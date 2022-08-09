Scientists call for ‘Western Rewilding Network’ to support wolf, beaver populations, improve biodiversity on public lands

Read full article on original website
Stranded on an island in Colorado? Odd search and rescue mission highlights unique risk
I've said it before and I'll say it again – that mountain lake cannonball could kill you. One big danger that comes with entering bodies of water in Colorado was highlighted in a recent search and rescue mission that took place at State Forest State Park. According to Jackson...
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Colorado River Water Conservation Deadline Approaching
Time is running out for the Colorado River Basin states to conjure up a conservation plan before the Federal government steps in.
Top Disrespectful Things People Do on Colorado Hiking Trails
Hiking and walking are popular activities in the Grand Valley but, honestly, it's not always the most pleasant experience because of the disrespectful things some people do. Western Colorado is blessed with some awesome hiking trails as well as the ever-popular Colorado Riverfront Trail. We love to be active and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region whether it's on the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, Mt. Garfield, Bangs Canyon, or some other local trail. Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples that can spoil it for everybody else with their rude and disrespectful behavior.
How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking
Black bears are typically shy and run away from people.(Photo by Jason Clay.) How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking. The number of people living in Colorado and exploring the outdoors continues to grow — and so does the opportunity for humans to come across black bears.
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Writers on the Range: Denver Water and Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District should rethink their response to the Colorado River crisis
The seven Colorado River states – Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming – face a daunting mid-August deadline. The federal government has asked them to come up with a plan to reduce their combined water usage from the Colorado River by up to 4 million acre-feet in 2023.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
Fungus linked to fatal bat disease found in 'largest' maternity roost in Northern Colorado
A fungus called Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) that's linked to a fatal bat disease has been found at a second location in Colorado just weeks after the fungus was first identified near Bent's Old Fort. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the fungus, which causes a fatal condition called white-nose syndrome...
‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado
The Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: "Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!"
This couple just sold a Cap Hill mansion — to themselves and their housemates — hoping to fight a little bit of Denver’s housing crisis
In 2015, nonprofit program director Sarah Wells sold her condo to buy a Capitol Hill mansion, at 901 North Clarkson Street, with her partner, academic and activist Stephen Polk. A longtime denizen of punk houses and other housing collectives, he had just moved back to Denver from New York. They...
62 nuns were buried in a historic Denver cemetery. This archaeologist is helping to move them
A metal plaque marked the casket of Sister Rosaline Hutchins who died and was buried in a cemetery at Loretto Heights in Denver in 1936. (Credit: Chris Daley/Mt. Olivet) Lauren Hosek cradles a human jawbone in the palm of her gloved hand—it’s brown and covered in flecks of dirt.
Where did Denver's once-iconic Kit Carson statue go?
The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument, which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men, is now weirdly barren. 8 fascinating items at Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 'Cabinet of curiosities'. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway...
Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know
Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
GOP attorney general candidate John Kellner wants to use office to crack down on crime in Colorado
John Kellner wants to use the office of the Attorney General in Colorado to emphasize public safety. The Republican candidate, who currently serves as the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, said he would make greater use of the statewide grand jury to go after fentanyl drug dealers and organized crime in the state.
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
Colorado Cairns: Is Rock Stacking Destructive or Desirable?
If you've ever hit the Colorado trails, you may have encountered small stacks of rocks balancing on top of each other. Those little piles of rocks are called cairns and they are deliberately placed in these formations. The practice of rock balancing dates back to prehistoric times. As years went...
