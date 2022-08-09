Read full article on original website
Penn State Daily Headlines: Thursday, August 11
Penn State and ‘Plan B’ quarterbacks: Jaxon Smolik could be next in line of Lions’ secondary recruiting wins
Penn State has found itself in familiar, though not ideal, territory in the 2023 recruiting class, starting last month when three-star quarterback commit Marcus Stokes backed away from his pledge and flipped to Florida. The move came at an inopportune time for the Nittany Lions to try and regroup with all but two of the nation’s top 30 signal-callers, according to 247Sports, all committed elsewhere.
WATCH: James Franklin's full post-practice press conference
Penn State held preseason practice No. 8 on the outdoor fields near Lasch Building Wednesday, meaning the Nittany Lions are roughly a third of the way through camp. After the session, head coach James Franklin conducted a scrum-style press conference with the media. You can see the entire video at the link below.
Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia
Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
247Sports Analysis: Breaking down Penn State commit and four-star WR Carmelo Taylor
Penn State landed a commitment from four-star receiver Carmelo Taylor, and 247Sports takes a look at what the Nittany Lions are getting.
Penn State recruit blames NIL for decommitments; Elite DL Tomarrion Parker becomes latest departure
The Penn State Nittany Lions have the nation's No. 10 2023 recruiting class. That's the good news. The bad news is that James Franklin's program has suffered five decommitments this cycle, including four this summer. The latest came Tuesday when Central High School (Alabama) star Tomarrion Parker, ...
echo-pilot.com
Is Penn State a Top 25 team in 2022? Poll voters weigh in ...
Penn State has a lot of recovery work ahead to impress college football voters, like those in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions will begin the 2022 season unranked by the first major poll to release its preseason standings. They fall just outside of the Top 25, one of the first teams "receiving votes." The Lions are two spots beyond the rankings, just behind fellow Big Ten member Iowa and just in front of Tennessee, Brigham Young, LSU and September road opponent Auburn.
Lycoming County man holding piece of sports history
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Sam Verdini of Loyalsock Township is in possession of history. He owns a ticket stub from the 1962 NBA game that was played in Hershey — otherwise known as the game when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points, the most by a single player in one game.
State College skatepark could be reality by next summer
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers organizing a long-awaited State College skatepark shared it could be a reality by the summer of 2023. “We’ve been trying to get a facility here for over 20 years,” Ben Wentz, a volunteer said. High Point Skatepark is a $1.9 million project. Fundraising is in full swing and about […]
Company negotiating with Penn State for campus hotels buys 2 more in Happy Valley
Scholar Hotel Group, founded by a PSU alum, recently purchased two Marriott properties in the State College area.
Delaware hands Pa. Little League champs Hollidaysburg first regional loss
Delaware’s Naamans Little League used a three-run sixth inning Tuesday to topple Pa. champion Hollidaysburg 5-4 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament at Bristol, CT. An Alex Dively two-run double in the bottom of the sixth did pull Hollidaysburg within a run. However, Namaans pitcher Josh Stiebel responded by retiring Ty McGough on a pop-up to right, and getting Braden Hatch on strikes, to end it.
Restaurant holds watch party for Hollidaysburg Little League Team
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans came out to Argonne Café in Hollidaysburg to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Star Team Tuesday, August 9. The team took on Naamans Little League from Wilmington Delaware in the second round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. Owner Timothy James knows several of the families and players and tries to […]
CATA adding new routes this fall while changing, eliminating others. Here’s what to expect
Two downtown connector routes and the return of a popular shuttle service highlight CATA’s new service changes.
Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history
Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
New equine surgical hospital facility brings ‘comfort’ to horse owners in Happy Valley
Previously, horse owners around Centre County had to drive hours to the nearest equine surgical facility. But depending on the horse’s injury, they might not have hours to wait.
Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
Tickets available to see Jon Lovitz in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Jon Lovitz, the comedian, and actor, is coming to Altoona to perform in the Mishler Theatre on Thursday, August 11. Tickets are $35 – $40 and the Rated-R show is happening from 7:30 -10:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael Lovitz is known for voicing Jay Sherman from The Critic and for being […]
Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
