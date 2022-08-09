ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

wamc.org

Vermont voters choose Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State candidates for November general election

Vermont voters on Tuesday chose numerous candidates who will continue their statewide campaigns to the November general election. The Democratic primary for Vermont Lieutenant Governor included newcomer Patricia Preston, former state representative Kitty Toll, current state representative Charlie Kimbell and former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman. Unofficial results show Zuckerman winning the primary with nearly 42 percent, while Toll garnered 37 percent of the vote. Preston and Kimbell trail with each receiving less than 10 percent. Zuckerman, who gets a chance to regain the seat he held from 2017 to January 2021, spoke to supporters in Burlington after the results came in.
vermontbiz.com

Groeneveld: Our employees need childcare, public investment is the solution

By Roland Groeneveld We all faced a barrage of unforeseen challenges when the pandemic arrived. As employers who deeply care about our teams, we prioritized the health and safety of our dedicated employees to ensure that their critical on-site work could continue. While we've done our best to address each new pandemic-related challenge, there's one ongoing crisis that we've been unable to overcome.
WCAX

Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General

Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
vermontbiz.com

Zuckerman wins Democratic primary for lieutenant governor

Vermont Business Magazine David Zuckerman, the former lieutenant governor, won the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor on Tuesday. He previously served in that position before running for governor in 2020. On Tuesday he received 44% of the vote to outpace Kitty Toll (39%), Patricia Preston (10%) and Charlie Kimbell (7%).
vermontbiz.com

Dept of Libraries to provide over $42,000 in books to state correctional facilities

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Libraries, in collaboration with the Department of Corrections, has provided over $42,000 in books to the six state correctional facilities. The books will refresh the facilities’ library collections available to incarcerated individuals. The funding was part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant provided to the Vermont Department of Libraries by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).
vermontbiz.com

Vermont AOE and VDH provide recommendations on COVID-19 for the start of school

School Nurses to Play Pivotal Role in Managing Symptomatic Students and Staff. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education and the Department of Health issued a joint memo to school nurses today for the opening of school relative to COVID-19. The memo(link is external) gives school nurses recommendations on how to manage symptomatic individuals, implement testing protocols, and suggests communication strategies including the need to work closely with local medical practices.
VTDigger

Emerge Vermont accepting applications for Class of 2023

Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced today that it will be accepting applications for its 2023 Signature Training Program. Applications will be accepted from August 2, 2022 to November 1, 2022 with the five-month program expected to begin on January 21, 2022.
vermontbiz.com

Secretary of State Jim Condos encourages voters to have a voting plan

Vermont Business Magazine Today Secretary of State Jim Condos encouraged Vermont voters to have a voting plan for the Tuesday, August 9th Statewide Primary Election. “The primaries are an important opportunity for voters to have their voices heard at the ballot box, where they decide what major party candidates will appear on the November General Election ballot,” said Condos. “This is a ‘once in a generation’ primary, and I want to encourage every single eligible Vermont voter to have a voting plan for how they will get to the polls to vote tomorrow, if they have not already cast a ballot early.”
nhbr.com

New Hampshire office vacancy rate continues to level out as rents rise

The overall vacancy rate in the office market continued to level out for the third consecutive quarter in New Hampshire. The vacancy rate was almost unchanged compared to last year. However, compared to the second quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic), the vacancy rate went up by 4.0 percent. This steep incline was due to some companies downsizing their office space, notably in the Class B sector.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
vermontbiz.com

Vermont emergency rental program accepting applications

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP)(link is external) is accepting applications from all Vermonters with a residential rental obligation. The Program, funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), covers up to 100% of eligible applicants' rent and utilities for up to 18 months. Assistance is administered...
WCAX

Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
VTDigger

Building the future health workforce in Vermont

Forty high school students from southern Vermont spent three full days; 20 June 29-July 1, and another 20 August 3-5, immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill-building, and mentoring at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. They participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program to gain a deeper, richer understanding about health careers available to them in Vermont.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontbiz.com

August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices continue to fall toward $4 a gallon

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont gasoline prices fell another 6 cents last week to an average of $4.41 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Prices have fallen 36 cents in the last month but are a $1.34/g higher than one year ago. Prices are falling nationally faster than in Vermont. The...
BURLINGTON, VT

