Lebanon, CT

WTNH

East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Lebanon, CT
Farmington, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several People Hospitalized After Tree Falls Down in Thompson

Six people have been taken to the hospital after a tree split in half and pinned multiple individuals in West Thompson Wednesday night. Fire officials said they were called to Norman Hill Road after hearing there were people pinned under a downed tree. A nearby fire department was called in...
THOMPSON, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police charge two in gas station drive-by scooter shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Two residents were charged Wednesday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed two men last month, according to Bridgeport police. Police believe Jahmir Daniel, 18, of Bridgeport, opened fire from the back of a scooter on Fairfield Avenue on July 10. The shots killed 32-year-old Hartford man Ramon Peguero, who police said was the intended target, and 18-year-old Bridgeport resident Kazzmaire Dorsey, who was struck by a stray bullet, police said in a news release Wednesday night.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

6 sent to hospital after tree falls on them in Thompson, fire chief says

THOMPSON — Six people went to the hospital after part of a tree fell on them Wednesday evening, a fire official said. The accident happened about 6:40 p.m. on Norman Hill Road, according to Mathew Whipple, chief of the West Thompson Fire Department. When the first firefighter arrived, he learned that a large tree had split in half and fell to the ground, pinning at least three people under it, Whipple said.
THOMPSON, CT
FOX 61

Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Register Citizen

East Hartford man sentenced for running fentanyl mill out of Manchester apartment, prosecutors say

BRIDGEPORT — An East Hartford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for running a fentanyl mill out of a Manchester apartment, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered Luis Ciuro, 37, of East Hartford, to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Willington Man Flees Troopers In Stolen Mustang, Crashes Into Mailboxes, Police Say

A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he fled from troopers in a stolen Ford Mustang and crashed into mailboxes in Connecticut. At about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, troopers were investigating a report that a vehicle was stolen at 12:45 a.m. in the Tolland County town of Willington, and while at a home on Ashford Center Road in Ashford, they saw the stolen Ford Mustang driving west, according to Connecticut State Police.
WILLINGTON, CT
WTNH

East Haven bar’s license suspended after fatal weekend shooting

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Consumer Protection Commissioner signed a summary suspension for the liquor permit for BullsEye Billards & Bar following a fatal shooting over the weekend. The suspension comes after the East Haven Police Department made a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Divison on Aug. 8 regarding an Aug. 6 shooting. […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
WALLINGFORD, CT

