Alabama State

thecutoffnews.com

Alabama Department of Public Health Orders Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults

Another COVID-19 vaccine option is now available to unvaccinated Alabama adults. The Alabama Department of Public Health has ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,000 of those doses are being sent to county health departments throughout the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the recommendation...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Agency: $127M in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to date

The state of Alabama has allocated about $127.8 million in federal COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to 31,432 households, according to the agency in charge of distributing the funds. The state has received $221.2 million in ERA funding in two batches. In all, about 58% of the available funding has been...
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Mind-Blowing Statistics About Health Care in Alabama

Health Care is certainly a hot topic even right here in West Alabama. It seems that health care statistics vary from state to state. I always ask … But why?. According to WalletHub, there are states that there best and worst states for health care. They “compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 42 measures of cost, accessibility, and outcome” and ranked the various states.
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle

Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?

I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
WAFF

New edition of KIDS COUNT Data Book released

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The newest edition of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT Data Book was released on Monday, highlighting national and state-level data about economic well-being, education, health and family, and community. The book ranks states on the overall well-being of children. Alabama ranked 46th. Between...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Casey White defense team granted financial assistance

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for former escapee, Casey White, has been granted financial assistance for the upcoming trial regarding the death of Connie Ridgeway. Court documents show that the defense was granted financial assistance for expert assistance with the case. In the motion for funds, the defense claims that since the trial is a capital prosecution, it requires additional funds to assure a fair trial.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Ala. School Superintendent says improvements to school systems coming

ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, teachers have been training all summer and additional school resource officers are being added to provide more safety within the schools. This new school year will have a lot of changes and improvements to school systems in Alabama. Dr. Eric Mackey says they are providing...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 8

We’ve got the inside scoop on 23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new office space at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Office Space in Redstone Gateway | 8100 Rideout...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.

Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
utv44.com

Energy bills increasing for Alabama residents in August

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — This month, most Alabama residents will see increases on their monthly energy bills. The average energy bill right now for Alabamians is around $150 dollars a month. This increase is due to a fuel cost increase and people say they aren't happy about it, but...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
SPANISH FORT, AL

