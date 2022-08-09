ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gamespot

Madden 23 - New Orleans Saints Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the New Orleans Saints. If you're curious who the Saints' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Saints roster.
ESPN

NFL training camp 2022 live: Commanders' Carson Wentz, Raiders' Maxx Crosby, shine as practice intensity amps up

The NFL's 2022 training camp will hit top speed this week with a full slate of preseason games, and the intensity is ramping up in practices around the league. Tuesday was highlighted by promising performances from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, who showed better timing with his receivers.
