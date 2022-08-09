CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A road resurfacing in Lyon County will force lane closures along State Route 338 from Aug.15 to Aug. 19. The resurfacing will take place near the Nevada-California state line from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that week. Drivers are to expect delays of up to 30 minutes, and pilot cars will be in place to guide motorists through the road work.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO