Washoe County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County Health District hosting back-to-school vaccine clinics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District and Community Health Alliance are hosting a pair of back-to-school vaccine clinics. They’re taking place Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 at the Washoe County Health District office at 100 E. Ninth Street in Reno. You’ll need to make...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County plans back to school vaccine events

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District will be hosting back to school vaccination events later this month. The events will take place on Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 at the Health District at 1001 9th St., Building B. Every vaccine required by the state of Nevada to...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno, Washoe County, commit to carbon reduction plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County and the City of Reno announced Wednesday their intention to commit to a roadmap to carbon reduction. The new roadmap expands their existing partnership with nZero, a carbon tracking platform measuring energy, emission, and utility information. The roadmap will build on the public emissions...
RENO, NV
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Nevada Confirms One EIA Case

Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Rehabilitation work on Peckham Lane to begin next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County will begin a rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane starting next week. The project will begin on Aug. 15, and will stretch from Peckham Lane from Baker Lane to South Virginia Street. RTC will be rehabilitating the roadway, replacing the...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County officials say registration glitch has been fixed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on Aug. 9 at 11:00 a.m.: Washoe County officials say on Twitter the voter registration glitch has been fixed, but did not go into further detail. Washoe County on Monday reported that the state’s election website was incorrectly showing voters as being ineligible to vote.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Aces' Ryne Nelson happy to be competing in Reno

Registration Open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games.
RENO, NV
