New Britain, CT

WTNH

East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Food delivery driver dragged 500 feet in Wallingford carjacking

WALLINGFORD — Police say a food delivery driver was dragged about 500 feet as two carjacking suspects fled in his SUV Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a Chimney Hill Road residence around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle, Wallingford Police Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. “Officers...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
Journal Inquirer

Police identify Enfield homicide victim

ENFIELD — The man found dead in the Gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, local police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said. Pedemonti added around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police...
ENFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police charge two in gas station drive-by scooter shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Two residents were charged Wednesday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed two men last month, according to Bridgeport police. Police believe Jahmir Daniel, 18, of Bridgeport, opened fire from the back of a scooter on Fairfield Avenue on July 10. The shots killed 32-year-old Hartford man Ramon Peguero, who police said was the intended target, and 18-year-old Bridgeport resident Kazzmaire Dorsey, who was struck by a stray bullet, police said in a news release Wednesday night.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

East Hartford man sentenced for running fentanyl mill out of Manchester apartment, prosecutors say

BRIDGEPORT — An East Hartford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for running a fentanyl mill out of a Manchester apartment, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered Luis Ciuro, 37, of East Hartford, to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield police: Suspect confessed in fatal hit-and-run crash

BRIDGEPORT - Fairfield police said Jairo Lopez-Bonillo admitting striking a motorcycle driver with his sports utility vehicle and then fleeing the scene earlier this month. “Jairo stated he imagined the (motorcyclist) was injured but (he) was surprised and nervous and left the scene,” police stated in a report released Wednesday.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Second man charged in Southington home invasion pleads not guilty

SOUTHINGTON – The second man charged in a local home invasion involving an assault and the threat of a firearm has pleaded not guilty. Gregory Rogers, 40, of New Britain, faced a judge on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, third-degree assault of a special victim, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault of a special victim, second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
MERIDEN, CT

