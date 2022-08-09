Beyoncé Drops New Visualizer for Madonna-Assisted ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

Click here to read the full article.

Beyoncé may have a lot to celebrate this week, but that’s not stopping her from spoiling fans with new treats. On Monday (Aug. 8), she released the official visualizer for the Madonna -assisted “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).”

Featuring a larger-than-life billboard cutout of one of Beyoncé’s gorgeous flicks from the Renaissance photoshoot , the visualizer is the latest addition to the “Break My Soul” lexicon. Last week, Queen Bey dropped four DJ remixes, a “ cliquebait ” video, and the official visualizer for the original version of the song.

“Break My Soul” rose to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Aug. 13, becoming Beyoncé’s eighth No. 1 single as a soloist, and her first solo chart-topper in 14 years. Concurrently, her highly acclaimed Renaissance album opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the year’s highest first-week sales total for a woman.

“The Queens Remix” debuted on Beyoncé’s official website on Aug. 5. In this version of “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé interpolates Madonna’s 1990 classic Hot 100 No. 1 “Vogue,” and pays tribute to legendary Black female artists such as Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross , as well as iconic ballroom houses including the House of Aviance and the House of Xtravaganza.

“Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” is the first official collaboration between Beyoncé and Madonna. Prior to this remix, Beyoncé made a cameo in Madonna’s 2015 “Bitch I’m Madonna” music video.

Queen Bey has confirmed that more extensive Renaissance visuals are on the way, but, for now, fans have these visualizers to hold them over.

