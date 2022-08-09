Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Grand Rapids considers closing schools among options to combat declining enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders are considering closing school buildings, renovating or constructing new buildings, and right-sizing programs in response to the district’s declining enrollment. While no changes will occur this school year, the Grand Rapids Board of Education held a work session Monday to...
townbroadcast.com
WAEMS Manager Bob Hess to retire next summer
Bob Hess, longtime general manager of Wayland Area Emergency Services (WAEMS) plans to retire next summer. The Martin Township Board Wednesday evening learned of this development from Sarah Lynema, who Martin’s representative on the WAEMS Board. WAEMS is a full-service provider of medical first-response services, paramedic transport and education,...
townbroadcast.com
Wayland Schools to ask for bond OK again next May
The Wayland Board of Education plans to seek voters’ approval for a bond proposal in May 2023 in the wake of the ballot defeat Aug. 2. Supt. Tim Reeves and board members held a discussion of the issue Monday night and decided it was best to wait until next spring.
In danger of closing over LGBTQ books, W MI library board votes to put millage back on ballot
A West Michigan library board has voted to put a millage back on the November ballot after voters turned it down over LGBTQ books.
townbroadcast.com
Opportunity knocked, but ‘It’s Too Late’ for Wayland
ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. “But it’s too late, baby, now it’s too late,. though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died and I. can’t hide it, I just can’t...
townbroadcast.com
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) New asphalt has arrived for application on North Main Street in Wayland, where repairs are planned soon. Three families on Radstock Drive in Dorr Township insist there are flooding problems where they live, but Dorr is...
SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
bookriot.com
Library Defunded for Having LGBTQ Books Raises 50k+ In Donations
Patmos Library in Michigan has faced a year-long attack from right-wing groups who want LGBTQ books removed from the shelves, which make up .015% of the collection. Despite harassment campaigns, the library has refused to censor its books. In response, the Jamestown Conservatives group rallied to have the library defunded, with signs that called the librarians “groomers” as well as claims that they were “indoctrinating” children.
Democrat Joseph Alfonso headed for primary win as write-in for U.S. House seat
HOLLAND, MI — Write-in candidate Joseph Alfonso, D-Holland, appears headed toward the November ballot as county canvassers continue to certify election results in the race for Michigan’s U.S. District 4. Still, there’s a ways to go and the 32-year-old former Marine says he is patiently respecting the process....
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
townbroadcast.com
Wayland administrator Jeff Schilthroat’s wife, 60, dies
Michele Lynn Schilthroat, 60, of Middleville, wife of former Wayland Union Schools Transportation Supervisor Jeff Schilthroat, died Thursday, Aug. 4. Michele dearly loved her family and enjoyed a special bond with her grandchildren. Michele is survived by her husband, Jeff Schilthroat; her children and grandchildren, Josh and Elizabeth Cisler (Claire...
Baby rushed to hospital after medical emergency in bathtub
HOLLAND, MI – A baby experiencing a medical emergency while being given a bath at a Holland facility Tuesday night has been transported to two different hospitals. The 1-year-old child’s current medical condition is unknown as of Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.
Detroit News
Barry County sheriff's suit must be dismissed because he didn't sign it, state police says
Lansing — A lawsuit that claims Michigan officials "usurped" the powers of Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf to investigate the 2020 presidential election must be dismissed because the sheriff failed to sign the complaint, an attorney for the state argued in a Tuesday filing. Leaf and his lawyer, Stefanie...
Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
townbroadcast.com
Farmers Market in Martin is Jake’s dream come true
My husband was able to see one of his dreams come true this past weekend. Jake Dykstra has grown up in produce. Almost literally. Since he was a very little boy, Jake’s dad and then Jake’s dad with Jake’s older brother have been involved in the Fulton Street Farmer’s Market in Grand Rapids. My husband’s first jobs were working with his dad and his brother, first in the fields and then at the market.
townbroadcast.com
Service Thursday for plane crash victim David Peahl
David Tyson Peahl, 70, of Wayland, died in a plane crash near South Haven Tuesday, Aug. 2. He spent his childhood surrounded by his close-knit family on Lake Minnetonka; a place that held fond memories of lake activities, skiing, and water sports. His family moved to Wheaton, IL and he graduated from Wheaton Central High School in 1970. He attended Huron College in South Dakota and later played soccer at College of Dupage.
townbroadcast.com
Truck depot storage, repair business slated in Watson
Many area citizens have been puzzled by the flurry of activity at a site just west of the Marathon gas station/J & H Convenience Store along M-222 in Watson Township. Allegan County Commissioner Gale Dugan said Wednesday night night that it’s his understanding the massive dirt moving is a precursor to a truck depot storage and repair business.
Body of swimmer found at Grand Haven State Park ID’d
The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Michigan, Grand Haven police say.
2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland
The Michigan Lottery says the tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue.
