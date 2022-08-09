Read full article on original website
Huni Retires From Pro League of Legends
TSM's Heo "Huni" Seung-hoon has retired from professional League of Legends, the North American organization and the veteran top laner announced Tuesday. Competing for a multitude of prominent League of Legends teams across the world since 2015, including Fnatic, Immortals, SK Telecom T1 and TSM, Huni's near-eight-year career comes to an end after continuing to deal with recurring wrist injuries in 2022. His plan appears to be to continue working in the esports industry.
TFT Set 7 Patch 12.15: Full notes and updates
Significant balance changes in Patch 12.15 are looking to hit the Teamfight Tactics Set Seven meta sweet spot as the Mid-Set approaches. Slated to go live on Aug. 10, Patch 12.15 is the second-to-last update prior to the release of the TFT Set 7.5 Mid-Set. The patch is smaller than previous Set Seven updates but still contains a number of significant changes that will affect the meta. Damage at Stage or Round 10-1 was increased to 30 for Standard, Hyper Roll, and Double Up to accelerate games that run long. And Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff ability power per gold in Hyper Roll was increased from three to four.
Where to download Tower of Fantasy on PC
Tower of Fantasy is finally having its global launch this week. The game will be available on PC, iOS, and Android. Players will be able to download the game from their respective application stores, but the process will be slightly different during the launch on PC. Tower of Fantasy is...
How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
How to get Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops
Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming fantasy MMORPG that will deliver players to the alien planet of Aida after humanity decimated all the resources on Earth. Players will join this new world in just a couple of days, on Aug. 11 at 8am CT. In the meantime, players are able to sign up to earn Twitch drops for the upcoming game by watching streams.
When does Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 end?
Overwatch is six years old, and Blizzard has been celebrating the occasion with a series of events. The last part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is about to start, featuring festive skins and event specials. The first and second volumes of the event came bundled with Remixed skins, which are the...
Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League
Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
Do Jade Statues stack in Teamfight Tactics? Explained
Teamfight Tactic‘s 7th set—Dragonlands—was released on July 26 for fans around the world. Since then, players have been slowly figuring out every new mechanic brought with the expansion, but one of the new traits, “Jade,” seems to have many users confused. In TFT Dragonlands, a...
Vantage point: ImperialHal, NiceWigg, and more sound off on Apex’s newest legend
Vantage is now live in Apex Legends, with a big gun strapped to her back and a fuzzy bat at her side. The recon character is made for sniping and scouting, able to easily see enemies and identify vital information about them and their squad from far away. As is...
The best support champions for beginners in League of Legends
In League of Legends, support is probably the most underrated role, and possibly one of the hardest to master, especially for beginners. To be called a great League support, players must do a lot. The position requires a ton of in-depth game knowledge, how and when to roam throughout the map, what are the best support champions for certain compositions, and more. The most important aspect of playing support is most likely communication, which is key when it comes to winning your lane with your partner.
Zeyzal nearly signed for Dignitas for LCS return, had ‘pretty much reached verbal confirmation’
Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam recently re-joined Cloud9’s League of Legends team as an assistant coach, but the 23-year-old almost played in the LCS under a different banner this season. Zeyzal was just a few steps away from joining Dignitas for the year, he admitted in an interview with...
How to see chat logs in League of Legends
A League of Legends match typically lasts around 25 to 30 minutes. A lot can happen in half an hour and all of it will be recorded in the in-game chat. Riot Games keeps the logs of all the games in League, including everything that goes into the chat boxes. If someone decides to ‘grief’ a match or be mean in the chat, they’ll be on record for everything they type.
Holo holo forever: TSM’s star top laner Huni retires
Veteran top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has decided to retire from professional League of Legends play after an incredible seven-and-a-half-year career, TSM announced today. Last month, the 24-year-old star stepped back from his starting position on TSM’s LCS roster due to recurring wrist problems that were ailing him...
Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022
Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
A secret two-player mode has been found in Super Punch-Out! 28 years later
Video game secrets typically don't stay hidden this long. With the ability to search code and the internet to share discoveries, games don’t often keep secrets for long, but a new discovery reveals a feature that has gone undiscovered for more than 28 years. One social media user who...
Best Tower of Fantasy servers to join in each region
Tower of Fantasy is rolling out around the world and players are getting ready to create their first characters. From choosing a username to customizing characters, there will be lots to do when you start your journey in Tower of Fantasy. Your character will need a server, however, and picking...
How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error
After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
Golden Guardians dismisses longtime League esports GM Danan Flander after 4 consecutive losing seasons
Golden Guardians has relieved its League of Legends general manager Danan Flander of his duties, the organization announced today. Flander had served as the GM of Golden Guardians since the 2019 LCS season. During his tenure, he led the team to five LCS playoff appearances. The team’s best season under his direction came in 2020 when Golden Guardians finished just two series away from an appearance at the League World Championship.
How to get Tracer’s Comic Book skin during the Overwatch Anniversary Remix event
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix is now in its third incarnation, and as was the case with previous volumes, players are getting a chance to hit rewind on some challenges of old. For the first week of the three-week event, gamers get a redo on Tracer’s Comic Challenge from the fall...
Draven key to EDG’s sweep over Anyone’s Legend in 2022 LPL Summer Split
This was EDG’s final group stage matchup in the 2022 LPL Summer Split and the 2021 Worlds champions showed they can still dominate Summoner’s Rift. The team was able to register an easy 2-0 series victory over the out-of-form Anyone’s Legend lineup, ending their group stage run with a four-game win streak.
