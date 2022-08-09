North Coast writer Jerry Martien will lead the hour long session starting at 1 p.m. [on Saturday, August 20th,] at the Headwaters Education Center, about a half-mile down the Elk River Trail from the trailhead. Martien will guide participants through his process of “listening” to nature and “translating” what is heard into poetry and prose. Participants should meet at the education center. To reach the Elk River Trailhead take the Elk River exit from Highway 101 at the south end of Eureka and turn onto Elk River Road. Drive about six miles to the Elk River Trailhead parking area.

EUREKA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO