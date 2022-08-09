Vermont Business Magazine Today Secretary of State Jim Condos encouraged Vermont voters to have a voting plan for the Tuesday, August 9th Statewide Primary Election. “The primaries are an important opportunity for voters to have their voices heard at the ballot box, where they decide what major party candidates will appear on the November General Election ballot,” said Condos. “This is a ‘once in a generation’ primary, and I want to encourage every single eligible Vermont voter to have a voting plan for how they will get to the polls to vote tomorrow, if they have not already cast a ballot early.”

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO