM Danan Flander after 4 consecutive losing seasons
Golden Guardians has relieved its League of Legends general manager Danan Flander of his duties, the organization announced today. Flander had served as the GM of Golden Guardians since the 2019 LCS season. During his tenure, he led the team to five LCS playoff appearances. The team’s best season under his direction came in 2020 when Golden Guardians finished just two series away from an appearance at the League World Championship.
dotesports.com
MultiVersus has reportedly already surpassed 10 million players
With the range of fighting platformer games already out like Nickelodeon All Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros., no one knew what to expect from Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus. But when the game launched into open beta, it was such a success that the servers broke within hours. And now, MultiVersus has over 10 million active players, according to IGN.
dotesports.com
Holo holo forever: TSM’s star top laner Huni retires
Veteran top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has decided to retire from professional League of Legends play after an incredible seven-and-a-half-year career, TSM announced today. Last month, the 24-year-old star stepped back from his starting position on TSM’s LCS roster due to recurring wrist problems that were ailing him...
dotesports.com
CLG fighting, TSM dreaming: The most exciting storylines heading into the final 2022 LCS Summer Split superweek
The final weekend of the 2022 LCS Summer Split is finally upon us, League of Legends fans. After eight long weeks of Baron steals, failed flashes, and the occasional Zeri pentakill, North American fans have hit the last three days of regular season play before the playoff begins. But even...
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7 Patch 12.15: Full notes and updates
Significant balance changes in Patch 12.15 are looking to hit the Teamfight Tactics Set Seven meta sweet spot as the Mid-Set approaches. Slated to go live on Aug. 10, Patch 12.15 is the second-to-last update prior to the release of the TFT Set 7.5 Mid-Set. The patch is smaller than previous Set Seven updates but still contains a number of significant changes that will affect the meta. Damage at Stage or Round 10-1 was increased to 30 for Standard, Hyper Roll, and Double Up to accelerate games that run long. And Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff ability power per gold in Hyper Roll was increased from three to four.
dotesports.com
Tundra, Team Spirit, and Aster are locked in for Dota 2’s The International 2022
Dota 2 teams have secured their invites to the International 2022 after the upper bracket quarter-finals of the Arlington Major. Tundra, Team Spirit, and Aster are headed to the most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar. Despite crashing out of the tournament early, Tundra could guarantee their seat with...
dotesports.com
Best Kayn build in League of Legends
Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends shatters its own player peak on Steam during record-setting season 14 launch
Apex Legends’ season 14 launch wasn’t exactly perfect, with Origin players initially struggling to download the season update, some momentary server stutters, and at least one new bug that switched character abilities between teammates. There were also some split opinions on the game’s newest character, Vantage, as well as changes to ranked and Kings Canyon.
dotesports.com
T1 asks fans to ‘keep distance’ from League of Legends players, respect their privacy
T1 has issued a statement to League of Legends fans today, requesting them to respect its players’ privacy. In a message posted on social media, the organization asked fans to respect its players, refrain from asking them for pictures and autographs on game days, and avoid waiting for them outside their team houses.
dotesports.com
How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error
After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
dotesports.com
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang permanently banned from League of Legends esports by Riot
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang has been permanently banned from all League of Legends esports events, Riot Games announced today. Earlier this year, Zhang was accused of diverting money from players’ salaries before being fired from his position at TSM in March. TSM conducted an internal investigation of Zhang which confirmed these accusations.
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
dotesports.com
Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.15
Finally, it’s patch day. In the latest League of Legends update, the Riot Games devs are giving a much-need boost to energy-based champions like Akali, Kennen, and Zed, following up with some adjustments to Master Yi and Sivir, and buffing engage supports such as Leona and Thresh. The devs...
dotesports.com
Riot experimenting with items, meta champions, potential ‘pets’ in 2023 changes to League’s jungle position
Riot Games has published a developer update detailing some of the early changes coming to the jungle role in League of Legends. Some iteration of these updates and alterations are expected to go live when the 2023 preseason patch drops later this year. One of the most important factors Riot...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends season 13 ranked percentages for all splits
Ranked is one of the most popular game modes in Apex Legends, and achieving a high level in ranked comes with a significant amount of prestige. Every split, there are races to see which players can reach Apex Predator first and who maintains the top ranking in the game at the end of every season.
dotesports.com
Where to download Tower of Fantasy on PC
Tower of Fantasy is finally having its global launch this week. The game will be available on PC, iOS, and Android. Players will be able to download the game from their respective application stores, but the process will be slightly different during the launch on PC. Tower of Fantasy is...
