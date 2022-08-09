As early voting gets underway today across Duval County, many Duval County Public School teachers are hoping voters will support a measure that will increase their pay. Education leaders want voters to approve the so-called “One Mill” tax, which increases the annual tax bill by $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The $25,000 homestead exemption is unaffected.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO