KOLO TV Reno
Police investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Lovelock
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 23 on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 129 near Lovelock. They say a blue Toyota Rav4, driven by Geoffrey Williams, was traveling west on IR-80 when it failed to stay in its lane, struck the guardrail and overturned.
1 Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police and Fire, a pedestrian crash took place in the area of 2nd Street/ I-580 northbound off-ramp early Tuesday morning. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after multiple efforts taken to revive him stated the officials. The Police closed both directions between I-580 and Galletti Way...
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In South Reno (Reno, NV)
The South Reno Police reported a multi-vehicle crash on South Meadows Parkway east of Double R Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. The Reno Police stated that a vehicle crashed into another car, causing one of the vehicles to roll into oncoming traffic. The incident happened around noon. According to the officials,...
KOLO TV Reno
Minor injuries reported in South Reno crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A right of way violation led to a two-vehicle crash in South Reno Tuesday afternoon, police said. It was reported around 12:15 p.m. on August 9, 2022 on South Meadows Parkway just east of Double R Boulevard. Reno Police said a driver pulled into oncoming traffic...
2news.com
Reno Woman Dies in Rollover Crash on SR 278 North of Eureka
A Reno woman is dead after a rollover crash on State Route 278 about 45 miles north of Eureka. Nevada State Police says the crash happened on July 25th, just before 7 p.m. near mile marker 43 in Eureka County. NSP says 59-year-old Lori Coffield was driving a Ford F-450...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman dies in crash in Eureka County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police say a 59-year-old woman died in a car crash in Eureka County on July 25. NSP officials say a white Ford F-450 flat-bed truck was traveling south on State Route 278 before the driver allowed the vehicle to drive off the right hand side for unknown reasons.
FOX Reno
Rollover crash shuts down traffic in South Meadows
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A rollover collision closed eastbound traffic for over two hours in South Meadows Tuesday afternoon. According to the Reno Police Department, one car pulled out of a private driveway and ended up hitting another car shortly before 1:00 p.m. Crews had...
KCRA.com
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back, according to a family member of the woman. Janette Pantoja, 28, went on a day trip to Reno with...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Rear-End Crash on Caughlin Parkway [Reno, NV]
Two Injured in Rollover Accident on South McCarran Boulevard. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m., near the intersection of South McCarran Boulevard and Caughlin Parkway on July 26th. As per reports, one driver was heading south on McCarran and attempted to turn right when they were rear-ended by a Range...
2news.com
RFD: Electrical Outlet Causes South Reno Apartment Fire
Fire crews say an electrical outlet sparked, causing an apartment fire in south Reno early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 5:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Meadows Parkway. Reno Fire says sprinklers contained the fire to a small area. There's no immediate word on if there...
Search for 16-year-old believed abducted near Nevada state line
Investigators, including the FBI, are searching the Interstate 80 corridor near the California-Nevada state line for a 16-year-old who went missing on Friday and is believed to have been abducted.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police search for downtown stabbing suspect
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is on the loose after a stabbing in downtown Reno. It happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022 near the Believe sign. Investigators say two men got into a fight and one stabbed the other. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
Road resurfacing to close lanes on SR 338 in Lyon County
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A road resurfacing in Lyon County will force lane closures along State Route 338 from Aug.15 to Aug. 19. The resurfacing will take place near the Nevada-California state line from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that week. Drivers are to expect delays of up to 30 minutes, and pilot cars will be in place to guide motorists through the road work.
No leads for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni as search continues with dogs, by boat, by divers, by air and by foot
3:10 p.m. update: There are no new leads in the search for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. During a media briefing on Wednesday, now five days into the search for the 16-year-old, Nevada County Sheriff's Captain Sam Brown said they are gathering information. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect accused of stealing wallet and phone from Carson City business
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. Investigators say the man in the above photo stole a wallet and cell phone left on the counter of a business on N. Carson Street south of Winnie Lane on July 28, 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee businesses spread the word about missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fliers with photos of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, cover the front windows of businesses in Downtown Truckee. Employees say it’s the least they can do to get the word out. ”It’s so important that there’s as much knowledge out there that she’s missing and anything...
Reno police shoot person during disturbance in southwest Reno
Reno police responding to a report of a disturbance shot a person Monday morning on Kestrel Court, in the neighborhood west of Washoe County Golf Course. Sparks police are investigating the incident, following Washoe County's officer-involved shooting protocol. ...
NBC Bay Area
New Surveillance Photo Released Showing Teen Missing From Tahoe Area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released a new surveillance photo of a teen who disappeared from a party at a Lake Tahoe-area campground. The photo shows 16-year-old Kiely Rodni just after 6 p.m. Friday at a local business in Truckee, California, before she disappeared. She is seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green pants, and black Vans sneakers.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff investigating homicide after reported home invasion
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a reported attempted break-in in Yerington on Giorgi Lane. Police say around noon on Monday, deputies responded to a home invasion in which the homeowner said they shot an intruder. Upon arriving, they discovered...
KOLO TV Reno
Teen injured in Spanish Springs after being hit by a vehicle
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Spanish Springs, the Sparks Police Department said. It happened about 1:46 p.m. at Wingfield Hills Road and Hoot Owl Way. Police did not give details about what happened. Police said the...
