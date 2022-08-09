ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

WMBB

New park facility opens in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
surf-forecast.com

Panama City Beach Water Temperature and Wetsuit Guide

Very warm air temperatures and very warm water(30 °C) too at Panama City Beach, warm enough for wearing board shorts and a rash vest in the surf. Cloudy, but feeling very pleasant in and out of the water. (click thumbnails to expand) Below is a graph of Historical Sea...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB

It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Florida Man Goes Full Alpha Male on Bear Chasing Family Dog

If there’s one thing we’ve learned here, it’s don’t mess with Florida Man. This recent video of a man scaring a black bear away from his dog just proves it. The video, taken at a home in Navarre Beach, Florida, first shows a woman trying to call the dog inside. But, a black bear charges after the dog instead, chasing it around the side of the house. Then, the man comes outside, making himself look big, and unleashes a primal roar that scares the animal right off.
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Community mourns loss of Pensacola man who fell sick after eating oysters

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pensacola man who died Tuesday morning after they say he fell ill from eating raw oysters. Rodney Jackson -- an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life working in banking -- was 55 years old. He recently moved back to Pensacola and began working for the Studer Community Institute, helping local businesses grow -- specifically minority-owned businesses.
PENSACOLA, FL
Destin Log

Coach Green says first-year Destin High Sharks are 'built to last'

In just a matter of weeks, it will time for “Friday night lights” when the Destin High School Sharks take the field for their first official varsity football game. Destin High opened its doors for the first-time last year, and by the spring a football team was formed and on the practice field with Coach E.G. Green at the helm. Green is a former Fort Walton Beach Viking as well as a Florida State Seminole and NFL player.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch at Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first sea turtle hatch of the season happened Monday, Aug. 8, for Perdido Key. Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers discovered the hatch during routine nest checks and were able to safely recover a small number of hatchlings, but the majority of the hatchlings disoriented towards artificial lights,” The […]
PERDIDO, AL
crestviewbulletin.com

Seven developments coming to Baker

Seven targeted developments are coming to Baker, three of which are on Buck Ward Rd. Clyde Lewis, a. Baker resident, raised concerns about infrastructure capacity if the developments are approved. Baker is an unincorporated area just north of Crestview that is mostly rural with most residents living on acreage.
BAKER, FL
getthecoast.com

Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons

The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons. The big names include:. The $24 million shopping center project is located off Highway 85, just north of Interstate 10. According to Chance Leavins, Public Information Manager for the city, there are still a couple of...
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on Wednesday reported that O.J. Semmes Elementary School teacher Michael James...
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

Florida Men Busted Racing On A Bridge

Back on August 3 two drivers, one in a Ford Mustang the other in an Audi (we think an A4), decided to race each other on the fairly crowded Clyde B. Wells Bridge in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Apparently, the bridge is quite the popular spot for street racing. While that seems like a bad idea, it’s even worse when an unmarked cop car is right behind you, which was exactly what happened here.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WMBB

Walton County commissioners deny rezoning request

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — An affordable housing proposal once again dominated this evening’s Walton County commission meeting. They approved one two weeks ago for the South Walton area. Developers hoping to build an affordable housing complex in Freeport weren’t as lucky on Tuesday night. Patterson SSA put in the rezoning request for an affordable housing […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Andrews Institute Sideline Emergencies Course Prepares Athletic Health Care Team for Upcoming School Year

The Sports Medicine Outreach department at Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine recently conducted its annual Management of Sideline Emergencies course for athletic trainers and other sideline first responders. The hands-on course takes participants though a series of potential emergencies divided into four clinical skills labs. Spine Boarding; Equipment...
PENSACOLA, FL

