thecutoffnews.com
Alabama Department of Public Health Orders Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults
Another COVID-19 vaccine option is now available to unvaccinated Alabama adults. The Alabama Department of Public Health has ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,000 of those doses are being sent to county health departments throughout the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the recommendation...
Health officials concerned new school year, highly contagious variant will mean rise in COVID-19 cases
Most Alabama students are now starting their first full week of school, and, in this era, that means renewed concern about COVID-19 exposure.
COVID ‘Surge’ Propels Alabama to 6th Place in New Cases Per Capita
Alabama is experiencing an upswing in COVID-19 cases. It’s not at this point as drastic as the January surge, but there’s one thing that makes the current crop of cases different. The COVID BA.5 variant is more contagious than the previous ones. People who have managed to get...
aldailynews.com
Agency: $127M in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to date
The state of Alabama has allocated about $127.8 million in federal COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to 31,432 households, according to the agency in charge of distributing the funds. The state has received $221.2 million in ERA funding in two batches. In all, about 58% of the available funding has been...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey signs joint letter asking Pres. Biden to lift vaccine mandate on international travel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey joined in a joint letter with 16 other Republican governors, in asking President Biden to lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on international travel to the United States. Here is the full letter:. Governor Ivey also issued the following statement:. “Yet again, I’m proud...
Mind-Blowing Statistics About Health Care in Alabama
Health Care is certainly a hot topic even right here in West Alabama. It seems that health care statistics vary from state to state. I always ask … But why?. According to WalletHub, there are states that there best and worst states for health care. They “compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 42 measures of cost, accessibility, and outcome” and ranked the various states.
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
Alabama overpaid COVID-era unemployment, asking some recipients to pay it back
The state of Alabama paid out a record amount of unemployment during the pandemic, but now the Alabama Department of Labor is asking Alabamians to repay some of the money they received.
Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle
Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
WAFF
New edition of KIDS COUNT Data Book released
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The newest edition of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT Data Book was released on Monday, highlighting national and state-level data about economic well-being, education, health and family, and community. The book ranks states on the overall well-being of children. Alabama ranked 46th. Between...
WAFF
Casey White defense team granted financial assistance
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for former escapee, Casey White, has been granted financial assistance for the upcoming trial regarding the death of Connie Ridgeway. Court documents show that the defense was granted financial assistance for expert assistance with the case. In the motion for funds, the defense claims that since the trial is a capital prosecution, it requires additional funds to assure a fair trial.
WTVM
Ala. School Superintendent says improvements to school systems coming
ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, teachers have been training all summer and additional school resource officers are being added to provide more safety within the schools. This new school year will have a lot of changes and improvements to school systems in Alabama. Dr. Eric Mackey says they are providing...
Alabama cabinet manufacturer announces $17 million expansion, to create 415 jobs
A family-owned cabinet company has announced a $17 million expansion in Oxford that will create 415 jobs over five years. Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product. Construction is set to begin next spring. The facility, to...
thebamabuzz.com
23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 8
We’ve got the inside scoop on 23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new office space at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Office Space in Redstone Gateway | 8100 Rideout...
Only 4 states are worse than Alabama for child well-being, KIDS COUNT report says
An annual report that tracks statistical indicators on the well-being of children shows Alabama trailing the national numbers in most categories and ranking near the bottom overall. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book, published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, ranks Alabama 46th overall. The report compares 16 indicators over...
This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.
Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
utv44.com
Energy bills increasing for Alabama residents in August
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — This month, most Alabama residents will see increases on their monthly energy bills. The average energy bill right now for Alabamians is around $150 dollars a month. This increase is due to a fuel cost increase and people say they aren't happy about it, but...
Atlanta-based investment group acquires 1,360 acres of Alabama timberland
An Atlanta-based private investment management services firm has acquired 1,360 acres of timberland in south Alabama as part of a two-state deal. Domain Capital Group, and its subsidiary, Domain Timber Advisors, announced the acquisition of nearly 3,400 acres of timberland in middle Georgia and south Alabama for an undisclosed sum.
Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
