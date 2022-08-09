Read full article on original website
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Saints Add Cornerback Competition
New Orleans signs a cornerback to compete at a crowded position in training camp.
Jets DE Carl Lawson on playing in preseason game: 'I want it as bad as you want to breathe'
It's been nearly 600 days since Carl Lawson has played in an NFL game. The defensive end missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn Achilles and while Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles won't count in the standings, Lawson said he was amped up to be back on the field.
Mary Kay Cabot: The Haslam's entire motivation in acquiring Deshaun Watson was to make the fans happy
Mary Kay Cabot with the latest on the Browns as they await Peter C. Harvey’s decision on the NFL appeal. What could the Deshaun Watson legal team have done differently? How will the NFLPA respond? The latest on Kareem Hunt.
ESPN
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper to remain as DH upon return from broken thumb
PHILADELPHIA --Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning to the outfield...
Tyrann Mathieu Sees Saints 'Stacking Good Days' at Training Camp
Tyrann Mathieu is a New Orleans "Homeboy" who had little doubt about where he wanted to play next in his NFL career.
Gamespot
Madden 23 - New Orleans Saints Roster
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the New Orleans Saints. If you're curious who the Saints' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Saints roster.
East Fallowfield’s Dick Vermeil, Much Calmer These Days, Earns Football’s Highest Honor
Dick Vermeil at his home in East Fallowfield Township.Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer. Chester County’s Dick Vermeil, the former coach who resurrected the Eagles when he took over in 1976, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend, writes Mike Sielski for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Eagles' Jason Kelce dealing with an elbow injury
The Eagles’ growing list of injured players is now up to 12 after Jason Kelce landed on the Tuesday morning practice report with an elbow injury. Philadelphia now has four wide receivers dealing with an injury, three offensive tackles, and two running backs. The Eagles will host the New...
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Passing Game Looks Sharper
Veteran WR Zach Pascal had a solid day at camp and the safety group continues to impress
ESPN
NFL training camp 2022 live: Commanders' Carson Wentz, Raiders' Maxx Crosby, shine as practice intensity amps up
The NFL's 2022 training camp will hit top speed this week with a full slate of preseason games, and the intensity is ramping up in practices around the league. Tuesday was highlighted by promising performances from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, who showed better timing with his receivers.
Delco Native Justin Choate Heard the Call From Phillies Announcer
When Justin Choate was growing up in Delaware County his parents had a Sunday ticket plan at Veterans Stadium for seats in right field. His favorite Phillies stadium announcer was 50-year veteran Dan Baker. Baker was honored recently by the Phillies for an end-of-season milestone– 4,000 Phillies games announced and...
Steve Courtin, a Delco Hall of Famer Who Made It to the 76ers
Steve Courtin, a Delaware County Hall of Famer who came from St. James High in Chester and made it to the 76ers, died Saturday. He was 79, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times. “He was an exceptional all-around athlete,” said former Saint Joseph’s athletic director Don DiJulia, a teammate...
