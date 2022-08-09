Read full article on original website
Man arrested for assaulting DOT worker in construction zone: State Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 84. On Tuesday at 11:58 p.m., state police were called about an alleged assault that occurred in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.
East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
Bristol Press
Police looking for man accused of trading gun for drugs in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Bristol man who police say stole a gun and traded it to a drug dealer is wanted once again. Joseph Stanchfield, 20, of 45 Christopher St., is expected to be charged with failure to appear once he is found or turns himself in. The 20-year-old failed...
Register Citizen
Police: Food delivery driver dragged 500 feet in Wallingford carjacking
WALLINGFORD — Police say a food delivery driver was dragged about 500 feet as two carjacking suspects fled in his SUV Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a Chimney Hill Road residence around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle, Wallingford Police Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. “Officers...
Police Seek Suspect Accused Of Breaking Vehicle Window, Stealing Items In Ashford
Police are investigating after a suspect reportedly broke into a vehicle in Connecticut and stole items. The incident happened on Pompey Hollow Road in the Windham County town of Ashford between 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, according to a report from Connecticut State Police on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Police identify Enfield homicide victim
ENFIELD — The man found dead in the Gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, local police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said. Pedemonti added around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police charge two in gas station drive-by scooter shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Two residents were charged Wednesday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed two men last month, according to Bridgeport police. Police believe Jahmir Daniel, 18, of Bridgeport, opened fire from the back of a scooter on Fairfield Avenue on July 10. The shots killed 32-year-old Hartford man Ramon Peguero, who police said was the intended target, and 18-year-old Bridgeport resident Kazzmaire Dorsey, who was struck by a stray bullet, police said in a news release Wednesday night.
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
Reckless Driver In Harwinton Found Speeding At 120 MPH In 65 MPH Zone, Police Say
A driver was charged after their vehicle was measured speeding at 120 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone in Connecticut. A trooper saw a silver Mercedes speeding on Route 8 northbound in the Litchfield County town of Harwinton, according to a report from Connecticut State Police on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Register Citizen
East Hartford man sentenced for running fentanyl mill out of Manchester apartment, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — An East Hartford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for running a fentanyl mill out of a Manchester apartment, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered Luis Ciuro, 37, of East Hartford, to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
East Hartford Man Accused Of Assaulting Connecticut DOT Employee
A 31-year-old man was charged for allegedly assaulting a Connecticut Department of Transportation employee. Connecticut State Police troopers received a report of an assault in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford near Exit 41 shortly after 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to Connecticut State Police.
Register Citizen
Fairfield police: Suspect confessed in fatal hit-and-run crash
BRIDGEPORT - Fairfield police said Jairo Lopez-Bonillo admitting striking a motorcycle driver with his sports utility vehicle and then fleeing the scene earlier this month. “Jairo stated he imagined the (motorcyclist) was injured but (he) was surprised and nervous and left the scene,” police stated in a report released Wednesday.
Agawam police investigation at Cooper Street home
A police investigation was underway on Cooper Street Wednesday in Agawam, not far from the High School.
Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
Stolen gun located after reported assault on Longhill Street in Springfield
A stolen gun was seized after police were called to a reported assault in Springfield Friday.
New Britain Herald
Second man charged in Southington home invasion pleads not guilty
SOUTHINGTON – The second man charged in a local home invasion involving an assault and the threat of a firearm has pleaded not guilty. Gregory Rogers, 40, of New Britain, faced a judge on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, third-degree assault of a special victim, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault of a special victim, second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.
Springfield police investigating State Street shots fired
Springfield Police are investigating a shots fired incident on State Street Tuesday night.
Suspect arrested for carjacking on Memorial Drive in Springfield
A man from Springfield is charged with a carjacking on Memorial Drive in Springfield Monday afternoon.
Eyewitness News
Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
