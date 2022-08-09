Read full article on original website
Chester County authorities increase patrols amid increase in violence
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities said they are working to increase patrols in Chester County amid a rise in violence. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said it has seen an increase in gun violence in the city of Chester and the areas surrounding JA Cochran Bypass. Local authorities...
Demonstrators question enforcement of picketing statute in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple demonstrators have voiced concern over the constitutionality of a state statute being enforced in Gaston County. The statute, G.S. 14-225.1, entitled ‘picketing or parading’, places limitations on the rights of demonstrators who are gathered outside of a courthouse. It specifically notes that citizens need to remain 300 feet away from a courthouse to prevent the influence of a judge, juror, witness or district attorney.
Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
Union County K9 finds missing child
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County Sheriff's Office K9 is being praised for tracking down a missing child. According to the sheriff's office deputies were called to a home earlier in August to assist with locating a child who was reported missing by his family. Deputies said once...
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
Ricky Price back in York County court on drug charges
Price was one of two men involved in a controversial 2021 arrest in Rock Hill that made national headlines and raised questions on the use of force.
Sheriff: Man’s plan to ambush South Carolina deputies thwarted by training
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed their training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff. One deputy was slightly injured when one […]
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Judge Kimberly Best got into a heated argument with a delivery driver in the parking garage at the Mecklenburg County courthouse last month, according to multiple law enforcement narratives of the incident completed by courthouse security guards and deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Man sentenced to 18 years for violent assaults in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the violent assaults on two people.
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
GPD investigates suspect who stole packages off porch of same house in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole multiple packages from the same home earlier this month. The incidents happened at a home on Normen Street on Aug. 6, police said. In a tweet, the Gastonia Police Department said the thefts were committed by the same suspect.
SLED: More charges in April death of child with disabilities in Cherokee Co.
State agents have filed more charges related to the April death of a 14-year-old girl with disabilities in Cherokee County.
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
Gaston County Mugshots August 9th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, August 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation
Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
Motorcyclist hit and killed by CDOT pickup in west Charlotte; no charges filed: CMPD
The fatal accident happened at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive.
One dead in northwest Charlotte collision, Medic says
Paramedics say the collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive.
Fire destroys small church in Clover community
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In York, authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a small church. The 100-year-old building on West Old Limestone Road and Old Highway 321 was destroyed Monday afternoon. It took six different fire departments to put out the fire. The building houses the...
Students set to return to Chester County schools amid new safety improvements
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The excitement was high as teachers and students in Chester County got together Wednesday to celebrate the new school year. The Chester County district held its convocation ahead of students returning to the classroom on Monday. Some students will be returning to schools that even...
SLED arrests three people involved in death of child and several animals
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men and a South Carolina woman have been arrested and charged after the death of a child and ill treatment of several animals. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Edward Vincent Baynard, 20, of Gaffney, has been charged with Murder, Child Abuse, Unlawful Neglect of […]
