He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
After Almost 40 years, Friendly’s Restaurant in Marlton NJ is Shutting Its Doors For Good
Welp. RIP to another NJ Friendly's. After nearly 40 years in business, the Friendly's restaurant of Marlton NJ is heading into it's very last weekend. Its last day with open doors will be end of business day on Sunday Aug 14, according to this post from Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", a trust-worthy source for all things Evesham Township:
roi-nj.com
Bergman Real Estate Group announces major sustainability initiatives across all properties
Iselin-based Bergman Real Estate Group is contributing to a greener future. The firm is investing significantly into multiple sustainability initiatives across its two-million-square-foot portfolio of office buildings. Large investments in renewable energy and small changes alike make up the full package of initiatives, from changes in cleaning supplies to the...
SWEET! Cinnaholic Opening New Location Coming Soon to Marlton NJ!
Hope your sweet tooth is ready! Because Marlton is about to get a new, sweet, doughy, indulgent addition. Cinnaholic, a 100% vegan, plant-based gourmet cinnamon bun and specialty pastry brand as seen on Shark Tank, is gearing up for a new location in Marlton!. As seen on this Facebook post...
rew-online.com
$19M in financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing community
JLL represented a private developer to secure the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Columbia Bank. 231WHK is a LEED Platinum and Energy Star certified building featuring cutting edge architectural limestone and a glass façade on the exterior. It offers a unique unit mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as a retail space off Palisades Avenue. Units include real wood veneer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, high efficiency tankless hot water heaters and quiet hydronic-ducted HVAC units. The property offers two garages with 70 parking spaces, bike storage, electric car charging, a common room and terrace and a resident gym.
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
5 sunflower fields in NJ to visit for the beauty (and photo ops)
We’re the Garden State, and we’ve all seen every garden that NJ has to offer: Vegetables galore, corn and tomatoes, rose and orchid gardens, fruit orchards. But there is one flower (which happens to be my favorite) that seems to be neglected when it comes to garden tours and visits: Sunflowers.
roi-nj.com
WCRE adds director of property management to lead growth in Pennsylvania and N.J. markets
WCRE on Monday said it had brought Maria Russ on board as director of property management to lead the firm’s facilities and property management growth in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets. Russ has spent more than 18 years overseeing commercial, multifamily, and industrial properties working directly for different...
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
wrnjradio.com
Company sentenced for price gouging a chain of NJ grocery stores in connection with the sale of KN95 masks during pandemic
NEW JERSEY – A New York company was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation and fined $314,165 for its role in price gouging a chain of New Jersey grocery stores in connection with the sale of KN95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.
roi-nj.com
Consolidation creates Northern N.J. based full-spectrum orthopedics practice
Three renowned orthopedic medical groups formerly known as University Spine Center, Academy Orthopedics, and High Mountain Orthopedics, have merged under the OrthoEast name, according to a Wednesday announcement. The consolidation brings together 16 orthopedic specialists in six locations across New Jersey and New York to provide exceptional patient-first care and...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
roi-nj.com
Five New Jersey teens selected as Bank of America Student Leaders
Bank of America on Thursday announced five Northern New Jersey high school students have been selected as Student Leaders (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. The students are mid-way through their internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local...
This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pizza In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
New Jersey enters drought watch. Here’s what residents and businesses are asked to do.
The Murphy administration is urging residents and businesses across the state to conserve water to avoid worsening water supply conditions.
This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best
An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey’s representative.
Another North Jersey/South Jersey difference — Ice cream
No, ice cream is not any different in the Northern half of the state than in the Southern half. Both parts of the state have a boardwalk staple that has been around for 100 years, even before some of our boardwalks. This past weekend I took a walk on the...
Court: South Seaside Park Can Leave Berkeley
BERKELEY – A Superior Court Judge decided that South Seaside Park can leave Berkeley Township and petition to join Seaside Park. Township officials announced that they will appeal this decision. For many years, residents in SSP have claimed that they are not treated as equals by the rest of...
