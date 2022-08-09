ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Nursing Home to close in Armour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
ARMOUR, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dakotafest connecting South Dakota agriculture

What do pigs, corn, grain, fruit, cotton, soybeans, chickens, beef cattle, dairy products, and trees all have in common? They come from farms and ranches. Without dedicated, hard-working farmers and ranchers, we wouldn’t have any of these things. Events like the upcoming Dakotafest strive to create connections between ag...
MITCHELL, SD
KX News

Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair

Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron. But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?. Once again in 2022, the fair...
HURON, SD
City
Education
Government
KELOLAND TV

DOC: High-risk inmate to be released Tuesday, Aug. 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is notifying law enforcement and the public about the pending release of a state prison inmate on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say 36-year-old Wayne Tobias is considered high-risk to reoffend. Tobias is currently serving multiple sentences for simple...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
more955.com

Bender found guilty in second trial – plans on appealing guilty verdict

A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in September 2020 and refused to leave when asked to do so was found guilty of entering or refusing to leave a property after notice. 41-year old Reed Bender was ordered to pay a $400 fine and court costs of $78.50. Bender had gone through a three-day jury trial last year, which ended up in a hung jury. Davison County State’s Attorney Jim Miskimins was not seeking jail time for Bender in the second trial. His request for a second jury trial was denied, and his case was heard before Judge Kasey Sorenson.
MITCHELL, SD
kelo.com

Name released in fatal crash near Woonsocket, South Dakota, Thursday

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Woonsocket woman has been identified as the person who died early last Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket. 70-year-old Karen Kogel was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to yield and collided with a dump truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, David Kogel, sustained life-threatening injuries. The three other passengers ages 2, 8, and 13, received minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck is reported to have sustained minor injuries as well.
Joe Graves
Robin
dakotanewsnow.com

Huron’s Schoenfelder says his wrestling background has been the key to success in MMA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huron native Bailey Schoenfelder is on Friday night’s card at the Sanford Pentagon and he will have teammate Logan Storley there cheering him on. The Pentagon is where Storley got his start and the World champ told me yesterday on Calling All Sports that it’s a huge boost to have all the support before the fight begins.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Law enforcement update deadly shooting during traffic stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening quickly escalated when one of the people in the vehicle shot at police, authorities said Wednesday. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead both answered questions regarding the incident during a media briefing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

One dead, five others injured in collision southwest of Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, S.D. – One person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash six miles southwest of Woonsocket. A car was westbound when the driver failed to yield for a yield sign at an intersection. It collided with a Dump Truck which was southbound. The dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.
WOONSOCKET, SD
amazingmadison.com

Sheriff’s Office responds to two-vehicle crash Tuesday

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 81 at its intersection with 220th Street on Tuesday morning. The report was at 7:15 Tuesday morning. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that a 15-year-old from Arlington was driving east on 220th Street, stopped for the stop sign, attempted to make a left turn onto the highway, and pulled out in front of another vehicle. That vehicle was driven by 57-year-old Brian Briggs of Watertown, who was traveling south on Highway 81.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a crash between an SUV and a dump truck in Jerauld County. Seventy-year-old Karen Kogel of Woonsocket died in Thursday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety. The crash happened around 4:15...
WOONSOCKET, SD

