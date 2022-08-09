ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, SC

WBTV

Demonstrators question enforcement of picketing statute in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple demonstrators have voiced concern over the constitutionality of a state statute being enforced in Gaston County. The statute, G.S. 14-225.1, entitled ‘picketing or parading’, places limitations on the rights of demonstrators who are gathered outside of a courthouse. It specifically notes that citizens need to remain 300 feet away from a courthouse to prevent the influence of a judge, juror, witness or district attorney.
FOX8 News

Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
WCNC

Union County K9 finds missing child

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County Sheriff's Office K9 is being praised for tracking down a missing child. According to the sheriff's office deputies were called to a home earlier in August to assist with locating a child who was reported missing by his family. Deputies said once...
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation

Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
WCNC

Fire destroys small church in Clover community

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In York, authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a small church. The 100-year-old building on West Old Limestone Road and Old Highway 321 was destroyed Monday afternoon. It took six different fire departments to put out the fire. The building houses the...
WJBF

SLED arrests three people involved in death of child and several animals

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men and a South Carolina woman have been arrested and charged after the death of a child and ill treatment of several animals. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Edward Vincent Baynard, 20, of Gaffney, has been charged with Murder, Child Abuse, Unlawful Neglect of […]
