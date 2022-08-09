ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, NJ

roi-nj.com

Bergman Real Estate Group announces major sustainability initiatives across all properties

Iselin-based Bergman Real Estate Group is contributing to a greener future. The firm is investing significantly into multiple sustainability initiatives across its two-million-square-foot portfolio of office buildings. Large investments in renewable energy and small changes alike make up the full package of initiatives, from changes in cleaning supplies to the...
ISELIN, NJ
rew-online.com

$19M in financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing community

JLL represented a private developer to secure the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Columbia Bank. 231WHK is a LEED Platinum and Energy Star certified building featuring cutting edge architectural limestone and a glass façade on the exterior. It offers a unique unit mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as a retail space off Palisades Avenue. Units include real wood veneer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, high efficiency tankless hot water heaters and quiet hydronic-ducted HVAC units. The property offers two garages with 70 parking spaces, bike storage, electric car charging, a common room and terrace and a resident gym.
RETAIL
City
Chesterfield Township, NJ
94.5 PST

A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores

We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Gervasio
roi-nj.com

Consolidation creates Northern N.J. based full-spectrum orthopedics practice

Three renowned orthopedic medical groups formerly known as University Spine Center, Academy Orthopedics, and High Mountain Orthopedics, have merged under the OrthoEast name, according to a Wednesday announcement. The consolidation brings together 16 orthopedic specialists in six locations across New Jersey and New York to provide exceptional patient-first care and...
WAYNE, NJ
#Linus Realestate#New Jersey Turnpike#Business Industry#Linus Business#Renaissance Properties
roi-nj.com

Five New Jersey teens selected as Bank of America Student Leaders

Bank of America on Thursday announced five Northern New Jersey high school students have been selected as Student Leaders (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. The students are mid-way through their internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best

An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey’s representative.
PRINCETON, NJ

