Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 5 Start Times And Details
While nothing is officially confirmed, Call of Duty Season 5 will likely be the final season of content for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. Here we break down all the rumors and details surrounding this presumed final season for Call of Duty's World War 2 era. Call of...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty League announces 2023 league year start date, new roster rules
Just a few days removed from the end of the 2022 season, which saw the Los Angeles Thieves claim the season championship, the Call of Duty League has released its roster construction rule set ahead of the official start of the 2023 league year. The 2022 Call of Duty league...
IGN
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Scrapped Campaign Leaks Four Years After the Game’s Release
Four years after the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, we finally have details about the campaign that never made it to the title. In a massive Reddit post on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, Redditor u/Purpletoaster20 shared information on Black Ops 4's campaign titled Career. Prior to the title's release in 2018, Treyarch and Activision had stated that it wouldn't have a single player campaign, which to this day is the only Call of Duty entry to release without one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Details of the cancelled campaign from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – the only game in the franchise without a dedicated single-player mode – have been leaked after four years. As reported by Eurogamer, Reddit user Purpletoaster20 posted a detailed explanation of what was going to be...
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
Future PlayStation PC Ports May Require A PSN Account To Play
From the port of God of War (2018) which landed on Steam earlier this year, to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered which is set to swing onto PC tomorrow, PC gamers have been seeing an increasing number of games that were originally PlayStation exclusives making their way onto the platform. Take...
dotesports.com
Where to download Tower of Fantasy on PC
Tower of Fantasy is finally having its global launch this week. The game will be available on PC, iOS, and Android. Players will be able to download the game from their respective application stores, but the process will be slightly different during the launch on PC. Tower of Fantasy is...
dotesports.com
Riot experimenting with items, meta champions, potential ‘pets’ in 2023 changes to League’s jungle position
Riot Games has published a developer update detailing some of the early changes coming to the jungle role in League of Legends. Some iteration of these updates and alterations are expected to go live when the 2023 preseason patch drops later this year. One of the most important factors Riot...
dotesports.com
How to see chat logs in League of Legends
A League of Legends match typically lasts around 25 to 30 minutes. A lot can happen in half an hour and all of it will be recorded in the in-game chat. Riot Games keeps the logs of all the games in League, including everything that goes into the chat boxes. If someone decides to ‘grief’ a match or be mean in the chat, they’ll be on record for everything they type.
dotesports.com
VALORANT devs have taken ‘wrong’ approach to Chamber nerfs, FaZe dicey says
FaZe Clan’s Quan “dicey” Tran has voiced his concerns about the changes made to VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber in the latest patch. The 19-year-old pro player called out the developers for nerfing the wrong abilities. “They’re [Riot Games] doing it wrong,” dicey said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com.
dotesports.com
Best Tower of Fantasy servers to join in each region
Tower of Fantasy is rolling out around the world and players are getting ready to create their first characters. From choosing a username to customizing characters, there will be lots to do when you start your journey in Tower of Fantasy. Your character will need a server, however, and picking...
dotesports.com
Golden Guardians dismisses longtime League esports GM Danan Flander after 4 consecutive losing seasons
Golden Guardians has relieved its League of Legends general manager Danan Flander of his duties, the organization announced today. Flander had served as the GM of Golden Guardians since the 2019 LCS season. During his tenure, he led the team to five LCS playoff appearances. The team’s best season under his direction came in 2020 when Golden Guardians finished just two series away from an appearance at the League World Championship.
dotesports.com
Custom crosshair colors are reportedly coming to VALORANT
VALORANT players will be able to select additional colors for their crosshairs in the future, according to prominent leaker and data miner Valorleaks. Riot Games has restricted the color combinations of crosshairs in VALORANT with only eight colors to choose from, which has drastically limited the customization options. But player calls have been answered since custom colors will reportedly be added to the game in the future.
dotesports.com
How to fix Connecting to CS:GO Network Error
Sometimes when players boot CS:GO they’ll spot an error message that says “Connecting to CS:GO Network” on top of the game’s menu. This error prevents users from playing on the official CS:GO servers such as matchmaking games, deathmatch, retakes, and Arms Race. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that the servers are down.
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Beta Lands Mid-September, How To Play
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II officially hits your gaming systems in October, but players eager to get their hands on the latest shooter from the franchise will have access to the Beta in September. Playstation players will get first dibs followed by Xbox and PC users a week later. Infinity Ward dropped the intel […]
happygamer.com
Beginning This Month, Overwatch Will No Longer Offer Loot Boxes
Valve is to be credited for the creation of premium loot boxes in PC gaming, but the idea didn’t really take off until Overwatch made box opening enjoyable, fashionable, and occasionally free in 2016. Overwatch is one of the very few well-known games still promoting expansion packs six years...
dotesports.com
What does ADS mean in Call of Duty?
Call of Duty has many acronyms associated with the game that many hardcore fans will recognize. From NS (nice shot) to HS (headshot), a lot of slang and acronyms have been used to make it easier for players to communicate. To be a member of any Call of Duty esports...
