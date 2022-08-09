Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Health District hosting back-to-school vaccine clinics
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District and Community Health Alliance are hosting a pair of back-to-school vaccine clinics. They’re taking place Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 at the Washoe County Health District office at 100 E. Ninth Street in Reno. You’ll need to make...
KOLO TV Reno
FOX Reno
Here's how many teacher openings there are in the Washoe County School District
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District is all but certain to head into the 2022-2023 school year with a shortage of teachers, district leaders said during Tuesday's board meeting. According to WCSD human resources director Emily Ellison, the teacher shortage was trending...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno, Washoe County, commit to carbon reduction plan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County and the City of Reno announced Wednesday their intention to commit to a roadmap to carbon reduction. The new roadmap expands their existing partnership with nZero, a carbon tracking platform measuring energy, emission, and utility information. The roadmap will build on the public emissions...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Nevada Confirms One EIA Case
Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
KOLO TV Reno
Rehabilitation work on Peckham Lane to begin next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County will begin a rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane starting next week. The project will begin on Aug. 15, and will stretch from Peckham Lane from Baker Lane to South Virginia Street. RTC will be rehabilitating the roadway, replacing the...
KOLO TV Reno
Friends of Washoe County Library Book Sale
Thunderstorms are back in the forecast through Wednesday. Watch for heavy rainfall and localized flooding. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Seeks Community Input on Arlington Avenue Bridges Project
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing the process of replacing the Arlington Avenue Bridges over the Truckee River and is seeking additional input from the community. The RTC is inviting the community to participate in person at a community meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022...
AOL Corp
Copy-paste error results in Nevada homebuyer getting 87 properties for the price of one home
RENO, Nev. – A Nevada homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with an entire swath of lots in a subdivision in the west-central part of the state – while buying a single-family home. The buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home in Sparks,...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County officials say registration glitch has been fixed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on Aug. 9 at 11:00 a.m.: Washoe County officials say on Twitter the voter registration glitch has been fixed, but did not go into further detail. Washoe County on Monday reported that the state’s election website was incorrectly showing voters as being ineligible to vote.
KOLO TV Reno
Aces' Ryne Nelson happy to be competing in Reno
Registration Open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games. Tuesday will be another active day of weather, with showers and a few T-storms in the forecast. Convection will shift east for Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend. -Jeff.
2news.com
Washoe County Bomb Squad disarm, safely remove homemade bomb in Lassen County
The Washoe County Consolidated Bomb Squad safely disarmed and removed a homemade bomb in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon. On August 9, 2022, at approximately 09:33 a.m. while a Cal Trans road crew was working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods, they found a suspicious package in a ditch.
Reno police shoot person during disturbance in southwest Reno
Reno police responding to a report of a disturbance shot a person Monday morning on Kestrel Court, in the neighborhood west of Washoe County Golf Course. Sparks police are investigating the incident, following Washoe County's officer-involved shooting protocol. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather

KOLO TV Reno
