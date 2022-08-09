Read full article on original website
Redwood Art Association Judged Exhibition Accepting Entries
Redwood Art Association will host the 64th Fall Exhibition from August 24-September 23,2022. This in-gallery judged exhibition will feature art in such varied forms as ceramics/pottery, collage, drawing, fiber/stitchery glass, jewelry/metalwork, mixed media, painting (any media), photography, printmaking/graphics, sculpture and woodworking. RAA membership is required. The judged exhibition entry fees...
Nature Writing Workshop Lead by North Coast Writer Jerry Martien on August 20th
North Coast writer Jerry Martien will lead the hour long session starting at 1 p.m. [on Saturday, August 20th,] at the Headwaters Education Center, about a half-mile down the Elk River Trail from the trailhead. Martien will guide participants through his process of “listening” to nature and “translating” what is heard into poetry and prose. Participants should meet at the education center. To reach the Elk River Trailhead take the Elk River exit from Highway 101 at the south end of Eureka and turn onto Elk River Road. Drive about six miles to the Elk River Trailhead parking area.
Humboldt Botanical Garden Hosting Annual Garden Gala on September 10th
DOLOS SAVED: Maritime-Related Concrete Structure Will be Moved to Madaket Plaza
THIS WEEK in COUNCIL: Eureka’s Waterfront Development Plan, Civil Grand Jury Weighs in on Sea Level Rise Around Humboldt Bay, Dolos on Broadway and More!. At its July 19, 2022 meeting, the Eureka City Council approved the demolition of the 42 ton Broadway dolos, should a cost-effective solution to move the dolos not be identified. The City of Eureka sold the property on which the dolos is located and the new owners need the dolos removed as soon as possible to begin construction of a new hotel.
Mia is Looking for a Good Home
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Mia. I am a female, tortie Domestic Shorthair. Age...
Molly Thinks You Would Make a Great Pet Parent
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Molly. I am a female, black and tricolor German...
Local Tattoo Artist in Horrible Motorcycle Crash; Friends Raising Funds
The Six Rivers National Forest has closed the Lower Trinity Ranger District, which is basically everything in the Willow Creek area south and just east of the Square. See a detailed map here. Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a) and (b), and to provide for...
Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
Milo Needs a Forever Home
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Milo. I am a male, black Domestic Shorthair. Age...
Upcoming Virtual Workshop, Arcata Gateway Area Plan Community Engagement Update
The City of Arcata Community Development Department continues to plan additional public engagement opportunities, including ways for the public to learn more about the next steps in developing a form-based code for the Arcata Gateway Area. The second presentation in this series will be held on Tuesday, August 16, from...
Coffee with a Cop at the Garberville Farmers’ Market on August 12th
This is a press release from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Join your neighbors and local Sheriff’s Deputies for coffee and conversation while shopping for produce. This event is hosted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. Coffee and treats will be available for free to the public.
The Humboldt County Office of Education and the City of Chiayi, Taiwan Now Have a Cultural Exchange Agreement
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE):. A Taiwan-United States educational exchange has been created between the Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) and the Chiayi City government. The cooperative exchange was achieved during an event and meeting at the Institute of Education at Chung Cheng University in Taiwan by HCOE Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services, Dr. Colby Smart. Dr. Smart was the keynote speaker at the event.
Firefighters Battle Six Rivers Fire
Five UC Davis firefighters left campus Monday (Aug. 8) to fight a series of wildfires northeast of Eureka sparked by lightning. The UC Davis crew, part of a Yolo County strike team, is battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire, which began Friday (Aug. 5) as a dozen blazes on the Six Rivers National Forest.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Expands to 6,773 Acres
According to the Six Rivers National Forest Public Affairs Office,. Yesterday as of 6:00 pm California Interagency Incident Management Team 11, led by Incident Commander Chris Fogle, assumed management of the Six Rivers Complex Incident. This morning, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is 6,773 acres and is 0% contained.
‘They put a lot of people’s lives in danger’…HRC Employee Accuses Protestors of Setting Excavator on Fire
Just before 4 p.m. on August 8, a piece of heavy equipment belonging to Shinn Construction and used by the Humboldt Redwood Company to build roads in the Rainbow Ridge area went up in a blaze of fire and black smoke north of Honeydew terrifying locals who have ample evidence in recent years of the destructive power of wildfires.
HCSO Issues Evacuation Order for Zone South of Willow Creek
HUM-E077-B NORTH OF Friday Ridge Road, Forest Route 5n01. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper. An evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. Maps of evacuation zones and routes are...
Firefighter vehicles, equipment burn over in Six Rivers fire, Red Cross comes to rescue
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Firefighters battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties became stranded after their vehicles and equipment burned over when the wildfire took an unexpected turn. The fire complex started Friday, Aug. 5, ignited by thunderstorms that moved across the region. Firefighters...
11,618 Acres and 0% Containment: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Continues to Expand
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex increased relatively slowly yesterday (about 1480 acres) and, as of, late yesterday, the incident was mapped at approximately 11,618 acres. But the fires burning in the steep, rugged mountains around Willow Creek in Humboldt County and Salyer in Trinity County are difficult to fight and still have 0% containment. However, no lives have been lost nor have any structures burned as of the last reports from the Six Rivers National Forest Service.
Albert Mela: 100-Year-Old Local Man Passes Away
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Albert was born on February 27, 1922 in Scotia to John and Connie...
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Fires Grow to 6,773 Acres, Still Uncontained; Community Meeting This Afternoon
Yesterday as of 6:00pm California Interagency Incident Management Team 11, led by Incident Commander Chris Fogle, assumed management of the Six Rivers Complex Incident. This morning, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is 6,773 acres and is 0% contained. Crews worked overnight in effort stop fire spread. This is a...
