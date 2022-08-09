ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

MedicalXpress

Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer

Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Benzinga

Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
BGR.com

First patient to try revolutionary new cancer therapy is in remission

A new cancer therapy has proven successful, as the therapy’s first patient has been in remission since June of 2021. The patient, John Hornsby Sr. was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. After a decade of treatments, Hornsby Sr. looked to be out of options, until Dr. Jim Essell suggested a clinical trial with a more targeted approach against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The results were amazing.
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Taletrectinib for ROS1+ Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Supported by data from an ongoing phase 2 trial, the ROS1 inhibitor taletrectinib was granted breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of certain patients with advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to the ROS1 inhibitor taletrectinib for the treatment of patients...
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Shin

Covid Vaccine Causing Monkeypox Outbreak Is Based On Flawed Reasoning

Why do some people think monkeypox originates from Covid chimpanzee-based vaccine, and why that’s false. When something peculiar happens, a subset of people will attribute it to peculiar causes. For example, in the era before modern medicine, people attributed diseases to supernatural causes such as spells or demons.
Good News Network

Vitamin D Could Help Protect Women Against and Even Reverse Ovarian Cancer – Study

Researchers believe vitamin D could be key in preventing ovarian cancer, one of the most lethal, as they found it stopped a key transformation in the metastasis of the cancer. Furthermore, vitamin D actively reversed a process by which ovarian cancer turns the host’s defenses against them, suggesting it could also be key as part of a treatment plan for early stage diagnosis.
CNBC

Novavax's new Covid vaccine is perfect for people scared of mRNA tech—but it won't win over the unvaccinated

Unvaccinated Americans will soon be able to opt for a new kind of shot to protect themselves from the ever-evolving Covid-19 virus: the Novavax vaccine. The latecomer Covid shot from Novavax — a biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland — has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics. It uses traditional protein-based technology, unlike its mRNA counterparts. But experts say it still may not convince a large number of unwilling holdouts to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice

A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
Daily Beast

Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
Healthline

Delta-8 THC: Experts Warn That Not All Cannabis Alternatives Are Safe

Delta-8 THC products are exploding in popularity and are widely available in the U.S. As a synthetic alternative to cannabis, delta-8 THC is considered legal in all 50 states. Often referred to as ‘cannabis lite’ or ‘diet weed,’ delta-8 can still produce a ‘high,’ despite being touted for its moderate effects.
