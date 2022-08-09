Read full article on original website
A year later, still no curbside recycling in Clay County. When will it return?
Curbside recycling in Clay County — suspended one year ago — stills seems unlikely to return anytime soon. The county's waste contractor, Waste Management, needs to hire 11 commercial drivers in order to resume curbside recycling. When recycling was suspended Aug. 16, 2021, Waste Management was 10 drivers short.
The effects of Dobbs v. Jackson in Florida; teens and screen time; Ahmaud Arbery murder trial; National Farmers Market Week
Studies show that new restrictions on abortion could increase social disparities including child poverty and women’s educational prospects. Florida has already restricted abortion procedures to 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. Guest: Jessica Blake, contributor, Chalkbeat. Teens and screen time. As social media evolves,...
Florida closes land deal to preserve Pumpkin Hill Creek
The state has closed on the purchase of 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Jacksonville, protecting its rare species from development and increasing recreational opportunities on the First Coast. The Black Hammock Island site contains archeological evidence of human history dating back 4,000 years, the state Department of Environmental...
“One Mill” tax; Camp Lejeune; Cultural Trail; Local Sports
As early voting gets underway today across Duval County, many Duval County Public School teachers are hoping voters will support a measure that will increase their pay. Education leaders want voters to approve the so-called “One Mill” tax, which increases the annual tax bill by $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The $25,000 homestead exemption is unaffected.
New $75 million JEA headquarters slated for completion in mid-October
Construction of JEA's new headquarters in downtown Jacksonville is expected to be completed in mid-October, utility company officials said. The seven-story office tower and 640-space parking garage are at 225 Pearl St. N., a few blocks away from JEA's longtime headquarters at 21 W. Church St. The main building and...
New canopies coming outside Jacksonville International Airport
New canopy coverage is approved at Jacksonville International Airport’s drop-off and pickup lanes. The city approved a permit Aug. 9 for Balfour Beatty Construction LLC to replace the fabric canopy and rehabilitate the support structure on the upper and lower terminal roadways at a cost of almost $3.97 million.
Almost 3,900 vote in Duval on first day of early voting
Nearly 5% of the eligible voters in Duval County have already cast ballots for the primary election on Aug. 23. At least 3,872 people voted in person Monday on the first day of early voting. More than 28,300 have voted by mail. Registered Democrats have cast 14,410 ballots, Republicans 13,541...
Old Holy Rosary church in Springfield restored in time for centennial
A timeworn 99-year-old Catholic church in Springfield is being renovated by members of a traditionalist Catholic group whose congregation has outgrown its small church a few miles away. Saving the old Holy Rosary Catholic Church is a victory for preservationists concerned about the disappearance of historically significant buildings across Jacksonville.
Olympus Insurance will move headquarters to Jacksonville
Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, where it will employ 200 people, JAXUSA Partnership announced Aug. 8 at its quarterly lunch. JAXUSA Partnership is the economic development division of JAX Chamber. Olympus lists at least 10 career openings in Jacksonville, including controller, director of...
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery opening first Northeast Florida location in Miramar
The Milkster Nitrogen Creamery Jacksonville is coming to Miramar Plaza near San Marco. Based in Detroit, the company franchises its concept that uses liquid nitrogen to custom-make every order of what it considers “nicecream” while a customer waits. “We looked at a couple different ice cream franchises, but...
