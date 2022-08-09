Pop quiz, readers: Which of the following Western Massachusetts towns — Gill, Leyden, Ripton, Richmond, Buckland, or Cummington — isn’t real?. If you’re at a loss, you’re not alone. There are 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth, many of which you may never have the good fortune to visit, and that’s a lot of names to remember.

