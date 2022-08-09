Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Football Position Preview: Running Backs
After taking a look at the quarterbacks on Tuesday, today we’re assessing the Virginia Cavaliers’ running backs and their prospects this fall. With Tony Elliott and Des Kitchings the new leading offensive minds for UVA, there’s already been added emphasis on the importance of the run game. There’s no doubt that the ground game will be a bigger part of Virginia’s 2022 offense than it was in 2021 and its success will largely depend on whether or not there is legitimate growth from this group.
streakingthelawn.com
UVA basketball recruiting rundown: ‘Hoos in contention for a few top 2023 recruits
As summer basketball recruiting action edges into the fall with players narrowing down their lists and making official visits to schools, the Virginia Cavaliers are in contention for a few different top 2023 recruits. With center Blake Buchanan having committed in early July, UVA is still in the market for three additional players including a point guard, shooting guard, and power forward.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia
Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
Virginia Introduces New Cavalier on Horseback
Kim Kirschnick will pass the torch to Julie Caruccio, who will ride horseback to lead the Cavaliers onto the field this season at Scott Stadium
Sights and sounds from Virginia football's practice (8/8)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football was back at work on Monday evening. The Cavaliers opened up practice for the first 30 minutes for the media and Wahoos247 was there. The video above contains clips of the offensive and defensive linemen doing work, as well as the linebackers, running backs, tight ends and some defensive back work.
virginia.edu
Meet the New Cavalier on Horseback: She’s Eager To ‘Carry On a Legacy’
While the next individual to lead the University of Virginia football team out of the Scott Stadium tunnel on horseback has never performed the role, she’s a longtime observer of the man who did it almost flawlessly for 21 seasons. Julie Caruccio and Kim Kirschnick have a lot in...
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, a staple of the Staunton football program is making his head coaching debut for the Storm. Michael Bell Jr. was a standout player for formerly named Robert E. Lee High School before competing for Concord University. After his playing career, Bell returned to the Valley where he spent the past 12 years leading the JV football team in Staunton.
Glen Allen 11-year-old all-star baseball team finishes second at Cal Ripken League World Series
Though it fell just short of the ultimate goal, it was still quite a run for the Glen Allen Athletic Association’s 11-year-old Cal Ripken League all-star baseball team. The team lost to West Raleigh, North Carolina, 5-2, in the Cal Ripken League World Series championship game Aug. 6 in Jensen Beach, Florida, surrendering four runs in the final two innings. Glen Allen had defeated West Raleigh earlier in the tournament and also in the Southeast Regional tournament, but a third victory wasn’t to be. Glen Allen went 6-2 overall in the tournament.
cbs19news
Rashad Pitt named new CHS principal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
Former Goochland County golf course set to become COVID memorial
A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial.
Black Charlottesville residents open up about what changed — and what didn’t — after Unite the Right
This year marks the five year anniversary of when hundreds of neo-Nazis marched into Charlottesville to stop the city from taking down its statue of Robert E. Lee. The fatal protest left a wound on the city, and its residents are still trying to heal. Five years on, Charlottesville Tomorrow...
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
NBC 29 News
The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Photojournalist Eze Amos has a new exhibition being displayed in the Downtown Mall starting on Tuesday, August 9. The exhibition, comprised of images taken at the Unite the Right rally in 2017, is called ‘The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of Charlottesville.’. “We’ll start...
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
C-Ville Weekly
‘He is very sorrowful’
Charlottesville IT analyst Allen Groat was caught on a security camera entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020. Photo: Department of Justice Video. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
“It’s about keeping the momentum going and keeping up the awareness of what those statues have meant — and taking a negative narrative and turning it into something positive.”
cbs19news
Soul of Cville expands to three-day event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Soul of Cville Festival will take place this weekend at the IX Art Park. It will feature 12 musical performances, including 100 Proof GoGo Band, DJ Runway, DJ Almighty, Nenok, Heavy Gripp LT and more. There will also be dozens of vendors, aiming to...
NBC 29 News
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
