On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,Details of the canceled campaign from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – the only game in the franchise without a dedicated single-player mode – have been leaked after four years. Developer Treyarch had created a number of original characters and cutscenes to go alongside the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 single-player campaign.Xbox is back at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this year, and it's released an official line up and schedule. Plans include a six-hour livestream and insight into a number of previously announced games.Mobile software company AppLovin has offered to buy Unity for $17.5 billion dollars. AppLovin has put in an all-stock bid for Unity, which has been used to make games as diverse as Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokemon Go.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO