ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

The best support champions for beginners in League of Legends

In League of Legends, support is probably the most underrated role, and possibly one of the hardest to master, especially for beginners. To be called a great League support, players must do a lot. The position requires a ton of in-depth game knowledge, how and when to roam throughout the map, what are the best support champions for certain compositions, and more. The most important aspect of playing support is most likely communication, which is key when it comes to winning your lane with your partner.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League

Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Esports#Video Game#Kda#Rol
dotesports.com

Golden Guardians dismisses longtime League esports GM Danan Flander after 4 consecutive losing seasons

Golden Guardians has relieved its League of Legends general manager Danan Flander of his duties, the organization announced today. Flander had served as the GM of Golden Guardians since the 2019 LCS season. During his tenure, he led the team to five LCS playoff appearances. The team’s best season under his direction came in 2020 when Golden Guardians finished just two series away from an appearance at the League World Championship.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MultiVersus has reportedly already surpassed 10 million players

With the range of fighting platformer games already out like Nickelodeon All Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros., no one knew what to expect from Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus. But when the game launched into open beta, it was such a success that the servers broke within hours. And now, MultiVersus has over 10 million active players, according to IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Holo holo forever: TSM’s star top laner Huni retires

Veteran top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has decided to retire from professional League of Legends play after an incredible seven-and-a-half-year career, TSM announced today. Last month, the 24-year-old star stepped back from his starting position on TSM’s LCS roster due to recurring wrist problems that were ailing him...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
dotesports.com

TFT Set 7 Patch 12.15: Full notes and updates

Significant balance changes in Patch 12.15 are looking to hit the Teamfight Tactics Set Seven meta sweet spot as the Mid-Set approaches. Slated to go live on Aug. 10, Patch 12.15 is the second-to-last update prior to the release of the TFT Set 7.5 Mid-Set. The patch is smaller than previous Set Seven updates but still contains a number of significant changes that will affect the meta. Damage at Stage or Round 10-1 was increased to 30 for Standard, Hyper Roll, and Double Up to accelerate games that run long. And Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff ability power per gold in Hyper Roll was increased from three to four.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Kayn build in League of Legends

Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Apex Legends shatters its own player peak on Steam during record-setting season 14 launch

Apex Legends’ season 14 launch wasn’t exactly perfect, with Origin players initially struggling to download the season update, some momentary server stutters, and at least one new bug that switched character abilities between teammates. There were also some split opinions on the game’s newest character, Vantage, as well as changes to ranked and Kings Canyon.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error

After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Former TSM coach Peter Zhang permanently banned from League of Legends esports by Riot

Former TSM coach Peter Zhang has been permanently banned from all League of Legends esports events, Riot Games announced today. Earlier this year, Zhang was accused of diverting money from players’ salaries before being fired from his position at TSM in March. TSM conducted an internal investigation of Zhang which confirmed these accusations.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.15

Finally, it’s patch day. In the latest League of Legends update, the Riot Games devs are giving a much-need boost to energy-based champions like Akali, Kennen, and Zed, following up with some adjustments to Master Yi and Sivir, and buffing engage supports such as Leona and Thresh. The devs...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Apex Legends season 13 ranked percentages for all splits

Ranked is one of the most popular game modes in Apex Legends, and achieving a high level in ranked comes with a significant amount of prestige. Every split, there are races to see which players can reach Apex Predator first and who maintains the top ranking in the game at the end of every season.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to download Tower of Fantasy on PC

Tower of Fantasy is finally having its global launch this week. The game will be available on PC, iOS, and Android. Players will be able to download the game from their respective application stores, but the process will be slightly different during the launch on PC. Tower of Fantasy is...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy