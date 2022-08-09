ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, MI

townbroadcast.com

WAEMS Manager Bob Hess to retire next summer

Bob Hess, longtime general manager of Wayland Area Emergency Services (WAEMS) plans to retire next summer. The Martin Township Board Wednesday evening learned of this development from Sarah Lynema, who Martin’s representative on the WAEMS Board. WAEMS is a full-service provider of medical first-response services, paramedic transport and education,...
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wayland Schools to ask for bond OK again next May

The Wayland Board of Education plans to seek voters’ approval for a bond proposal in May 2023 in the wake of the ballot defeat Aug. 2. Supt. Tim Reeves and board members held a discussion of the issue Monday night and decided it was best to wait until next spring.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Opportunity knocked, but ‘It’s Too Late’ for Wayland

ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. “But it’s too late, baby, now it’s too late,. though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died and I. can’t hide it, I just can’t...
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) New asphalt has arrived for application on North Main Street in Wayland, where repairs are planned soon. Three families on Radstock Drive in Dorr Township insist there are flooding problems where they live, but Dorr is...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
LANSING, MI
bookriot.com

Library Defunded for Having LGBTQ Books Raises 50k+ In Donations

Patmos Library in Michigan has faced a year-long attack from right-wing groups who want LGBTQ books removed from the shelves, which make up .015% of the collection. Despite harassment campaigns, the library has refused to censor its books. In response, the Jamestown Conservatives group rallied to have the library defunded, with signs that called the librarians “groomers” as well as claims that they were “indoctrinating” children.
JAMESTOWN, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wayland administrator Jeff Schilthroat’s wife, 60, dies

Michele Lynn Schilthroat, 60, of Middleville, wife of former Wayland Union Schools Transportation Supervisor Jeff Schilthroat, died Thursday, Aug. 4. Michele dearly loved her family and enjoyed a special bond with her grandchildren. Michele is survived by her husband, Jeff Schilthroat; her children and grandchildren, Josh and Elizabeth Cisler (Claire...
MIDDLEVILLE, MI
townbroadcast.com

Farmers Market in Martin is Jake’s dream come true

My husband was able to see one of his dreams come true this past weekend. Jake Dykstra has grown up in produce. Almost literally. Since he was a very little boy, Jake’s dad and then Jake’s dad with Jake’s older brother have been involved in the Fulton Street Farmer’s Market in Grand Rapids. My husband’s first jobs were working with his dad and his brother, first in the fields and then at the market.
MARTIN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Service Thursday for plane crash victim David Peahl

David Tyson Peahl, 70, of Wayland, died in a plane crash near South Haven Tuesday, Aug. 2. He spent his childhood surrounded by his close-knit family on Lake Minnetonka; a place that held fond memories of lake activities, skiing, and water sports. His family moved to Wheaton, IL and he graduated from Wheaton Central High School in 1970. He attended Huron College in South Dakota and later played soccer at College of Dupage.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Truck depot storage, repair business slated in Watson

Many area citizens have been puzzled by the flurry of activity at a site just west of the Marathon gas station/J & H Convenience Store along M-222 in Watson Township. Allegan County Commissioner Gale Dugan said Wednesday night night that it’s his understanding the massive dirt moving is a precursor to a truck depot storage and repair business.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

