State College, PA

247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Thursday, August 11

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State and 'Plan B' quarterbacks: Jaxon Smolik could be next in line of Lions' secondary recruiting wins

Penn State has found itself in familiar, though not ideal, territory in the 2023 recruiting class, starting last month when three-star quarterback commit Marcus Stokes backed away from his pledge and flipped to Florida. The move came at an inopportune time for the Nittany Lions to try and regroup with all but two of the nation’s top 30 signal-callers, according to 247Sports, all committed elsewhere.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

WATCH: James Franklin's full post-practice press conference

Penn State held preseason practice No. 8 on the outdoor fields near Lasch Building Wednesday, meaning the Nittany Lions are roughly a third of the way through camp. After the session, head coach James Franklin conducted a scrum-style press conference with the media. You can see the entire video at the link below.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia

Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Is Penn State a Top 25 team in 2022? Poll voters weigh in ...

Penn State has a lot of recovery work ahead to impress college football voters, like those in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions will begin the 2022 season unranked by the first major poll to release its preseason standings. They fall just outside of the Top 25, one of the first teams "receiving votes." The Lions are two spots beyond the rankings, just behind fellow Big Ten member Iowa and just in front of Tennessee, Brigham Young, LSU and September road opponent Auburn.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

State College skatepark could be reality by next summer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers organizing a long-awaited State College skatepark shared it could be a reality by the summer of 2023. “We’ve been trying to get a facility here for over 20 years,” Ben Wentz, a volunteer said. High Point Skatepark is a $1.9 million project. Fundraising is in full swing and about […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Delaware hands Pa. Little League champs Hollidaysburg first regional loss

Delaware’s Naamans Little League used a three-run sixth inning Tuesday to topple Pa. champion Hollidaysburg 5-4 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament at Bristol, CT. An Alex Dively two-run double in the bottom of the sixth did pull Hollidaysburg within a run. However, Namaans pitcher Josh Stiebel responded by retiring Ty McGough on a pop-up to right, and getting Braden Hatch on strikes, to end it.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Restaurant holds watch party for Hollidaysburg Little League Team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans came out to Argonne Café in Hollidaysburg to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Star Team Tuesday, August 9. The team took on Naamans Little League from Wilmington Delaware in the second round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. Owner Timothy James knows several of the families and players and tries to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history

Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
MILL HALL, PA
WTAJ

Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Tickets available to see Jon Lovitz in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Jon Lovitz, the comedian, and actor, is coming to Altoona to perform in the Mishler Theatre on Thursday, August 11. Tickets are $35 – $40 and the Rated-R show is happening from 7:30 -10:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael Lovitz is known for voicing Jay Sherman from The Critic and for being […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
ALTOONA, PA
247Sports

247Sports

Your team. All the time.

