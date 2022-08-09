ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wjct.org

The effects of Dobbs v. Jackson in Florida; teens and screen time; Ahmaud Arbery murder trial; National Farmers Market Week

Studies show that new restrictions on abortion could increase social disparities including child poverty and women’s educational prospects. Florida has already restricted abortion procedures to 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. Guest: Jessica Blake, contributor, Chalkbeat. Teens and screen time. As social media evolves,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Florida closes land deal to preserve Pumpkin Hill Creek

The state has closed on the purchase of 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Jacksonville, protecting its rare species from development and increasing recreational opportunities on the First Coast. The Black Hammock Island site contains archeological evidence of human history dating back 4,000 years, the state Department of Environmental...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

“One Mill” tax; Camp Lejeune; Cultural Trail; Local Sports

As early voting gets underway today across Duval County, many Duval County Public School teachers are hoping voters will support a measure that will increase their pay. Education leaders want voters to approve the so-called “One Mill” tax, which increases the annual tax bill by $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The $25,000 homestead exemption is unaffected.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Government
wjct.org

New $75 million JEA headquarters slated for completion in mid-October

Construction of JEA's new headquarters in downtown Jacksonville is expected to be completed in mid-October, utility company officials said. The seven-story office tower and 640-space parking garage are at 225 Pearl St. N., a few blocks away from JEA's longtime headquarters at 21 W. Church St. The main building and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

New canopies coming outside Jacksonville International Airport

New canopy coverage is approved at Jacksonville International Airport’s drop-off and pickup lanes. The city approved a permit Aug. 9 for Balfour Beatty Construction LLC to replace the fabric canopy and rehabilitate the support structure on the upper and lower terminal roadways at a cost of almost $3.97 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Almost 3,900 vote in Duval on first day of early voting

Nearly 5% of the eligible voters in Duval County have already cast ballots for the primary election on Aug. 23. At least 3,872 people voted in person Monday on the first day of early voting. More than 28,300 have voted by mail. Registered Democrats have cast 14,410 ballots, Republicans 13,541...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Old Holy Rosary church in Springfield restored in time for centennial

A timeworn 99-year-old Catholic church in Springfield is being renovated by members of a traditionalist Catholic group whose congregation has outgrown its small church a few miles away. Saving the old Holy Rosary Catholic Church is a victory for preservationists concerned about the disappearance of historically significant buildings across Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Newspapers#Library Card#Digital Library#The Wall Street Journal#The Associated Press#The Florida Times Union#The Gainesville Sun
wjct.org

Olympus Insurance will move headquarters to Jacksonville

Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, where it will employ 200 people, JAXUSA Partnership announced Aug. 8 at its quarterly lunch. JAXUSA Partnership is the economic development division of JAX Chamber. Olympus lists at least 10 career openings in Jacksonville, including controller, director of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy