Eureka, CA

kymkemp.com

Redwood Art Association Judged Exhibition Accepting Entries

Redwood Art Association will host the 64th Fall Exhibition from August 24-September 23,2022. This in-gallery judged exhibition will feature art in such varied forms as ceramics/pottery, collage, drawing, fiber/stitchery glass, jewelry/metalwork, mixed media, painting (any media), photography, printmaking/graphics, sculpture and woodworking. RAA membership is required. The judged exhibition entry fees...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Nature Writing Workshop Lead by North Coast Writer Jerry Martien on August 20th

North Coast writer Jerry Martien will lead the hour long session starting at 1 p.m. [on Saturday, August 20th,] at the Headwaters Education Center, about a half-mile down the Elk River Trail from the trailhead. Martien will guide participants through his process of “listening” to nature and “translating” what is heard into poetry and prose. Participants should meet at the education center. To reach the Elk River Trailhead take the Elk River exit from Highway 101 at the south end of Eureka and turn onto Elk River Road. Drive about six miles to the Elk River Trailhead parking area.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

DOLOS SAVED: Maritime-Related Concrete Structure Will be Moved to Madaket Plaza

THIS WEEK in COUNCIL: Eureka’s Waterfront Development Plan, Civil Grand Jury Weighs in on Sea Level Rise Around Humboldt Bay, Dolos on Broadway and More!. At its July 19, 2022 meeting, the Eureka City Council approved the demolition of the 42 ton Broadway dolos, should a cost-effective solution to move the dolos not be identified. The City of Eureka sold the property on which the dolos is located and the new owners need the dolos removed as soon as possible to begin construction of a new hotel.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Mia is Looking for a Good Home

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Mia. I am a female, tortie Domestic Shorthair. Age...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Molly Thinks You Would Make a Great Pet Parent

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Molly. I am a female, black and tricolor German...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Milo Needs a Forever Home

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Milo. I am a male, black Domestic Shorthair. Age...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Upcoming Virtual Workshop, Arcata Gateway Area Plan Community Engagement Update

The City of Arcata Community Development Department continues to plan additional public engagement opportunities, including ways for the public to learn more about the next steps in developing a form-based code for the Arcata Gateway Area. The second presentation in this series will be held on Tuesday, August 16, from...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Coffee with a Cop at the Garberville Farmers’ Market on August 12th

This is a press release from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Join your neighbors and local Sheriff’s Deputies for coffee and conversation while shopping for produce. This event is hosted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. Coffee and treats will be available for free to the public.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

The Humboldt County Office of Education and the City of Chiayi, Taiwan Now Have a Cultural Exchange Agreement

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE):. A Taiwan-United States educational exchange has been created between the Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) and the Chiayi City government. The cooperative exchange was achieved during an event and meeting at the Institute of Education at Chung Cheng University in Taiwan by HCOE Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services, Dr. Colby Smart. Dr. Smart was the keynote speaker at the event.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ucdavis.edu

Firefighters Battle Six Rivers Fire

Five UC Davis firefighters left campus Monday (Aug. 8) to fight a series of wildfires northeast of Eureka sparked by lightning. The UC Davis crew, part of a Yolo County strike team, is battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire, which began Friday (Aug. 5) as a dozen blazes on the Six Rivers National Forest.
DAVIS, CA
kymkemp.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex Expands to 6,773 Acres

According to the Six Rivers National Forest Public Affairs Office,. Yesterday as of 6:00 pm California Interagency Incident Management Team 11, led by Incident Commander Chris Fogle, assumed management of the Six Rivers Complex Incident. This morning, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is 6,773 acres and is 0% contained.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

‘They put a lot of people’s lives in danger’…HRC Employee Accuses Protestors of Setting Excavator on Fire

Just before 4 p.m. on August 8, a piece of heavy equipment belonging to Shinn Construction and used by the Humboldt Redwood Company to build roads in the Rainbow Ridge area went up in a blaze of fire and black smoke north of Honeydew terrifying locals who have ample evidence in recent years of the destructive power of wildfires.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Issues Evacuation Order for Zone South of Willow Creek

HUM-E077-B NORTH OF Friday Ridge Road, Forest Route 5n01. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper. An evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. Maps of evacuation zones and routes are...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

11,618 Acres and 0% Containment: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Continues to Expand

The Six Rivers Lightning Complex increased relatively slowly yesterday (about 1480 acres) and, as of, late yesterday, the incident was mapped at approximately 11,618 acres. But the fires burning in the steep, rugged mountains around Willow Creek in Humboldt County and Salyer in Trinity County are difficult to fight and still have 0% containment. However, no lives have been lost nor have any structures burned as of the last reports from the Six Rivers National Forest Service.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Albert Mela: 100-Year-Old Local Man Passes Away

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Albert was born on February 27, 1922 in Scotia to John and Connie...
SCOTIA, CA

